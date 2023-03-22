Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

Pitney Bowes to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on March 22

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced today that Ned Zachar, Vice President, Investor Relations, and Alex Brown, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Conference beginning Wednesday, March 22nd, through Thursday, March 23 rd .

The Company's group presentation is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 23, at 1:45 pm. The presentation from the conference is available at www.pb.com/investorrelations . A webcast and recording will be available for the Sidoti Conference presentation and available on the Company's website later today.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html . For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com .

Editorial -
Bill Hughes
Chief Communications Officer
203.351.6785
203.252.1153

Financial -
Ned Zachar, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
203.614.1092

Alex Brown
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
203.351.7639

