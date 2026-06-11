PitchBook Wins Lattice's 2026 Performance Impact Award

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, has been named the winner of the Performance Impact Award at Lattice's 2026 People Success Awards , presented at Lattiverse, Lattice's annual people success conference. The award recognizes organizations whose people strategy directly impacts business performance and drives lasting success.
PitchBook was selected for its work redesigning talent and performance processes to build a culture of continuous, high-quality feedback connecting performance conversations to employee development and business outcomes. The results included review completion rates rising from 65% to over 90% in a single quarter, with 80% of employees now reporting they receive useful feedback from their manager.
"At PitchBook, we're committed to empowering our people with meaningful feedback and the tools to do their best work," said Amy Whaley, Chief People Officer at PitchBook. "This recognition reflects the work our entire organization has put into making performance conversations more intentional, more actionable, and more connected to how people grow here. We're proud of what the team has built and look forward to the continued success of our people."
This recognition reflects PitchBook's broader commitment to investing in its people as the company continues to grow. With over 3,000 team members across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, and Singapore, PitchBook provides comprehensive coverage of the private and public markets — delivering the data, research, and technology that investment and research professionals rely on.
To learn more about careers at PitchBook, click here .
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
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