Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 23, 2024 - TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN; OTC: NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities . As previously stated, the Company is actively engaged in seeking out new silver and gold exploration and development opportunities in the Americas, with particular focus on Mexico and Peru.

Mexico is the largest silver producing country in the world and has more primary silver mines than any other country. Peru is the third largest silver producer and has the largest silver reserves and resources of any country.

Many projects have already been reviewed and due diligence is being conducted on select opportunities, including site visits, and management is encouraged by the quality of assets that are potentially available for acquisition. The focus is on high-grade underground targets, especially in Mexico where there remains some uncertainty regarding open pit mining.

"With the gold price now hitting all-time records on a regular basis and the silver price breaking through $30/ounce once again, now is a great time to lay the foundation for a new precious metals focused company ," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle President & CEO. "If successful, the addition of a high-quality asset in Mexico or Peru would significantly enhance our existing portfolio of gold projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario."

Depending upon the nature of a successful acquisition, management will determine whether to conduct further exploration in Ontario this year or defer that to next spring, while initiating field work on a new project. Shareholders will be updated accordingly.

Stock Option Grant

Pinnacle has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to TSXV approval, at a price of $0.05 and expiring on September 23, 2029.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

  Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long term, sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.: +1-877-271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

pinnacle silver and goldpinn:cctsxv:pinnprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").  The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000.  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLCRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.

The previously announced binding letter of intent has now been superseded by the Definitive Agreement, under which Fortress can acquire from Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited up to a 100% interest in the Project (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Fortress will provide total consideration of US$5.5 million and an additional US$6.0 million for exploration expenditures on the Project over the term of the Definitive Agreement. Additionally, Antler will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the entirety of the Project, with no buyback provisions. Antler will act as the operator for the Project during the term.

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its reconnaissance license into two new mineral exploration licenses, covering a total of 1,899 square kilometers within the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Zodiac Gold's ongoing exploration and development efforts in the region, known for its potential to host major gold and iron ore deposits. With this conversion the Company now controls three exploration licenses totalling 2,316 square kilometers in the Todi Shear Zone.

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific "Four Corners" region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt

Galloper's initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

×