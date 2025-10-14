Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces Short Term Loan

 Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY,OTC:PTVRF) ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") announces the successful completion of a borrowing transaction totaling US$300,000 (the "Loan") with an unsecured promissory note issued to 579 Max, Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan carries an annual interest rate of 14% and is scheduled to mature on October 13, 2026.  In connection with the Loan, the Lender has been granted 600,000 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") having an exercise price of C$0.70 per share and an expiry date of October 13, 2026. The Loan and issuance of Warrants remain subject to TSXV acceptance.

The Loan and the issuance of the Warrants each constituted a "related party transaction" ‎under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101") as T. Lynn Bryant, a director and related party (as defined in MI 61-101) of the ‎Company, is a principal of the Lender. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSXV and neither the fair ‎market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of ‎the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the ‎Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Brazil. The total portfolio under management as of the date of this filing includes 49 concession contracts with 276,755 acres, net to Petro-Victory, plus an additional 6 concessions and 19,074 acres owned jointly with BlueOak in Capixaba Energia. Through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets, Petro-Victory is focused on delivering sustainable shareholder value. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol VRY.

