Peter Zaffino to Join Palantir Technologies as Global Head of Financial Services

Veteran financial services leader to join the company in January 2027
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced that Peter Zaffino will join the company as Global Head of Financial Services, effective January 15, 2027. Mr. Zaffino, previously Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of AIG, will drive growth and transformational impact across Palantir's financial services business, including insurance companies, banks, asset managers, private equity firms, and other financial institutions.
Mr. Zaffino brings more than 30 years of proven leadership across global financial services and insurance. He has served as chief executive across three different organizations and has built a reputation as one of the industry's most formidable operators and transformation executives.
"Peter has spent his career challenging inertia and rejecting incrementalism within large enterprises. We partnered to deploy our products to create actual alpha within one of the most interesting and complex institutions in the world. We are fortunate that he is joining us," said Alex Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies.
"I have long admired the work of Alex and the Palantir team. The value they deliver across industries has resulted in impressive growth for Palantir and actionable insights for customers," said Mr. Zaffino. "The organizations that will lead in the future are those that are building durable AI infrastructure today. I am incredibly excited to work with financial services organizations to transform their AI strategy into strategic advantage."
Palantir has worked alongside financial institutions for nearly two decades, transforming how organizations across banking, insurance, and capital markets operate and placing powerful decision-making capabilities directly in the hands of operators.
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