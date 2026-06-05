Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on June 4, 2026.

A total of 100,523,482 common shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, or 80.35% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of April 8, 2026. The Company's shareholders voted for the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows: 

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Abstentions

Total Votes*

Percentage of
Votes For*

Percentage of
Votes Withheld*

Percentage of Votes
Abstained*

Marcelo Kim

72,595,988

11,973,401

135,148

84,569,389

85.84 %

14.16 %

0.16 %

Christopher Robison

82,656,825

1,912,537

121,876

84,569,389

97.74 %

2.26 %

0.14 %

Alexander Sternhell

84,171,419

397,970

74,346

84,569,389

99.53 %

0.47 %

0.09 %

Robert Dean

83,609,269

960,120

69,990

84,569,389

98.86 %

1.14 %

0.08 %

Andrew Cole

84,259,071

310,318

65,930

84,569,389

99.63 %

0.37 %

0.08 %

Richie Haddock

83,611,367

958,022

72,973

84,569,389

98.87 %

1.13 %

0.09 %

Laura Dove

83,776,106

793,283

83,193

84,569,389

99.06 %

0.94 %

0.10 %

Jeffrey Malmen

84,286,363

283,026

64,781

84,569,389

99.67 %

0.33 %

0.08 %

Jonathan Cherry

84,410,663

158,726

64,753

84,569,389

99.81 %

0.19 %

0.08 %

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the Annual Meeting.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The Company's shareholders also approved setting the number of directors at nine (99.73% voted in favor).

The Company's shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 at a remuneration to be set by the directors (99.84% voted in favor, 0.05% voted against, and 0.11% abstained).  

The proposal to approve the Company's 2026 Equity Incentive Plan was also approved by shareholders (98.93% voted in favor).

Detailed voting results for the meeting will be available on EDGAR at www.sec.com

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and holds the only identified domestic reserve of the critical mineral antimony, which is essential to the defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors. The Project is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and provide uplift to water quality, improve fish habitat access, and invest in river restoration while supporting local economic development in rural Idaho.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-reports-results-of-2026-annual-meeting-302793109.html

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/05/c6000.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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