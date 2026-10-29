Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Penumbra, Inc.

  • Revenue of $410.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 15.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
      
  • Global thrombectomy revenue of $279.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 18.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025. U.S. VTE revenue increased 26.0% compared to the same period a year ago.
      
  • Global embolization and access revenue of $131.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.8% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
      
  • U.S. neuro revenue of $77.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 19.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
      
  • Gross profit margin of 68.3% in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
      
  • Total operating expenses of $229.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $25.4 million and SG&A of $204.2 million, which includes $7.1 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.
      
  • Income from operations of $50.7 million and net income of $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information

Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Assets



Current assets:



     Cash and cash equivalents

$           254,282

$           186,897

     Marketable investments

419,330

357,919

     Accounts receivable, net


195,216

190,021

     Inventories

459,132

431,549

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,671

50,298

          Total current assets

1,376,631

1,216,684

Property and equipment, net

156,443

117,436

Operating lease right-of-use assets

164,346

173,587

Finance lease right-of-use assets

23,510

25,972

Intangible assets, net

5,549

6,186

Goodwill

166,479

166,750

Deferred taxes

79,221

79,188

Other non-current assets

52,924

40,716

         Total assets

$         2,025,103

$         1,826,519

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



     Accounts payable

$             41,961

$             34,736

     Accrued liabilities

174,767

132,163

  Current operating lease liabilities

14,706

13,841

  Current finance lease liabilities

2,376

2,393

          Total current liabilities

233,810

183,133

Non-current operating lease liabilities

173,277

182,751

Non-current finance lease liabilities

19,031

20,714

Other non-current liabilities

15,476

12,318

          Total liabilities

441,594

398,916

Stockholders' equity:



Common stock

39

39

Additional paid-in capital

1,236,068

1,185,525

Accumulated other comprehensive income

37

4,348

Retained earnings

347,365

237,691

Total stockholders' equity

1,583,509

1,427,603

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         2,025,103

$         1,826,519





 

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$       410,145

$       354,685

$     1,174,949

$     1,018,280

Cost of revenue

129,842

114,269

376,291

337,971

Gross profit

280,303

240,416

798,658

680,309

Operating expenses:







Research and development


25,361

22,677

73,139

67,972

Sales, general and administrative


204,203

168,901

595,507

482,321

Total operating expenses


229,564

191,578

668,646

550,293

Income from operations

50,739

48,838

130,012

130,016

Interest and other income, net

5,577

3,487

14,179

11,477

Income before income taxes

56,316

52,325

144,191

141,493

Provision for income taxes

14,037

6,474

34,517

11,149

Net income

$         42,279

$         45,851

$       109,674

$       130,344









Net income per share:







Basic

$            1.07

$            1.17

$            2.79

$            3.36

Diluted

$            1.07

$            1.17

$            2.77

$            3.32

Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

39,402,195

39,078,378

39,344,326

38,827,038

Diluted

39,620,298

39,302,239

39,598,030

39,250,680

 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Change


2026

2025

$

%

United States

$     324,248

$     275,029

$      49,219

17.9 %

International

85,897

79,656

6,241

7.8 %

Total

$     410,145

$     354,685

$      55,460

15.6 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Change


2026

2025

$

%

United States

$     926,080

$     792,707

$    133,373

16.8 %

International

248,869

225,573

23,296

10.3 %

Total

$   1,174,949

$   1,018,280

$    156,669

15.4 %

 

 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Change


2026

2025

$

%

Thrombectomy

$     279,157

$     236,422

$      42,735

18.1 %

Embolization and Access

130,988

118,263

12,725

10.8 %

Total

$     410,145

$     354,685

$      55,460

15.6 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Change


2026

2025

$

%

Thrombectomy

$     792,055

$     693,222

$      98,833

14.3 %

Embolization and Access

382,894

325,058

57,836

17.8 %

Total

$   1,174,949

$   1,018,280

$    156,669

15.4 %

 

 

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-302922852.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BSXNYSE:BSX
BSX
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Update

Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Update

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Mankayan Copper-Gold Project UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Managing Director Resignation and Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Alvopetro Announces Timing of Q3 2026 Results and Earnings Call

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

Related News

cleantech investing

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Timing of Q3 2026 Results and Earnings Call

lithium investing

Rio Tinto Opens Two Argentine Lithium Projects Worth US$1.4 Billion

uranium investing

Constellation Secures US$5 Billion DOE Offer; Anfield Mill Advances

gold investing

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

copper investing

Mining in Montana: What Makes the Treasure State Attractive for Exploration

blockchain investing

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification