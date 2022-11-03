Fintech Investing News

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:30 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 430 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

FIS Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Increased revenue 3% on a GAAP basis and 5% on an organic basis to $3.6 billion
  • Generated Diluted EPS of $0.41 and Adjusted EPS of $1.74
  • Returned $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends paid
  • Announcing Enterprise Transformation Program targeting at least $500 million in cash savings

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its third quarter 2022 results.

"Despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, FIS delivered third quarter revenue and earnings in-line with its prior outlook. We are taking actions to ensure the company is well positioned to drive profitable growth as we continue to face an uncertain macro-environment," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited about the future of FIS under the strategic leadership of accomplished executive, Stephanie Ferris, who will assume the CEO role effective January 1, 2023. I look forward to our continued collaboration as I transition to my new role as FIS' Executive Chairman of the Board."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Not So Fast, Gen Z: Millennials Lead the US for Fintech Adoption, FIS Research Shows

Key insights:

  • Gen Z has been said to rule the social media world, but Millennials are more likely to engage in financial services embedded in social media apps than their younger counterparts, according to new FIS research.
  • More Millennials say they are likely to try new financial technologies across emerging digital channels including the metaverse, neobanks, and more, compared to other demographic groups.
  • More than half of Millennials and Gen Zs say they're likely to use loyalty-based mobile apps, citing groceries and clothing as top items to redeem loyalty points.

A new U.S. study from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, finds Millennials in the U.S. are more open to adopting new and digitally-oriented financial experiences, including those enabled through embedded finance experiences than other generational groups.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Reiterates Operating Income and Earnings per Share Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023; Expects to Report First-Quarter Results Above Guidance

Intuit Inc . (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today reiterated its full fiscal year 2023 operating income and earnings per share guidance. Ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement on November 29, 2022, the company expects to report results for first quarter fiscal 2023 above guidance that it reiterated at Investor Day on September 29, 2022.

"We continue to be bullish on our small business and tax businesses, which made up 86 percent of our revenue last year, and we expect each of these segments to meet our previously issued revenue guidance for the year as we continue to accelerate innovation across the company," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Announces Recipients of Second Annual Maggie Lena Walker Award

The award honors the legacy of the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank

This year's recipients are economically empowering their communities by providing resources and capital to help underserved entrepreneurs thrive

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Named "Top End User" by Cloud Native Computing Foundation for Open Source Industry Leadership

Company recognized for driving and scaling technology innovation with cloud-native community

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , has been recognized by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) with the "Top End User" award at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America for its contributions to the cloud-native community.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit to Announce First-quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on Nov 29

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp will announce its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on November 29, 2022 following the close of market. The company's first quarter ends on October 31, 2022.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

