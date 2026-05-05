PayPal Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2026 results for the period ended March 31, 2026. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal
Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
investorrelations@paypal.com

Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@paypal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-reports-first-quarter-2026-results-302762576.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal HoldingsPYPLnasdaq:pypl
PYPL
The Conversation (0)
PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings

Keep Reading...

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

Related News

gold investing

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling Mobilization at Seagull Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Appoints SRK Consulting to Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico