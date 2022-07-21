Fintech Investing News

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined PayPal. The Plan was approved and adopted by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. in June 2022 . Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company's investor relations website at: https:investor.PYPL.comnews-and-eventsnews

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

FIS Expands Wealth Offerings in the United Kingdom with New Pension Services

Key facts

  • FIS has enhanced its wealth management solutions to include self-invested personal pension (SIPP) servicing in the U.K. with Quai Digital
  • Enhancing its current infrastructure and services, Quai will utilize wealth management and service solutions from FIS to operate its savings and investment business.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced it has enhanced its wealth management solutions with the addition of self-invested personal pension (SIPP) servicing in the United Kingdom. By launching retirement services in the U.K., FIS is greatly expanding its offerings to wealth managers in this market.

Why Consider Fintech Investing?

Why Consider Fintech Investing?

The digitization of the financial industry has accelerated in recent years, and investment in fintech has emerged as an attractive wealth-building opportunity for investors.

In 2021, global investment in fintech totaled US$210 billion, according to KPMG. “Expansion” is the key word the firm used to describe the fintech market for the year, as that figure was double the investment seen in the previous year.

KPMG attributes 2021’s success to growing deal sizes in a wide variety of fintech subsectors — from crypto and blockchain to wealthtech and cybersecurity.

FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce second quarter 2022 financial results on Thurs., August 4, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Intuit QuickBooks Launches Campaign to Reach Latino-Owned Small Businesses and Help Power their Growth

"Ito" to "Ote" Campaign Features Soccer Legend Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Intuit QuickBooks will launch a new campaign on July 5 to encourage Latino business owners to move beyond thinking like a "negocito" — a small business—and focus on the tools that will help them to become a "negociote," with a big business mindset. The campaign will feature soccer legend Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, in a new commercial from INTUit, (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp . The commercial and campaign aim to reach both English- and Spanish-speaking Latino-owned small businesses—the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S.—with 34% growth over the past 10 years.

