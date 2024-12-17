Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Patriot Lithium Limited High Grade Assays From Katwaro Open Pit - Zambia

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) is pleased to announce that the Company's recently completed open pit channel sampling program, has resulted in the delineation of high grade copper results.

- First assays from reconnaissance pit sampling, confirms high grade copper and gold.

- Best channel sample assay returned 4.45% Cu and 2.59g/t Au over 2.0m width.

- Entire south eastern channel averaged 1.16% Cu and 0.68g/t Au over 14.0m including 4.45% Cu and 2.59g/t Au over 2.0m.

- Geological surface mapping completed over the license area.

- Reconnaissance work proves the project has strong potential to unlock a significant copper/gold deposit for the Company.

- Several NW-SE trending quartz-carbonate metasiltstone zones identified during mapping which also conforms to the regional geological trend.

- Further exploration, including a first pass drill program, is planned for 2025

Patriot Chairman commented: we could not have wished for a better start to our copper exploration program in Zambia. This program was designed and executed by our inhouse exploration team and we were able to generate high grade results, including 4.45%Cu over m and 1.16% Cu over 14m.

These results enable us to finish the year strong. We are now planning our program for the next year.

Channel sampling of the historical pit was conducted as part of Phase 1 reconnaissance work which also included field mapping. Visual mapping of the pit showed strong copper mineralization mainly malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite. Sampled copper and gold bearing quartz-carbonate metasiltstone from the south eastern face averaged 1.16% Cu and 0.68 g/t Au over 14.0m including 4.45% Cu and 2.59 g/t Au over 2.0m, see Table 1*. Grab samples were also collected on the exposed face to support the channel sampling assays.

Geological surface mapping was conducted over the entire license area, in order to better understand the lithological and structural controls acting on the copper-gold mineralization.

This surface mapping identified several, parallel NW-SE trending and SW dipping, possibly mineralized zones similarly oriented to structures observed inside the pit.

Phase 1 reconnaissance work also focused on field mapping and sampling. Several possibly mineralized NW-SE trending quartz-carbonate metasiltstone zones were identified during mapping which also conforms to the regional geological trend. The mapping program was further supported by available historical geophysical data.

A total of 17 samples were collected from the pit during channel sampling including QAQC samples with the majority of the samples recording anomalous to high grade assays. Work conducted proved that the project has significant potential based on information collected through mapping and channel sampling. The plan is to confirm and develop these interesting targets with a drilling program Q2,2025.

Looking Forward

The information gathered during Phase 1 work is enough to justify moving the project into drilling phase in order to investigate these targets further. Drillhole planning, contractor sourcing and community engagements is scheduled for Q1,2025.

Katwaro Copper Project Background

The Katwaro Copper Project is located approximately 10km North-East from the town of Mumbwa and approximately 200km West of Lusaka, within the central province of Zambia. It covers approximately 400 hectares under small scale mining license 28424-HQ-SML (see Figure 4*). Within the tenement there is a historical open pit mine exposing copper-bearing metasediments along 100m strike and is open ended. Regionally, polymetallic sulphide occurrences in the area have been known for centuries, but more recent geophysical and geochemical investigations led to the discovery of a copper-rich hydrothermal system, mostly associated with late-stage syenite intrusions of the Hook Batholith.

The Company is of the view that these exposed host rocks, and the known history of the area are grounds for consideration and assessment during the due diligence phase to determine if the Company should proceed with the acquisition and to invest funds into exploration programmes on the Project.

Geological Setting

The Katwaro Project is hosted by Neoproterozoic to early Paleozoic metasedimentary rocks of the Katanga Supergroup in the vicinity of late-tectonic syenite plutons. Sulphide mineralisation occurs along regional-scale lineaments, following a NNW-SSE trend defined by the Mumbwa fault Zone. The Hook Granitoid Suite intrudes a sequence of carbonates and calcarenites interlayered with shales and siltstones of the Katanga Supergroup. In addition to copper, zinc silicates, iron enrichments, minor gold and silver occurrences have been reported.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/38YXMWIK



About Patriot Lithium Limited:  

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) aims to systematically explore high-grade lithium projects across North America and prudently grow the portfolio with targeted M&A greenfield exploration.



Source:
Patriot Lithium Limited



Contact:
T: +61 (0) 413 621 652
W: www.patriot-lithium.com
E: info@patriot-lithium.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

×