Passing of Gustavo Cisneros

It is with great sadness that the Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) informs you of the passing of Gustavo Cisneros on December 29, 2023.

Mr. Cisneros was an independent member of the Board from 2003, chairing its Environment, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee and serving as a member of the Compensation Committee. He was also a member of Barrick's International Advisory Board, which advises the Board on geopolitical and other strategic issues.

Announcing this, Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton paid tribute to Mr. Cisneros as a business leader of international stature who had built his family-owned Cisneros into a worldwide media, entertainment, telecommunications and consumer products group. He also held board and leadership positions at a wide range of major corporations and institutions.

"Gustavo was an irreplaceable source of wisdom, judgment and insight for decades. He had an uncanny ability to get right to the core of the matter, to see around corners and to give sound, practical, forward leaning advice when one most needed it. His generous and entrepreneurial spirit and his personal and professional integrity will be missed by all of us. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, his children, Carolina, Guillermo and Adriana, and their families with whom the entire Barrick family shares this heartbreaking loss," said John Thornton.

Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

Barrick Gold
ABX:CA
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
doug casey, gareth soloway, eb tucker, chris vermeulen and jeff clark

Doug Casey, Gareth Soloway, EB Tucker and More — Our 5 Most Popular Interviews of 2023

2023 brought ups and downs for the resource space, and throughout the year the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the market and understanding what could be coming next.

The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who have weathered previous storms and can provide guidance on the way forward.

As the year wraps up, INN is counting down the five most popular guests of 2023. Read on to learn who grabbed our audience's attention over the last 12 months, and watch the videos to find out what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces the Settlement of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced the settlement of the previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") by Newmont and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") for any and all of the (i) 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $650.0 million new 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2030 Notes") and cash, (ii) 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2041 Notes") and cash and (iii) 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2050 Notes" and, collectively with the Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes and the Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes, the "Existing Newcrest Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2050 Notes" and, collectively with the New Newmont 2030 Notes and the New Newmont 2041 Notes, the "New Newmont Notes") and cash, and the related solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 26, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Additional Assays from El Pilar, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise assays from the 8 latest diamond drill holes at El Pilar in central Cuba.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rio2 Leads After Fenix Project Gets EIA Approval

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw gains in the week leading up to the holiday break, adding 26.27 points to close at 557.12.

Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged for the month of October, with Statscan reporting last Friday (December 22) a nominal 0.1 percent growth in service industries and an even split for increases and decreases between the 20 industrial sectors it tracks. As the GDP has remained flat and still hasn’t slipped into loss territory, that indicates the economy is not in a recession.

However, relief in the form of rate cuts isn’t expected soon, with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem saying the central bank wouldn’t be cutting rates until there was a clear indication inflation was well on a path to reaching a 2 percent target.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

2023 is nearly over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2024.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their most important "dos and don'ts" for investors.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

