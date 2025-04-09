Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Download the PDF here.

adavale resourcesadd:auasx:addbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
ADD:AU
Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.

Completion of Geochemical Survey at Ashes & Myalls

Completion of Geochemical Survey at Ashes & Myalls

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Completion of Geochemical Survey at Ashes & Myalls

Download the PDF here.

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Download the PDF here.

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to provide an update on its planned 1,500-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini Gold Project ("Pucarini" or the "Project") located in the Southern Peru Miocene High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Belt. The program is set to commence towards the end of Q2 2025 with preparations currently underway.

Figure 1 – High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Targets from Gold Geochemistry and Surface Alteration Geology.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000 and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering."

The Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on several infrastructure initiatives supporting the development of its Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino Project").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Sandeep Singh , President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Infrastructure is obviously a key piece of the puzzle to bring the Casino Project into production. Reciprocally, the Casino Project is an important lynchpin to improve the infrastructure of the Yukon and the neighboring north. The required initiatives will take time to unfold, but we are pleased with the overall direction of travel with respect to infrastructure and with the Yukon government's commitment to sustainable mining.

Further, these past several weeks have clearly been disruptive and volatile from an overall economic standpoint. But that volatility has also underscored two specific positive aspects of the Casino Project. First, we have often said that the copper-gold commodity mix makes our project highly resilient. That resilience has shown itself to be incredibly valuable in the last year as the gold price has risen nearly US$750 per ounce. Second, we believe that the groundswell of support politically for mining, and a growing understanding of its role in a more self-reliant Canadian economy, also bodes well for the Casino Project."

B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project

On September 17, 2024 , Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") conditionally approved $40 million in funding to advance pre-feasibility work for a high-voltage transmission energy corridor connecting the isolated Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . Western is pleased to report that the conditions for this funding have been met by the Yukon Development Corporation ("YDC"), an entity of the Government of Yukon , which included a 25% YDC funding commitment over and above the $40 million from NRCan. Subsequently, a contribution agreement with NRCan was officially signed in Ottawa on February 14, 2025 , where project planning activities have since commenced. With its significant industrial load, the Casino Project is central to the concept behind the grid connection – its advancement signals confidence in the Casino Project's potential and its role in shaping the Yukon's future infrastructure. While Western continues to advance LNG as the Casino Project's base case power solution, the Company looks forward to working alongside YDC and First Nations to help make the grid connection a success.

Yukon Resource Gateway Project

On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Yukon announced the inclusion of the Dempster Highway in the Yukon Resource Gateway Project ("Gateway Project"), expanding the scope of the initiative to include Arctic security and regional connectivity. Whilst positive for the Yukon , a portion of funding previously allocated to the Casino Copper-Gold Access Road has been redirected to support this near-term priority. Western remains in close collaboration with the Yukon government, and discussions on future funding are expected to advance as the project moves through the environmental assessment process, which includes the road.

Port of Skagway Transportation Study

Western has completed an updated transportation study evaluating options for shipping concentrate from the Casino Project to the Port of Skagway ("Skagway"). The study, conducted in collaboration with the Municipality of Skagway and the Government of Yukon , assessed both bulk and containerized transportation methods, assessed infrastructure requirements at Skagway, and provided feasibility-level capital and operating cost estimates across multiple scenarios. Several promising transportation alternatives were identified, with costs broadly in-line with, or lower than, the Company's 2022 feasibility study estimates.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the timing, funding, and progress of infrastructure initiatives, including the B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project, the Yukon Resource Gateway Project, and transportation options to the Port of Skagway. These statements are based on current information and interpretations, which may evolve as discussions with governments continue and additional technical and environmental work is undertaken.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the timely advancement of infrastructure initiatives, the continued support and collaboration of the Yukon government and other stakeholders, the availability of funding for such initiatives, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-provides-infrastructure-update-302425236.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/10/c6007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 7

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 7

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 3:00 pm PT.

First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

Those without internet access or who prefer to speak with an operator may dial:

1-833-752-3507 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
1-647-846-7282 (International Participants)

The live webcast, presentation slides and the report for the first quarter of 2025 will be available at https://panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/ . An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Pan American is scheduled to hold its Shareholders Meeting at 3:00 pm PT on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Management Information Circular, Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and other proxy-related materials for the Shareholders Meeting are available at https://panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/ . The Shareholders Meeting will not be webcast.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $230,400 through the issuance of 2,880,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the sale of the Units to maintain the Company's Projects in South Australia and Mongolia and for general working capital. The Company did not pay any finders' fees in relation to the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Resource Investing

Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

×