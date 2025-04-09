Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to provide an update on its planned 1,500-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini Gold Project ("Pucarini" or the "Project") located in the Southern Peru Miocene High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Belt. The program is set to commence towards the end of Q2 2025 with preparations currently underway.
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
April 08, 2025
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt
Sign up to get your FREE
Adavale Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
25 February
Adavale Resources
Investor Insight
Adavale Resources’ transformative January 2025 acquisition of gold and copper assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is a dynamic junior exploration company primarily focused on its flagship gold and copper projects in New South Wales (NSW), within the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt. This portfolio spans 354.15 sq kmand comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.
Parkes Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt
In addition to gold and copper, Adavale boasts extensive uranium assets in South Australia and nickel projects in Tanzania. These diversified holdings place the company at the forefront of exploration across commodities critical for global industrial and technological advancement.
Adavale Resources is poised for significant growth as it advances its gold and uranium projects through strategic drilling programs in 2025. With a robust exploration pipeline, world-class assets in tier-one jurisdictions, and a leadership team aligned with shareholder interests, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable commodity trends.
Company Highlights
- A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
- The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
- The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
- Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
- Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.
Key Projects
Gold and Copper – Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW
Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.
Exploration activity in 2024 included diamond drilling, which intersected a 12-meter-thick zone of quartz-carbonate veining and shearing, consistent with high-grade mineralisation seen in historical operations. Assay results from this program are pending and expected to provide critical insights for resource expansion.
In addition to the London-Victoria gold mine, the Ashes Prospect (EL8831) has returned high-grade rock chip samples, including results of 8.8 g/t gold and 5.5 percent copper. Similarly, the Birthday mine (EL8830) boasts historical grades averaging 11 g/t gold. The 2025 exploration strategy focuses on resource definition and advancing London-Victoria to JORC-compliant status, testing extensions, and unlocking additional mineralised zones at these prospects, supported by advanced geophysical and geochemical surveys.
Uranium – South Australia
Adavale holds 4,959 sq kmof uranium-rich tenements across the highly prospective Flinders Ranges outwash and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-1 uranium deposits. Historical drilling has revealed promising results, including intercepts of 1 metre at 263 parts per million (ppm) eU3O8 and 0.65 meters at 235 ppm eU3O8. These results underscore the region’s potential to host significant uranium resources.
The company is advancing its maiden 2,000 metre air core drilling program in Q1 of 2025, targeting paleochannel extensions and uranium redox boundaries, which have been identified through advanced geophysical surveys. Adavale’s uranium portfolio is particularly well-positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for uranium, driven by geopolitical factors, rising nuclear energy investment globally, and surging prices, which reached $106/lb in early 2024.
Nickel – East African Nickel Belt, Tanzania
Adavale’s nickel portfolio includes 1,315 sq km across 12 highly prospective exploration licences in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt. It is strategically located next to and along strike of the world-class Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit. Recent exploration at the Luhuma Central prospect has confirmed nickel sulphides in all five drill holes completed, with mineralisation trends extending southwest.
The company employs a combination of geophysical methods, including gravity, magnetics and Heli-EM surveys, to refine its understanding of subsurface structures and identify high-priority drill targets. Adavale’s ongoing exploration in this globally significant nickel belt is expected to build on recent successes, advancing resource definition and project development, making the company well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the global demand for battery metals.
Leadership Team
Allan Ritchie - Executive Chairman and CEO
Allan Ritchie is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and resource management, including as director and officer of ASX and HK listed companies. Ritchie’s distinguished career spans both the energy, resources, and investment banking sectors, and includes leadership roles in both private and publicly listed companies.
Ritchie has served as non-executive director of ASX listed Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), and executive director and deputy CEO of HK listed energy group, EPI Holdings (0689.HKEX).
Ritchie’s investment banking background includes structuring commercial transactions in the energy and resources sector. Senior roles include positions within Westpac, ANZ Bank, HSBC and BNP Paribas in Australia, London, New York and Asia Pacific. His investment banking achievements have been recognised several times at the top of BRW’s annual poll of bankers.
Ritchie graduated from the University of Technology in Sydney in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business and subsequently attained a post graduate diploma in Applied Finance from the Financial Services Institute of Australia.
John Hicks - Non-executive Director
John Hicks is a qualified geologist with over 40 years’ experience in exploration and mining in Australia. John is regarded as a nickel sulphide specialist, having held various senior exploration and development roles on several major nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia.
For the previous 15 years, Hicks was the general manager of exploration at Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN), where he was instrumental in the discovery of the komatiite hosted Deacon and Lower-Schmitz orebodies at Lanfranchi and the intrusive hosted Savannah North nickel orebody in Western Australia. Hicks was also a key member of the team responsible for taking these discoveries through to final investment decisions.
Prior to joining Panoramic, Hicks held various roles with several notable mining companies including Australian Consolidated Minerals and WMC Limited where he worked on the Mount Keith nickel project. As an independent geological consultant between 1998 and 2005, he was involved with the Cosmos and the Honeymoon Well nickel projects.
Maurice (Nic) Matich - Non-executive Director
Maurice (Nic) Matich is a mechanical engineer and finance professional with over 17 years’ experience in the resources sector. His wide industry experience includes the provision of engineering, risk consulting and insurance services to numerous tier-1 mining companies with operations in lithium, iron ore, mineral sands, gold and kaolin.
Matich previously served as managing director of Pinnacle Minerals (ASX:PIM) and executive director of Heavy Minerals (ASX:HVY), delivering both a maiden resource and scoping study (NPV8 $253M) for the Port Gregory project.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, Bachelor of Science (Phys/IT) and a graduate diploma in Applied Finance and is a graduate of the AICD.
Leonard Math - CFO & Company Secretary
Leonard Math is a chartered accountant with extensive experience managing financial operations for ASX listed resources companies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business (double major in accounting and information systems) from Edith Cowan University in 2003 and became a chartered accountant in September, 2008. He has held multiple director, CFO and company secretary roles in the resources sector, most recently with Summit Minerals (ASX:SUM).
Keep reading...Show less
Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.
23 March
Completion of Geochemical Survey at Ashes & Myalls
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Completion of Geochemical Survey at Ashes & Myalls
02 March
Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects
25 February
High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes
18h
Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project
Figure 1 – High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Targets from Gold Geochemistry and Surface Alteration Geology.
Figure 2 – Proposed Geological Model Along Section Line A-A' in Figure 1(Looking NE) with High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Targets.
Planned Drill Program Overview
The upcoming five-hole, 1,500-metre drill program will systematically test high-priority targets identified through geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analysis.
- Target Type: High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold
- Drill Holes: 5 diamond drill holes
- Total Metres: 1,500 m
- Permitting Status: DIA Environmental Drilling Permit approved (September 2023)
- Community Support: Strong relationships established with local communities, One year Community Agreement executed March 1, 2025
Figure 3 – Proposed Drill Program – Gold Geochemistry Imposed on the 3D Inversions of IP Chargeability-Resistivity and Magnetic Susceptibility Geophysical Data.
The 1,000-hectare Pucarini claim hosts multiple gold-bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a 3.6 x 1.8 km alteration footprint. Surface geochemistry has returned anomalous gold values coinciding with resistivity, chargeability, and magnetic anomalies, highlighting multiple untested targets for drilling. The main target indicated by the soil and rock gold anomaly spans 1.2 km x 700 m within this advanced argillic alteration zone. The coincidence of gold, molybdenum, and copper surface anomalies is supported by a coherent high chargeability anomaly (> 18 mV/V) from the 3D inversion of the IP geophysical survey data with dimensions of 1.5 km along strike x 600 m wide x 400 m deep; to detection limit depth of the IP geophysical survey, which remains open at depth.
The main target also coincides with a high magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the system's center from the 3D inversion of the surface total magnetic intensity geophysical data, suggesting the roots of a deeper porphyry system. This program will mark the first-ever drill program on the property, unlocking its untapped potential.
Figure 4 - Proposed Drill Program – Molybdenum Geochemistry Imposed on the 3D Inversions of IP Chargeability-Resistivity and Magnetic Susceptibility Geophysical Data.
Surface rock fragments were analysed using the ASD TerraSpec® mineral spectrometer (" TerraSpec ") which is optimally designed to identify important hydrothermal alteration minerals commonly associated with high sulphidation epithermal gold and porphyry copper systems. Figure 5 provides a compilation of the TerraSpec data where higher-temperature hydrothermal alteration minerals (diaspore, illite, paragonitic illite, muscovitic illite, paragonite, muscovite, sericite, and alunite-Na) and lower-temperature alteration minerals (alunite, alunite-K, alunite-KNa, halloysite, kaolinite, smectite, montmorillonite, and dickite) correlate with high sulphidation advanced argillic alteration and anomalous gold in rock and soil geochemistry. The higher temperature hydrothermal alteration minerals also correlate with anomalous molybdenum in rock and soil geochemistry suggesting a phyllic alteration zone associated with a telescoped porphyry system.
Figure 5 – Gold and Molybdenum Rock and Soil Geochemistry Correlated with Gridded Low and High Temperature TerraSpec Data
CEO Patrick Elliott commented: "We are excited about the potential at Pucarini and are finalizing preparations for our inaugural drill program. Given the strong surface geochemistry, extensive alteration, and compelling geophysical signatures, we believe this project presents a promising opportunity for discovery. While waiting for the rainy season to conclude before mobilizing, our team is actively engaged in planning and ensuring all logistics are in place for a successful program."
Figure 6 – Gold Rock Geochemistry, Vuggy Silica, Iron Oxides and Hydrothermal Alteration.
Furthermore, the Company has terminated the option agreement with Alta Copper Corp. originally entered into on June 26, 2017. Pursuant to the option agreement, Forte had an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Don Gregorio Cu-Au Porphyry Project located in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru by making cash payments totaling $500,000 USD ($100,000 was paid by Forte) and performing 10,000 m of drilling within 3 years of acquiring drill permits. Due to insurmountable community issues, access to the property was never granted, and the Company was not able to perform the environmental studies needed to acquire the DIA drilling permits, including community approvals for the DIA drill permits. The project was returned in good standing to Alta Copper Corp's Peruvian subsidiary Cobriza Metals. A termination agreement was executed April 8 th , 2025.
QUALIFIED PERSON AND NI 43-101 DISCLOSURE
Richard Osmond, P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person (" Qualified Person ") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP
Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (" Cu ") and gold (" Au ") assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (" GTR ") grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.
On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aa724a4-5df5-4511-ad56-1f339d8ef6db
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3138532-bcd9-496c-8fd3-f6d4f86780f5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b39d4d-7f89-439f-aff7-7aab874b5068
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a5f6eed-7ca5-4122-b0a9-c7e49191c8af
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f43b598b-bd40-4b64-b725-4d7d1c8b249d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164a5ad1-2bb8-43df-b725-cebda4303886
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
19h
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000 and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering."
The Offering
Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.
Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and/or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSXV.
All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month and one (1) day hold period and regulatory approval.
A first closing of 600,000 FT Units and 1,760,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $124,000.00 has been effected. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on August 12, 2025. In order to allow for the completion of additional subscriptions to the Offering, a further closing is expected to occur when fully subscribed or on April 28, 2025.
Ring of Fire News
In other news, Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations, leaders of the Northern Road Link project, have recently expressed support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stated commitment to invest $1 billion in road infrastructure to the Ring of Fire and to improve the federal permitting process. The March 19th, 2025 article by Northern Road Link may be accessed at Northern Road Link News Update.
About Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire
Bold has a vested 10% carried interest (to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI-43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt @ 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cutoff grade of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG/CACR Website 2023). Bold has a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the claims and is the All Other Metals' Project Operator. Bold also owns a right of first refusal on a 1% Net Smelter Royalty covering all metals produced from the property. The Koper Lake Property is located adjacent to and contiguous with Wyloo Ring of Fire's (formerly Noront Resources Ltd.) Blackbird Chromite deposit and within 300 m of the Eagles Nest Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Deposit in the permit stage.
The Ring of Fire access and infrastructure development continues within the environmental permitting process. The two closest First Nations are acting as proponents for the all-weather access and supply roads. Information about Bold's Ring of Fire projects, the Ring of Fire infrastructure development and various critical mineral articles can be accessed on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
|"Bruce A MacLachlan"
|"David B Graham"
|Bruce MacLachlan
|David Graham
|President and COO
|CEO
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION
IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248148
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
10 April
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE
western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on several infrastructure initiatives supporting the development of its Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino Project").
Sandeep Singh , President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Infrastructure is obviously a key piece of the puzzle to bring the Casino Project into production. Reciprocally, the Casino Project is an important lynchpin to improve the infrastructure of the Yukon and the neighboring north. The required initiatives will take time to unfold, but we are pleased with the overall direction of travel with respect to infrastructure and with the Yukon government's commitment to sustainable mining.
Further, these past several weeks have clearly been disruptive and volatile from an overall economic standpoint. But that volatility has also underscored two specific positive aspects of the Casino Project. First, we have often said that the copper-gold commodity mix makes our project highly resilient. That resilience has shown itself to be incredibly valuable in the last year as the gold price has risen nearly US$750 per ounce. Second, we believe that the groundswell of support politically for mining, and a growing understanding of its role in a more self-reliant Canadian economy, also bodes well for the Casino Project."
B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project
On September 17, 2024 , Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") conditionally approved $40 million in funding to advance pre-feasibility work for a high-voltage transmission energy corridor connecting the isolated Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . Western is pleased to report that the conditions for this funding have been met by the Yukon Development Corporation ("YDC"), an entity of the Government of Yukon , which included a 25% YDC funding commitment over and above the $40 million from NRCan. Subsequently, a contribution agreement with NRCan was officially signed in Ottawa on February 14, 2025 , where project planning activities have since commenced. With its significant industrial load, the Casino Project is central to the concept behind the grid connection – its advancement signals confidence in the Casino Project's potential and its role in shaping the Yukon's future infrastructure. While Western continues to advance LNG as the Casino Project's base case power solution, the Company looks forward to working alongside YDC and First Nations to help make the grid connection a success.
Yukon Resource Gateway Project
On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Yukon announced the inclusion of the Dempster Highway in the Yukon Resource Gateway Project ("Gateway Project"), expanding the scope of the initiative to include Arctic security and regional connectivity. Whilst positive for the Yukon , a portion of funding previously allocated to the Casino Copper-Gold Access Road has been redirected to support this near-term priority. Western remains in close collaboration with the Yukon government, and discussions on future funding are expected to advance as the project moves through the environmental assessment process, which includes the road.
Port of Skagway Transportation Study
Western has completed an updated transportation study evaluating options for shipping concentrate from the Casino Project to the Port of Skagway ("Skagway"). The study, conducted in collaboration with the Municipality of Skagway and the Government of Yukon , assessed both bulk and containerized transportation methods, assessed infrastructure requirements at Skagway, and provided feasibility-level capital and operating cost estimates across multiple scenarios. Several promising transportation alternatives were identified, with costs broadly in-line with, or lower than, the Company's 2022 feasibility study estimates.
ABOUT western copper and gold corporation
western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .
The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
On behalf of the board,
"Sandeep Singh"
Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the timing, funding, and progress of infrastructure initiatives, including the B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project, the Yukon Resource Gateway Project, and transportation options to the Port of Skagway. These statements are based on current information and interpretations, which may evolve as discussions with governments continue and additional technical and environmental work is undertaken.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the timely advancement of infrastructure initiatives, the continued support and collaboration of the Yukon government and other stakeholders, the availability of funding for such initiatives, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-provides-infrastructure-update-302425236.html
SOURCE western copper and gold corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/10/c6007.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
09 April
Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 7
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 3:00 pm PT.
First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
May 8, 2025
Time:
11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=70T9QYxm
Participants can register for the conference call at:
https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10197324&linkSecurityString=fe98743a80
Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.
Those without internet access or who prefer to speak with an operator may dial:
1-833-752-3507 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
1-647-846-7282 (International Participants)
The live webcast, presentation slides and the report for the first quarter of 2025 will be available at https://panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/ . An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.
Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Pan American is scheduled to hold its Shareholders Meeting at 3:00 pm PT on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Management Information Circular, Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and other proxy-related materials for the Shareholders Meeting are available at https://panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/ . The Shareholders Meeting will not be webcast.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409815676/en/
For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
09 April
Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement
Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $230,400 through the issuance of 2,880,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the sale of the Units to maintain the Company's Projects in South Australia and Mongolia and for general working capital. The Company did not pay any finders' fees in relation to the Offering.
The Company further announces that it has closed its previously announced debt settlements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $349,423 in debt in consideration for which it issued an aggregate of 4,367,788 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.08 per share. In relation to the Debt Settlement, the Company also issued 1,891,538 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after the date of issuance.
All securities issued and sold under the Offering and issued in relation to the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering and Debt Settlement remain subject to the final approval of the TSXV.
Related Party Transaction
In connection with the Debt Settlement, certain insiders of the Company were issued an aggregate of 2,641,538 shares and 1,891,538 warrants. The acquisition of the shares and warrants by insiders in connection with the Debt Settlement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation for, and minority shareholder approval of, the "related party transaction". The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available because no securities of the Company are listed on specified markets, including the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ or any stock exchange outside of Canada and the United States other than the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange or the PLUS markets operated by PLUS Markets Group plc. The Company is also relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements set out in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Debt Settlement by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement as the Company wished to close the Debt Settlement in an expeditious manner.
Early Warning Disclosure
Pursuant to the Offering, on April 9, 2025, Tsagaachin Bayan Nuur LLC ("TBN") of Bella Vista 400-1801, Khan Uul District 11,Ulaanbaatar,Mongolia, acquired 2,880,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit for total consideration of $230,400. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable into an additional common share of the Company at $0.105 per share for 24 months from the date of issuance. Prior to the Offering and Debt Settlement, TBN held 80,300 common shares, or approximately 0.73% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.
The warrants issued to TBN in the Offering contain a provision that the entity is not able to exercise such number of the warrants as would result in TBN holding more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, without first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval, as required by the policies of the TSXV.
Following the Offering and the Debt Settlement, TBN holds 2,960,300 common shares and 2,880,000 warrants, representing approximately 16.17% of the Company's then issued and outstanding shares, on an undiluted basis, or approximately 27.56% of the Company's then issued and outstanding shares, on a partially diluted basis, subject, however, to TBN being precluded from exercising warrants that would result in TBN holding more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, without the Company first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval.
Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, on April 9, 2025, Matthew Wood, a director of the Company, through Mongolia Wealth Management Pty Ltd. ("Mongolia Wealth") of 536 Glover Road, Manapouri Queensland, Australia, 4361, acquired 1,891,538 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, and 1,891,538 warrants of the Company, in settlement of $141,323 bona-fide debt. Each warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Prior to the Debt Settlement and the Offering, Mr. Wood held, directly and indirectly, 514,832 common shares and 250,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 4.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis, or approximately 6.76% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, on a partially diluted basis.
The warrants issued to Mongolia Wealth in the Debt Settlement contain a provision that the entity is not able to exercise such number of the warrants as would result in Mr. Wood holding more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, without first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval and TSXV approval, as required by the policies of the TSXV.
As a result of the Debt Settlement, Mr. Wood holds, directly and indirectly, 2,406,370 common shares of the Company and 2,141,538 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.14% of the Company's then issued and outstanding shares, following the Debt Settlement and the Offering, on an undiluted basis, or approximately 22.23% of the Company's then issued and outstanding shares on a partially-diluted basis, subject, however, to Mongolia Wealth being precluded from exercising warrants that would result in Mr. Wood holding more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, without the Company first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval and TSXV approval.
Mr. Wood and TBN acquired the securities of the Company for investment purposes, and either may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of the Company's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities. The disclosure respecting Mr. Wood and TBN's security holdings contained in this news release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, and an early warning report respecting each of the above acquisitions will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and will be available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.
On behalf of the Board
Matthew Wood
Chairman
contact@aranjinresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering and Debt Settlement on the terms and timing described herein, the Offering and Debt Settlement, the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering and the Debt Settlement, , the Company's reliance on certain exemptions from requirements under MI 61-101, the Company filing a material change report and the timing thereof,. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247890
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
08 April
Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease
Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Adavale Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.