Parex Resources Announces 12 Consecutive Years of Reserves Per Share Growth, a 50% Increase to the Regular Dividend and Provides 2023 Guidance Update

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2022, as well as a corporate update. The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company's unaudited estimated results for year-end December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this news release: proved developed producing ("PDP"); proved ("1P"); proved plus probable ("2P"); and proved plus probable plus possible ("3P").

Key Highlights

  • Twelve consecutive years of PDP, 1P and 2P reserves per share growth (on a boe basis), with double digit percentage increases from 2021.
  • Achieved a strong 1P reserve replacement ratio of 128%.
  • Strategically deployed $100 million of working capital to complete a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring that increases 2023 funds flow and free funds flow guidance by $65 million (midpoint) as well as provides the Company with an increased outlook through 2027.
  • Declared a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share or C$1.50 per share annualized, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend; Parex first initiated a regular dividend at C$0.125 per share quarterly in 2021.
  • Repurchased approximately 1 million shares year-to-date 2023 under the current normal course issuer bid.
  • Recognized for leadership in ESG, where Parex was one of three Canadian-listed exploration and production companies included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Imad Mohsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Parex achieved strong reserve replacement ratios in 2022 from the implementation of new technology and focused investments that are resulting in an outlook for reduced maintenance capital and further optimized production from key assets. The results that we are seeing today, in addition to our positive outlook for the business, gives us the confidence to sustainably increase our regular dividend to shareholders. With investments across our world-class Colombian asset base, the portfolio is well positioned to deliver a step-change in capital efficiency and continue being the foundation for increased shareholder returns."

2022 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Highlights

For year-ended December 31, 2022, Parex:

  • Grew reserves per share (on a boe basis) across PDP, 1P and 2P for the 12 th consecutive year:
    • PDP: 13% increase from 2021;
    • 1P: 15% increase from 2021;
    • 2P: 12% increase from 2021.
  • More than replaced total 2022 production (approximately 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMboe")) with reserve replacement ratios of:
    • PDP: 112%, with reserve additions of 21.2 MMboe;
    • 1P: 128%, with reserve additions of 24.4 MMboe;
    • 2P: 110%, with reserve additions of 20.9 MMboe.
  • Realized estimated finding, development & acquisition ("FD&A") costs (using estimated 2022 adjusted funds flow from operations of $42.43 per boe ( 1) ) of:
    • PDP: $25.35 per boe resulting in a 1.7x recycle ratio ( 1) ;
    • 1P: $25.92 per boe resulting in a 1.6x recycle ratio ( 1) ;
    • 2P: $28.39 per boe resulting 1.5x recycle ratio ( 1) .
  • Realized growth in its after-tax net asset value ("NAV") per share (discounted at 10% and using the GLJ Brent forecast) even after incorporating the estimated impact of the recent Colombia government tax reform:
    • PDP: C$23.83 (6% increase from 2021) ( 1) ;
    • 1P: C$31.63 (9% increase from 2021) ( 1) ;
    • 2P: C$43.45 (13% increase from 2021) ( 1) .
  • After accounting for the 2022 drilling campaign, expanded corporate gross 2P future locations to 147 from 108 last year, demonstrating significant running room.
  • Added 1P and 2P reserves at the Cabrestero Block (100% W.I.) of 8.9 and 8.8 MMboe, respectively.
  • Increased its Q4 2022 average production by approximately 9% over the comparative quarter in 2021 and maintained a 2P reserve life index of over 10 years.

(1) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

Production Update

2022 Review

For the three months ended
Dec. 31
For the year ended
Dec. 31
Product Type 2022 (1) 2021 2022 (1) 2021
Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,511 6,376 7,471 6,831
Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 42,746 41,534 43,008 38,449
Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 6,000 11,214 9,420 10,308
Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 54,257 49,779 52,049 46,998

(1) Production volumes for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and for the year-ended December 31, 2022, are estimated.

  • Q4 2022 average production is estimated to be 54,257 boe/d, up 9% from Q4 2021.
  • FY 2022 average production is estimated to be 52,049 boe/d, an increase of 11% from FY 2021.

2023 Outlook

  • In the Northern Llanos, on January 21, 2023, the Company proactively shut-in its Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and halted drilling operations at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.), due to heightened security concerns related to peace talks at the Federal Government level in Colombia.
    • As a result of this shut-in, net production is being impacted by approximately 6,000 boe/d and is affecting the pace that new wells can be drilled and brought online.
    • The Company is actively engaging with national and regional stakeholders and is optimistic that it will be able to resume full operations in the Northern Llanos in Q1 2023; however, the Company's top priority is the safety of our employees and contractors.
  • Parex's average production guidance of 57,000 to 63,000 boe/d for FY 2023 had been widened relative to previous years in order to better account for above ground factors that can at times impact Colombian operations.
    • Due to the Northern Llanos shut-in, for Q1 2023 Parex expects its production to be below its 2023 annual average production guidance range, subject to the length of the shut-in and halted drilling operations; however, Parex expects to be within its 2023 annual average production guidance range in Q2 2023 and for the full year 2023.
    • Prior to the heightened security concerns, Parex was making steady progress at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.), where civil work activities were ongoing in 2022 and the first well of a material, multi-year drilling campaign was successfully spud in early January 2023.

Voluntary Restructuring Increases 2023 Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow Guidance as well as Outlook Through 2027

Parex has completed a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring to consolidate certain assets in the Southern Llanos into one corporate entity for operational and administrative optimization.

The financial impact of this restructuring is that the Company will incur Colombia capital gains taxes in Q4 2022, while gaining an expected increase of $325 million to the Company's deferred tax asset balance as at year-end December 31, 2022, which is anticipated to provide benefits over the 2023-2027 fiscal year period. The restructuring has an estimated cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of $100 million. The Company's Q4 2022 current tax expense is now expected to be roughly $175 million, compared to the Company's original internal forecast of approximately $75 million; full-year 2022 net income will increase by approximately $225 million due to a deferred tax recovery, offset by the incremental Q4 2022 current tax expense of $100 million.

As a result of the restructuring, the Company expects a lower effective tax rate over the 2023-2027 fiscal year period. At the previously budgeted $80 per barrel Brent oil price assumption and existing Colombian tax regulations, the expected benefits of the lower effective tax rate in 2023, which are higher funds flow provided by operations and free funds flow, are reflected in the updated 2023 guidance below.

Category 2023 Guidance
(Previous) 		2023 Guidance
(Updated)
Brent Crude Average Price ($/bbl) $80 $80
Effective Tax Rate Estimate (%) ( 1 ) 32% 25%
Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback ($/boe) ( 2 ) $31 $34
Production Average (boe/d) 57,000-63,000 57,000-63,000
Capital Expenditures ($ millions) ( 3 ) $425-475 $425-475
Funds Flow Provided by Operations ($ millions) ( 4 ) $645-715 $705-780
Free Funds Flow ($ millions; midpoint) ( 3 ) $230 $295

(1) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(4) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

Parex will fund the corporate restructuring with existing working capital surplus, which post-restructuring is estimated to be $65 million as at December 31, 2022 (1) .

(1) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

Updated 2023 Netback Sensitivity Estimates

The below netback sensitivity estimates have been updated to take into account the corporate restructuring.

Brent Crude Price ($/bbl) $60 $70 $80 $90 $100
Effective Tax Rate Estimate (%) ( 1) 13% 20% 25% 30% 33%
Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback ($/boe) ( 2)(3) $27 $31 $34 $36 $40

(1) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".
(3) Assumes an unchanged from budget Brent/Vasconia crude differential of $4/bbl.

Return of Capital Update

50% Increase to the Q1 2023 Dividend

Parex's Board of Directors has approved a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share to be paid on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share. The Company first initiated a regular dividend at C$0.125 per share quarterly in 2021.

This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Commenced 2023 Share Buybacks under Current Normal Course Issuer Bid

As at January 31, 2023, Parex has repurchased approximately 1 million shares under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") at an average price of C$21.70 per share, for total consideration of roughly C$21.7 million. Over and above the increased regular dividend, the Company intends on continuing to utilize its current NCIB in line with Parex's commitment to return 100% of free funds flow to its shareholders.

Parex Resources Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Parex has joined 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. The Company submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

2022 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Discussion of Reserves

The following tables summarize information contained in the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 2, 2023 with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the "GLJ 2022 Report"), with comparatives to the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 3, 2022 with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "GLJ 2021 Report"), and the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 4, 2021 with an effective date of December 31, 2020 ("GLJ 2020 Report", and collectively with the GLJ 2022 Report and the GLJ 2021 Report, the "GLJ Reports"). Each GLJ Report was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2022 fiscal year which will be filed on SEDAR by March 31, 2023.

The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. In certain of the tables set forth below, the columns may not add due to rounding.

All December 31, 2022 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2023; all December 31, 2021 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2022 and all December 31, 2020 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2021.

Five-Year Crude Oil Price Forecast – GLJ Report (January 2022 and 2023)

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027
ICE Brent (US$/bbl) - January 1, 2022 76.00 72.51 71.24 72.66 74.12 75.59
ICE Brent (US$/bbl) - January 1, 2023 99.04 (1) 80.00 80.50 81.50 82.00 82.53

(1) Actual 2022 ICE Brent average price.

2022 Year-End Gross Reserves Volumes

Dec. 31 Change over
2020 2021 2022 Dec. 31,
Reserve Category Mboe ( 1) Mboe ( 1) Mboe ( 1)(2) 2021
Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 72,373 80,559 82,788 3 %
Proved Developed Non-Producing 15,087 9,685 11,767 21 %
Proved Undeveloped 40,623 35,022 36,100 3 %
Proved (1P) 128,083 125,266 130,655 4 %
Probable 66,408 73,559 70,050 (5 %)
Proved + Probable (2P) 194,491 198,825 200,704 1 %
Possible ( 3) 85,995 88,102 80,891 (8 %)
Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 280,486 286,927 281,595 (2 %)

(1) Mboe is defined as thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
(2) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. 2022 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 70,436 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 10,140 Mboe, proved undeveloped 31,464 Mboe, 1P 112,040 Mboe, 2P 172,958 Mboe and 3P 243,525 Mboe.
(3) Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

2022 Year-End Gross Reserves Volumes Per Share


Dec. 31 		Change over
Change over
2020 2021 2022 (1) Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2021
Year-End Basic Outstanding Shares (000s) 130.9 120.3 109.1 (17 %) (9 %)
Proved Developed Producing (PDP) (boe/share) 0.55 0.67 0.76 38 % 13 %
Proved (1P) (boe/share) 0.98 1.04 1.20 22 % 15 %
Proved + Probable (2P) (boe/share) 1.49 1.65 1.84 23 % 12 %
Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) ( 2) (boe/share) 2.14 2.39 2.58 21 % 8 %

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. 2022 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 70,436 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 10,140 Mboe, proved undeveloped 31,464 Mboe, 1P 112,040 Mboe, 2P 172,958 Mboe and 3P 243,525 Mboe.
(2) Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

2022 Gross Reserves by Area

Proved Proved + Probable
Proved + Probable
+ Possible
Area Mboe ( 1) Mboe ( 1) Mboe ( 1)
LLA-34 74,860 113,625 151,266
Southern Llanos 26,735 36,244 47,778
Northern Llanos 16,773 25,824 32,574
Magdalena 12,287 25,011 49,977
Total 130,655 200,704 281,595

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

2022 Gross Year-End Reserves Volumes by Product Type ( 1)

Product Type
Proved Developed
Producing 		Total Proved Total Proved +
Probable 		Total Proved +
Probable + Possible
Light & Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl) ( 2) 9,105 30,268 51,258 79,157
Heavy Crude Oil (Mbbl) 70,320 93,895 136,583 179,980
Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) 199 1,306 1,835 2,345
Conventional Natural Gas (MMcf) ( 3) 18,983 31,118 66,171 120,676
Oil Equivalent (Mboe) ( 4) 82,788 130,655 200,704 281,595

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.
(2) Mbbl is defined as thousands of barrels.
(3) MMcf is defined as one million cubic feet.
(4) Columns may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Reserve Metrics – Company Gross ( 1)

2022 3-Year
USD$
Proved Developed
Producing 		Proved Proved + Probable Proved + Probable
F&D Costs ($/boe) ( 2) 25.35 25.92 28.39 21.56
FD&A Costs ($/boe) ( 2) 25.35 25.92 28.39 19.77
Recycle Ratio - F&D ( 2) 1.7 x 1.6 x 1.5 x 1.5 x
Recycle Ratio - FD&A ( 2) 1.7 x 1.6 x 1.5 x 1.6 x

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category.
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

Reserve Life Index ("RLI")

Dec. 31, 2020 (1) Dec. 31, 2021 (2) Dec. 31, 2022 (3)
Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 4.3 years 4.4 years 4.2 years
Proved (1P) 7.5 years 6.9 years 6.6 years
Proved Plus Probable (2P) 11.4 years 10.9 years 10.1 years

(1) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2020 production of 46,642 boe/d annualized (consisting of 6,637 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 38,332 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 10,038 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).
(2) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2021 production of 49,779 boe/d annualized (consisting of 6,376 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 41,534 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 11,214 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).
(3) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by estimated average Q4 2022 production of 54,257 boe/d annualized (consisting of 10,511 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 42,746 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 6,000 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

Future Development Capital ("FDC") (000s) – GLJ 2022 Report ( 1)

Reserve Category 2023 2024 2025 2026 2026+ Total FDC
Total
FDC/boe
PDP $ 37,522 $ 2,916 $ $ $ $ 40,439 $ 0.49
1P $ 296,797 $ 91,624 $ 48,564 $ 18,129 $ 36,483 $ 491,597 $ 3.76
2P $ 335,557 $ 141,080 $ 87,647 $ 18,129 $ 37,659 $ 620,072 $ 3.09

(1) FDC are stated in USD, undiscounted and based on GLJ January 1, 2023 price forecasts.

Reserves Net Present Value After Tax Summary – GLJ Brent Forecast ( 1)(2)

NPV10 NPV10 NAV CAD/sh Change
over
December 31, December 31, December 31,
2021 2022 2022 Dec. 31,
Reserve Category (000s) ( 2) (000s) ( 2) (CAD/sh) ( 3) 2021
Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $ 1,801,167 $ 1,855,066 $ 23.83 6 %
Proved Developed Non-Producing 174,419 194,710
Proved Undeveloped 452,933 433,557
Proved (1P) $ 2,428,519 $ 2,483,333 $ 31.63 9 %
Probable 899,434 952,229
Proved + Probable (2P) $ 3,327,953 $ 3,435,562 $ 43.45 13 %
Possible ( 4) 1,096,001 1,020,018
Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $ 4,423,954 $ 4,455,579 $ 56.11 12 %

(1) Net present values are stated in USD and are discounted at 10 percent. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2022 and GLJ January 1, 2023 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2023 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2022 fiscal year.
(2) Includes FDC as at December 31, 2021 of $15 million for PDP, $372 million for 1P, $540 million for 2P and $658 million for 3P and FDC as at December 31, 2022 of $40 million for PDP, $492 million for 1P, $620 million for 2P and $707 million for 3P.
(3) NAV is calculated, as at December 31, 2022, as after tax NPV10 plus estimated working capital of USD$65 million (converted at USDCAD=1.3544), divided by 109 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2022. NAV per share is a Non-GAAP ratio, refer to "Non-GAAP Terms" section below for further details.
(4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

2022 Year-End Gross Reserves Reconciliation Company

Total Proved Total Proved +
Probable
Total Proved +
Probable + Possible
Mboe Mboe Mboe
December 31, 2021 125,266 198,825 286,927
Technical Revisions ( 1) 11,151 4,587 (6,929 )
Discoveries ( 2) 1,253 1,676 2,118
Extensions and Improved Recovery ( 3) 11,983 14,614 18,477
Production (18,998 ) (18,998 ) (18,998 )
December 31, 2022 (4) 130,655 200,704 281,595

(1) Reserves technical revisions are associated with the evaluation of additions on LLA-34 and the Capachos Block, offset by negative revisions on the Fortuna Block.
(2) Discoveries are associated with the evaluations of LLA-40, Cabrestero and Capachos blocks.
(3) Reserve extensions are associated with the evaluations of the Cabrestero, Arauca, and Boranda blocks; improved recovery associated with evaluations of the Cabrestero Block.
(4) Subject to final reconciliation adjustments. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Q4 2022 Results – Conference Call & Webcast

We are holding a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or webcast, please see access information below:

Toll-free dial number (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484
Passcode: 8807145#
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b33h49qn

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Not for distribution or for dissemination in the United States.

Reserves Advisory

The recovery and reserve estimates of crude oil reserves provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. All December 31, 2022 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2023. All December 31, 2021 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2022. All December 31, 2020 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2021.

It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented herein represent the fair market value of the reserves. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves.

"Proved Developed Producing Reserves" are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.

"Proved Developed Non-Producing Reserves" are those reserves that either have not been on production or have previously been on production but are shut-in and the date of resumption of production is unknown.

"Proved Undeveloped Reserves" are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g. when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned.

"Proved" reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

"Probable" reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

"Possible" reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Light crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 31.1 degrees API gravity, medium crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 22.3 degrees API gravity and less than or equal to 31.1 degrees API gravity, and heavy crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 10 degrees API gravity and less than or equal to 22.3 degrees API gravity.

With respect to F&D costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total F&D costs related to reserve additions for that year.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

This press release contains several oil and gas metrics, including reserve replacement, reserve additions including acquisitions, and RLI. In addition, the following non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, as described below under "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures", can be considered to be oil and gas metrics: F&D costs, FD&A costs, F&D recycle ratio, FD&A recycle ratio, funds flow provided by operations, funds flow from operations netback, reserve replacement and NAV. Such oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metric should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes. A summary of the calculations of reserve replacement and RLI are as follows, with the other oil and gas metrics referred to above being described herein under "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures":

  • Reserve replacement is calculated by dividing the annual reserve additions by the annual production.

  • Reserve additions including acquisitions is calculated by the change in reserves category and adding current year annual production.

  • RLI is calculated by dividing the applicable reserves category by the annualized fourth quarter production.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel
bbls barrels
bbls/d barrels per day
boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas; one barrel of oil or NGLs for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas
boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day
mbbl thousands of barrels
mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent
mcf thousand cubic feet
mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day
mmboe one million barrels of oil equivalent
mmcf one million cubic feet
W.I. working interest

Unaudited Financial Information

Certain financial and operating results included in this news release, including capital expenditures, production information, funds flow provided by operations, operating costs and the deferred tax asset balance are based on unaudited estimated results. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any changes could be material. Parex anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory

This press release uses various "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "financial measures" and "capital management measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. Such measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Parex' performance.

These measures facilitate management's comparisons to the Company's historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Company's performance. Further, management believes that such financial measures are useful supplemental information to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities.

Please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the period ended September 30, 2022 dated November 3, 2022 (the "MD&A"), which is available at the Company's website at www.parexresources.com and on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for additional information about such financial measures, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures, as applicable.

Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures used in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company uses to describe its capital costs associated with oil and gas expenditures. The measure considers both property, plant and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation asset expenditures which are items in the Company's statement of cash flows for the period. In Q3 2022, the Company changed how it presents exploration and evaluation expenditures. Amounts have been restated for prior periods to conform to the current year's presentation, refer to note 2 of the Company's consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year-ended
December 31,
($000s) 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021
Property, plant and equipment expenditures $ 111,033 $ 76,454 $ 389,500 $ 212,153
Exploration and evaluation expenditures 36,961 37,814 123,000 60,081
Capital expenditures $ 147,994 $ 114,268 $ 512,500 $ 272,234


Free funds flow, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures. In Q3 2022, the Company changed how it presents exploration and evaluation expenditures included in total capital expenditures. Amounts have been restated for prior periods to conform to the current year's presentation, refer to note 2 of the Company's consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022. The Company considers free funds flow or free cash flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' ability to fund return of capital, such as the NCIB or dividends, without accessing outside funds and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
December 31, 		For the year-ended
December 31,
($000s) 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021
Cash provided by operating activities $ 310,967 $ 176,003 $ 997,000 $ 534,301
Net change in non-cash working capital (248,663 ) (7,742 ) (295,000 ) 43,244
Funds flow provided by operations 62,304 168,261 702,000 577,545
Capital expenditures, excluding corporate acquisitions 147,994 114,268 512,500 272,234
Free funds flow $ (85,690 ) $ 53,993 $ 189,500 $ 305,311


Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Funds flow provided by operations per boe or funds flow netback per boe , is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers funds flow netback to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices.

Finding & development Costs (F&D costs) and finding, development and acquisition Costs (FD&A costs), is a non-GAAP ratio that helps to explain the cost of finding and developing additional oil and gas reserves. F&D costs are determined by dividing capital expenditures plus the change in FDC in the period divided by BOE reserve additions in the period. FD&A costs are determined by dividing capital expenditures in the period plus the change in FDC plus acquisition costs divided by BOE reserve additions in the period.

F&D and FD&A Costs ( 1) 2022 3-Year
USD$(‘000) Proved Developed
Producing 		Proved Proved + Probable Proved + Probable
Capital Expenditures ( 1) 512,500 512,500 512,500 929,721
Capital Expenditures - change in FDC 25,701 119,567 80,243 97,443
Total Capital 538,201 632,067 592,743 1,027,164
Net Acquisitions
Net Acquisitions - change in FDC 69,482
Total Net Acquisitions 69,482
Total Capital including Acquisitions 538,201 632,067 592,743 1,096,646
Reserve Additions 21,227 24,387 20,877 47,645
Net Acquisitions Reserve Additions 7,814
Reserve Additions including Acquisitions ( 2) (Mboe) 21,227 24,387 20,877 55,459
F&D Costs ($/boe) 25.35 25.92 28.39 21.56
FD&A Costs ($/boe) 25.35 25.92 28.39 19.77

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserves Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category.
(2) Calculated using unaudited estimated capital expenditures for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Recycle ratio, is a non-GAAP ratio that measures the profit per barrel of oil to the cost of finding and developing that barrel of oil. The recycle ratio is determined by dividing the annual funds flow provided by operations per boe by the F&D costs and FD&A costs in the period.

2022 3-Year
USD$ Proved Developed
Producing 		Proved Proved + Probable Proved + Probable
Estimated 2022 funds flow per boe ($/boe) - adjusted ( 2) 42.43 42.43 42.43 31.60
F&D Costs ( 2) ($/boe) 25.35 25.92 28.39 21.56
FD&A Costs ( 2) ($/boe) 25.35 25.92 28.39 19.77
Recycle ratio - F&D ( 1) 1.7 x 1.6 x 1.5 x 1.5 x
Recycle ratio - FD&A ( 1) 1.7 x 1.6 x 1.5 x 1.6 x

(1) Recycle ratio is calculated as funds flow provided by operations per boe divided by F&D or FD&A as applicable. Three-year funds flow provided by operations on a per boe basis is calculated using weighted average sales volumes.
(2) Adjusted estimated 2022 funds flow per boe reflects the one-time $100 million tax transaction cost related to the voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring.

Net Asset Value per share, is a non-GAAP ratio that combines the 51-101 NPV10 value after tax with the Company's estimated working capital at the period end date divided by common shares outstanding at the period end date. The Company uses the Net Asset Value per share as a way to reflect the Company's value considering both existing working capital on hand plus the NPV10 after tax value on Oil and Gas Reserves. NAV per share is stated in CAD dollars using an exchange rate of USDCAD= 1.3544 . Net asset value is defined as total assets less total liabilities.

Capital Management Measures

Funds flow provided by operations, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended
December 31, 		For the year-ended
December 31,
($000s) 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021
Cash provided by operating activities $ 310,967 $ 176,003 $ 997,000 $ 534,301
Net change in non-cash working capital (248,663 ) (7,742 ) (295,000 ) 43,244
Funds flow provided by operations $ 62,304 $ 168,261 $ 702,000 $ 577,545


Adjusted funds flow provided by operations, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital and adjusted for the one-time tax transaction cost related to the internal corporate tax reorganization. The Company considers adjusted funds flow provided by operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices after adjustment for the one-time tax transaction cost related to the internal corporate tax reorganization. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to adjusted funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended
December 31, 		For the year-ended
December 31,
($000s) 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021
Cash provided by operating activities $ (22,680 ) $ 176,003 $ 651,927 $ 534,301
Net change in non-cash working capital 96,410 (7,742 ) 50,073 43,244
Funds flow provided by operations $ 73,730 $ 168,261 $ 702,000 $ 577,545
One-time tax transaction cost related to internal corporate tax reorganization $ 100,000 $ $ 100,000 $
Adjusted funds flow provided by operations $ 173,730 $ 168,261 $ 802,000 $ 577,545


Working capital surplus, is a capital management measure which the Company uses to describe its liquidity position and ability to meet its short-term liabilities. Working capital surplus is defined as current assets less current liabilities:

For the three months ended
December 31, 		For the year-ended
December 31,
($000s) 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021 2022 (estimate,
unaudited) 		2021
Current assets $ 618,500 $ 574,038 $ 618,500 $ 574,038
Current liabilities 553,500 248,258 553,500 248,258
Working capital surplus $ 65,000 $ 325,780 $ 65,000 $ 325,780


Supplementary Financial Measures

"Current tax effective rate as a percent of funds flow provided by operations" is comprised of current income tax expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by funds flow provided by operations.

Dividend Advisory

The Company's future shareholder distributions, including but not limited to the payment of dividends and the acquisition by the Company of its shares pursuant to an NCIB, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay further dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith and any special dividends) or acquire shares of the Company will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Parex and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. Further, the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date of any dividend are subject to the discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends or repurchase any shares of the Company in the future.

Advisory on Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Parex's internal projections, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things: the Company's strategy, plans and focus; the Company's anticipated results of operations, production, business prospects and opportunities; terms of the dividends payable on March 30, 2023; the Company's expectation that it will return 100% of free funds flow to its shareholders; Parex's expectations that it will reduce maintenance capital requirements on its key assets; Parex's expectations of future growth resulting from its infrastructure investments across its Colombia asset base; Parex's estimated Q4 2022 and annual 2022 production; Parex's 2023 production guidance; Parex's expectations regarding the shut-in at the Northern Llanos basin, including its impact on production volumes and when it will return to full operations; Parex's expectations that it will be outside of its annual average production guidance range for Q1 2023 and within the such range for Q2 2023 and for the year; the anticipated benefits to be derived from Parex's internal corporate entity restructuring in Colombia and the anticipated costs and timing thereof; Parex's anticipated Q4 2022 current tax expense and 2022 full year net income; Parex's expectations that additional reserve information will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2022 fiscal year and the anticipated timing thereof; Parex's updated 2023 guidance, including its anticipated effective tax rate, funds flow provided by operations netback, production average, capital expenditures, funds flow provided by operations, free funds flow and working capital; Parex's anticipated reserve life index; Parex's anticipated future development capital; and Parex's updated 2023 funds flow provided by operations netback sensitivity estimates; and that the Company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and other interested parties and the anticipated timing thereof. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Parex's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex.

In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, statements relating to "reserves", which are by their nature forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. The recovery and reserve estimates of Parex's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and Colombia; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and Colombia; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company to carry on its operations as currently contemplated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; determinations by OPEC and other countries as to production levels; prolonged volatility in commodity prices; risk of delay in completing or non-competition of required transfers of the applicable operating and environmental permits; failure of counterparties to perform under contracts; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and Colombia; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil industry; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; risk that Parex does not have sufficient financial resources in the future to pay a divided; risk that the Board does not declare dividends in the future or that Parex's dividend policy changes; that Parex may not return 100% of free funds flow to its shareholders; the risk that Parex may not be able to reduce maintenance capital requirements on its key assets; the risk that Parex may not receive the benefits that are expected to be derived from its internal corporate reorganization in Colombia when anticipated, or at all; the risk that Parex may not meet its 2023 production guidance; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions which Management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Parex has made assumptions regarding: current commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact (and the duration thereof) that COVID-19 pandemic will have on the demand for crude oil and natural gas, Parex's supply chain and Parex's ability to produce, transport and sell Parex's crude oil and natural gas; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; royalty rates; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; uninterrupted access to areas of Parex's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; the status of litigation; timing of drilling and completion of wells; that Parex will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Parex's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Parex will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of Parex's reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Parex will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfill the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; that Parex will have sufficient financial resources in the future to pay a dividend; that the Board will declare dividends in the future; that Parex will have sufficient financial resources to purchase shares under its NCIB and return 100% of its free funds flow to its shareholders; and other matters.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this document in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Parex's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Parex's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Parex will derive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Company's potential financial position, including, but not limited to: the Company's expectation that it will return 100% of free funds flow to its shareholders; Parex's anticipated Q4 2022 current tax expense and 2022 full year net income; Parex's updated 2023 guidance, including its anticipated effective tax rate, funds flow provided by operations netback, capital expenditures, funds flow provided by operations, free funds flow and working capital; Parex's anticipated future development capital; and updated 2023 funds flow provided by operations netback sensitivity estimates; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8adde08e-a77e-4984-9089-ad3925e79fb0


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,727 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,797 million
  • Upstream production of 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day during fourth quarter, driven by continued strength at Kearl and Cold Lake, and higher production at Syncrude
  • Maintained strong refining capacity utilization, achieving best ever quarterly utilization of 101 percent
  • Returned more than $2.1 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including successful completion of substantial issuer bid
  • Declared first quarter dividend of 44 cents per share
  • Approved $720 million project to construct largest renewable diesel facility in Canada
  • Announcing company-wide goal to achieve net zero (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in operated assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO) :

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $1,727 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,797 million, compared to net income of $2,031 million and cash flow from operating activities of $3,089 million in the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter results reflected strong operating performance across all business segments and robust diesel crack spreads, which were offset by lower upstream realizations. Full-year estimated net income was $7,340 million with cash flow from operating activities of $10,482 million.

"Our financial results this past year are the strongest in company history, driven by record operating performance across our assets," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout 2022 our operations remained focused on ensuring a stable supply of energy products to Canadian and global markets, supporting continued economic growth and capturing significant value for our shareholders."

Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, bringing full-year production to 416,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 284,000 barrels per day, in-line with the asset's previous record quarterly production set in the fourth quarter of 2020. Kearl's second half production was the highest in the asset's history, fully recovering from early 2022 cold weather impacts, bringing full-year production to 242,000 total gross barrels per day. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 141,000 barrels per day with annual production of 144,000 barrels per day, the highest full-year production since 2018. At Syncrude, quarterly production increased to 87,000 gross barrels per day following the completion of its planned turnaround in the third quarter of 2022, with full-year production of 77,000 barrels per day representing the highest annual production in Syncrude history.

In the Downstream, throughput in the fourth quarter averaged 433,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 101 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in company history, as Imperial continues to maximize production to meet Canadian demand. Full-year throughput averaged 418,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 98 percent, the highest full-year utilization in company history. Fourth quarter petroleum product sales averaged 487,000 barrels per day, with annual petroleum product sales averaging 475,000 barrels per day.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $2,145 million to shareholders, through dividend payments, accelerated completion of the company's annual normal course issuer bid program and successful completion of the company's $1.5 billion substantial issuer bid program in December. Throughout 2022, the company returned over $7 billion to its shareholders. "Imperial continued delivering on its long-standing commitment by returning record cash to shareholders in 2022 through our reliable and growing dividend and industry-leading share repurchase programs," said Corson.

In January, Imperial announced it will further help Canada achieve its net zero goals by approving a $720 million renewable diesel project located at the company's Strathcona Refinery near Edmonton. The project will be the largest of its kind in Canada, designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Site preparation and initial construction work is underway with renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

As part of the company's efforts to provide solutions that lower the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of our operations and provide lower life-cycle emissions products to our customers, Imperial is implementing a company-wide goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in its operated assets through collaboration with government and industry partners. Successful technology development and supportive fiscal and regulatory frameworks will be needed to achieve this goal. This work builds on Imperial's previously announced net-zero goal for operated oil sands as part of the Pathways Alliance initiative, as well as the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for operated oil sands. The company plans to achieve its net zero goal by applying oil sands recovery technologies that use less steam, implementing carbon capture and storage and implementing efficiency projects including the use of lower carbon fuels at its operations.

"We continue to make progress on advancing lower-carbon solutions that support our journey to net zero, including our strategic growth investment in the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project," said Corson. "This project will create jobs for the local economy, help our customers reduce their emissions and further enhance Imperial's low-carbon product offering."

Fourth quarter highlights

  • Net income of $1,727 million or $2.86 per share on a diluted basis, up from $813 million or $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,797 million, up from $1,632 million in the same period of 2021. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $2,452 million, up from $1,648 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totaled $488 million, up from $441 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The company returned $2,145 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, including $211 million in dividends paid and $1,934 million in share repurchases, through its normal course issuer bid and completion of the $1,500 million substantial issuer bid program in December.
  • Production averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 445,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2021. Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, production increased by 11,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 284,000 barrels per day (201,000 barrels Imperial's share), in-line with the asset's previous record quarterly production set in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up from 270,000 barrels per day (191,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 141,000 barrels per day, compared to 142,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 87,000 barrels per day, up from 79,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 433,000 barrels per day, up from 416,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization reached 101 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in company history, up from 97 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, as the company continues to maximize production to meet Canadian demand.
  • Petroleum product sales were 487,000 barrels per day, compared to 496,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Chemical net income of $41 million in the quarter, compared to $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower income was primarily driven by lower polyethylene margins.
  • Approved $720 million project to construct largest renewable diesel facility in Canada. The project, located at Imperial's Strathcona Refinery near Edmonton, is designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually, primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tonnes per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Site preparation and initial construction work is underway with renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
  • Announcing company-wide goal to achieve net zero (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in operated assets, through collaboration with government and industry partners. This builds on Imperial's previously announced net zero goal for operated oil sands as part of the Pathways Alliance initiative, as well as the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for its operated oil sands.
  • The Pathways Alliance entered into a Carbon Sequestration Evaluation Agreement with the Government of Alberta, enabling the Alliance to immediately start a detailed evaluation of its proposed geological storage hub, which would be one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects.

____________________
1 non-GAAP financial measure - see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, industry investment to maintain and increase production capacity was restrained to preserve capital, resulting in underinvestment and supply tightness as demand for petroleum and petrochemical products recovered. Across late 2021 and the first half of 2022, this dynamic, along with supply chain constraints, and a continuation of demand recovery, led to a steady increase in oil and natural gas prices and refining margins.

Demand for petroleum and petrochemical products has grown in 2022, with the company's financial results benefiting from stronger prices and margins. Commodity and product prices are expected to remain volatile given the current global economic uncertainty and geopolitical events affecting supply and demand.

The general rate of inflation in Canada and many other countries experienced a brief decline in the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, before starting to increase steadily in 2021 due to imbalanced recoveries between supply and demand in the global economy. The underlying factors include, but are not limited to, supply chain disruptions, shipping bottlenecks, labour constraints, and side effects from monetary and fiscal expansions. Prices for services and materials continue to respond to the fast changing dynamics involving economic growth, overall inflation, commodity markets, and industry activities. The company closely monitors market trends and works to mitigate both operating and capital cost impacts in all price environments through efficient project management practices, and general productivity improvements.

Operating results
Fourth quarter 2022 vs. fourth quarter 2021

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,727

813

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.86

1.18

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2022

545

(160)

40

(50)

156

531

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $5.68 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $22.68 per barrel.

Volumes – Higher volumes were the result of improved plant performance at Kearl and lower unplanned downtime at Syncrude, partially offset by the absence of XTO Energy Canada production following the divestment in the third quarter of 2022.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other – Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $160 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $70 million, resulting primarily from higher energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Fourth Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

82.58

77.04

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

57.00

62.49

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

25.58

14.55

Bitumen (per barrel)

59.85

65.53

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

115.22

92.54

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.79

Production

Fourth Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

201

191

Cold Lake

141

142

Syncrude (a)

87

79

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

284

270

(a) In the fourth quarter of 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 3 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved plant performance and the absence of extreme cold weather in December 2021.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

250

720

218

1,188

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Improved volumes of about $60 million, favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million, absence of the prior year unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $60 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $50 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Fourth Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

433

416

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

101

97

Petroleum product sales

487

496

Improved refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by economic optimization across the downstream supply chain.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

64

(20)

(3)

41

Corporate and other

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(33

)

(46

)

Liquidity and capital resources

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

2,797

1,632

Investing activities

(473

)

(399

)

Financing activities

(2,151

)

(955

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

173

278

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

3,749

2,153

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

211

188

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.34

0.27

Share repurchases (a)

1,934

761

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

27.3

17.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and substantial issuer bid that commenced on November 4, 2022 and expired on December 9, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

The company completed share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on October 21, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 14, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 20,689,655 common shares at a price of $72.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on

October 31, 2022. This included 14,399,985 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

Full-year 2022 vs. full-year 2021

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

7,340

2,479

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

11.44

3.48

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

7,132

2,479

Current year results include favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

Items¹

Other

2022

1,395

3,140

(80)

(970)

208

(48)

3,645

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand. Average bitumen realizations increased by $26.76 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $43.85 per barrel.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily the result of downtime at Kearl in the first half of the year, partly offset by higher production at Syncrude and Cold Lake.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Current year results include favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Higher operating expenses of about $500 million, primarily from higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $270 million, and higher electricity sales at Cold Lake of about $60 million due to increased prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Twelve Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

94.36

68.05

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

76.28

54.96

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

18.08

13.09

Bitumen (per barrel)

84.67

57.91

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

125.46

81.61

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.77

0.80

____________________
1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Twelve Months

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

172

186

Cold Lake

144

140

Syncrude (a)

77

71

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

242

263

(a) In 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 3 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime in the first half of the year.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

895

2,350

377

3,622

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Lower turnaround impacts of about $140 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, improved volumes of about $130 million, favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $120 million, absence of the prior year unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $74 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $190 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Twelve Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

418

379

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

98

89

Petroleum product sales

475

456

Improved refinery throughput in 2022 was primarily driven by increased demand and reduced turnaround activity.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2022 primarily reflects increased demand.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

361

(110)

(47)

204

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(131

)

(172

)

Liquidity and capital resources

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

10,482

5,476

Investing activities

(618

)

(1,012

)

Financing activities

(8,268

)

(3,082

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,596

1,382

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, which were partially offset by proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

851

706

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

1.29

0.98

Share repurchases (a)

6,395

2,245

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

93.9

56.0

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and substantial issuer bids that commenced on May 6, 2022 and November 4, 2022, and expired on June 10, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bids.

On June 27, 2022, the company announced that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share repurchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 31,833,809 common shares during the period

June 29, 2022 to June 28, 2023. The program completed on October 21, 2022 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On May 6, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on June 15, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 32,467,532 common shares at a price of $77.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on May 2, 2022. This included 22,597,379 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On November 4, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 14, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 20,689,655 common shares at a price of $72.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on

October 31, 2022. This included 14,399,985 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company decreased its long-term debt by $1 billion by partially repaying an existing facility with an affiliated company of ExxonMobil.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to continuing to maximize production to meet Canadian fuel demand; the company's planned renewable diesel complex at Strathcona, including project cost, production estimates, expected sources of feedstock, projections regarding expected reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to conventional fuels, expected start up in early 2025, and timing of regulatory approvals; the ability for the renewable diesel project to create jobs, help customers reduce emissions and enhance the company's low carbon product offering; continuing to advance lower-carbon solutions supporting the company's journey to net zero; the company's ongoing efforts to provide solutions that lower the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of operations and provide lower life-cycle emissions products to customers; the company-wide goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in its operated assets through collaboration with government and industry partners; the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for operated oil sands assets; the impact and ability to apply recovery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and efficiency projects including the use of lower carbon fuels at its operations to achieve lower emissions goals; evaluation of the Pathways Alliance proposed geological storage hub, including the carbon sequestration evaluation agreement with the Government of Alberta; the expectation of commodity and product price volatility; and the continued evolution of inflation and prices for services and materials, its impact on operating and capital cost, and the company's ability to mitigate these costs.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including its investment in the renewable diesel complex at Strathcona; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; performance of third party service providers; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital allocation including shareholder returns, and capital and environmental expenditures; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Imperial's company-wide net-zero goal (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 is backed by a comprehensive approach centered on detailed emission-reduction roadmaps for its major operated assets. Roadmaps may be updated as needed to reflect technology, policy and other developments, including the development and acquisition of major operated assets. Actions needed to advance the company's 2030 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the ExxonMobil's Energy Outlook research and publication, which contains demand and supply projections based on assessment of current trends in technology, government policies, consumer preferences, geopolitics, and economic development. Reflective of the existing global policy environment, the Energy Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or Imperial, to meet net-zero goals by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and the company's business plans will be updated accordingly.

Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company's plans to reduce emissions are good-faith efforts based on current relevant data and methodology, which could be changed or refined.

Attachment I

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

14,453

12,312

59,670

37,590

Total expenses

12,174

11,201

50,186

34,307

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,279

1,111

9,484

3,283

Income taxes

552

298

2,144

804

Net income (loss)

1,727

813

7,340

2,479

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

2.87

1.18

11.47

3.48

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

2.86

1.18

11.44

3.48

Other Financial Data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

9

241

43

Total assets at December 31

43,524

40,782

Total debt at December 31

4,155

5,176

Shareholders' equity at December 31

22,413

21,735

Capital employed at December 31

26,593

26,931

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

266

185

932

729

Per common share (dollars)

0.44

0.27

1.46

1.03

Millions of common shares outstanding

At December 31

584.2

678.1

Average - assuming dilution

603.0

689.5

641.5

713.2

Attachment II

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

3,749

2,153

3,749

2,153

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

1,727

813

7,340

2,479

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

465

545

1,897

1,977

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(3

)

(10

)

(158

)

(49

)

Deferred income taxes and other

281

75

(77

)

91

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

345

(16

)

1,485

363

All other items - net

(18

)

225

(5

)

615

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,797

1,632

10,482

5,476

Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(492

)

(424

)

(1,526

)

(1,108

)

Proceeds from asset sales

18

24

904

81

Additional investments

(6

)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

1

10

15

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(473

)

(399

)

(618

)

(1,012

)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(2,151

)

(955

)

(8,268

)

(3,082

)

Attachment III

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

531

545

3,645

1,395

Downstream

1,188

250

3,622

895

Chemical

41

64

204

361

Corporate and other

(33

)

(46

)

(131

)

(172

)

Net income (loss)

1,727

813

7,340

2,479

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,332

4,252

19,764

15,831

Downstream

15,919

14,453

64,985

34,786

Chemical

422

449

1,976

1,758

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,220

)

(6,842

)

(27,055

)

(14,785

)

Revenues and other income

14,453

12,312

59,670

37,590

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,787

1,712

7,971

7,492

Downstream

13,110

12,980

55,569

29,505

Chemical

260

273

1,330

966

Eliminations

(6,264

)

(6,843

)

(27,128

)

(14,789

)

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,893

8,122

37,742

23,174

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,438

1,266

5,491

4,661

Downstream

447

406

1,640

1,445

Chemical

80

65

273

210

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,965

1,737

7,404

6,316

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

179

156

653

572

Chemical

23

22

85

90

Eliminations / Corporate and other

55

37

144

122

Selling and general

257

215

882

784

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

364

266

1,128

632

Downstream

94

168

295

476

Chemical

5

2

10

8

Corporate and other

25

5

57

24

Capital and exploration expenditures

488

441

1,490

1,140

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

26

5

32

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

201

191

172

186

Cold Lake

141

142

144

140

Syncrude (a)

87

79

77

71

Conventional

6

11

8

10

Total crude oil production

435

423

401

407

NGLs available for sale

2

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

435

425

402

408

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

37

121

85

120

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

441

445

416

428

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

184

179

157

178

Cold Lake

105

119

106

114

Syncrude (a)

77

68

63

62

Conventional

6

11

8

9

Total crude oil production

372

377

334

363

NGLs available for sale

1

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

372

378

335

364

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

37

112

83

115

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

378

397

349

383

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

277

272

236

264

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

186

189

188

187

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) (c)

1

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

59.85

65.53

84.67

57.91

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

115.22

92.54

125.46

81.61

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

67.91

70.09

97.45

59.84

NGL (per barrel)

62.07

64.92

35.87

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

5.54

4.92

5.69

3.83

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

433

416

418

379

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

101

97

98

89

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

242

240

229

224

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

180

180

176

160

Lube oils and other products

41

44

47

45

Heavy fuel oils

24

32

23

27

Net petroleum products sales

487

496

475

456

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

193

194

842

831

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

3

3

1

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

2

3

1

(b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

(c) NGL sales round to 0 in 2021.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2018

First Quarter

516

0.62

Second Quarter

196

0.24

Third Quarter

749

0.94

Fourth Quarter

853

1.08

Year

2,314

2.86

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188

)

(0.25

)

Second Quarter

(526

)

(0.72

)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146

)

(1.56

)

Year

(1,857

)

(2.53

)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures
Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,797

1,632

10,482

5,476

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

345

(16

)

1,485

363

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

2,452

1,648

8,997

5,113

Free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,797

1,632

10,482

5,476

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(492

)

(424

)

(1,526

)

(1,108

)

Proceeds from asset sales

18

24

904

81

Additional investments

(6

)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

1

10

15

Free cash flow

2,324

1,233

9,864

4,464

Net income (loss) excluding identified items
Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is net income (loss) within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,727

813

7,340

2,479

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,727

813

7,132

2,479

Cash operating costs (cash costs)
Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less costs that are non-cash in nature, including, Purchases of crude oil and products, Federal excise taxes and fuel charge, Depreciation and depletion, Non-service pension and postretirement benefit, and Financing. The components of cash operating costs include (1) Production and manufacturing, (2) Selling and general and (3) Exploration, from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Total expenses

12,174

11,201

50,186

34,307

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,893

8,122

37,742

23,174

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

563

524

2,179

1,928

Depreciation and depletion

465

545

1,897

1,977

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

4

10

17

42

Financing

26

22

60

54

Total cash operating costs

2,223

1,978

8,291

7,132

Components of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Production and manufacturing

1,965

1,737

7,404

6,316

Selling and general

257

215

882

784

Exploration

1

26

5

32

Cash operating costs

2,223

1,978

8,291

7,132

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Upstream

1,439

1,292

5,496

4,693

Downstream

626

562

2,293

2,017

Chemicals

103

87

358

300

Corporate / Eliminations

55

37

144

122

Cash operating costs

2,223

1,978

8,291

7,132

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)
Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Fourth Quarter

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,438

673

327

393

1,266

561

315

333

Selling and general

Exploration

1

26

Cash operating costs

1,439

673

327

393

1,292

561

315

333

Gross oil-equivalent production

441

201

141

87

445

191

142

79

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

35.47

36.39

25.21

49.10

31.56

31.93

24.11

45.82

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

26.25

26.93

18.66

36.33

24.93

25.22

19.05

36.20

2022 US$0.74; 2021 US$0.79

Twelve Months

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

5,491

2,353

1,344

1,563

4,661

1,902

1,117

1,388

Selling and general

Exploration

5

32

Cash operating costs

5,496

2,353

1,344

1,563

4,693

1,902

1,117

1,388

Gross oil-equivalent production

416

172

144

77

428

186

140

71

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

36.20

37.48

25.57

55.61

30.04

28.02

21.86

53.56

USD converted at the YTD average forex

27.87

28.86

19.69

42.82

24.03

22.42

17.49

42.85

2022 US$0.77; 2021 US$0.80

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL,OTCQB:BSNLF)

Blue Star Helium Activities Report Quarter Ended 31 December 2022

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX: BNL) (Blue Star or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

AlphaStruxure to Design, Construct, and Operate JFK's New Terminal One Microgrid, Creating the Largest Rooftop Terminal Solar Array in the U.S.

  • AlphaStruxure is leading the decarbonization efforts of what will be the largest international terminal at JFK
  • The 11.34 megawatt microgrid will transform the New Terminal One into the first fully resilient airport transit hub in the New York region that can function off-grid during power disruptions
  • The 7.66 MW PV system, consisting of over 13,000 solar panels, makes it the largest rooftop solar array in New York City and on any U.S. airport terminal

- Today, AlphaStruxure, a leader in Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, announced an agreement to design, construct, and operate integrated microgrid infrastructure at the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The microgrid will provide NTO with sustainable, resilient, locally generated, and cost-predictable energy. It will deliver immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions of 38 percent over grid-sourced energy and lead to cleaner air for the surrounding communities by eliminating the emission of criteria pollutants. The electricity generated by the microgrid is enough to power 3,570 average U.S. homes for one year. The project will feature the largest rooftop solar array in New York City and on any airport terminal in the United States with all available and viable rooftop areas being used for solar.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

