Parental pressure-cooker: Family budgets overheating as parents grapple with high costs and now face holiday season expenses - RBC poll

  • 72% surprised by 2025 rise in child-related expenses
  • 66% worried about not being able to cover costs for their family
  • 60% reported their household budget has never been stretched so thin
  • 56% added that their budget is too tight to afford what they want for their children

Financial struggles due to the high cost of living are adding stress to the already challenging job of being a parent, according to the RBC Family Finances Poll: Parenting Edition, which surveyed parents of children up to the age of 17 about their day-to-day expenses earlier this year.

The poll found that, while over half (56%) reported their budget is too tight to afford what they want for their children, almost half (45%) felt pressured to buy more for their children than they can afford. This can place parents in a particularly uncomfortable position at this time of the year.

"Trying to balance needs versus wants for your children can be even more challenging during the holiday season, especially when you're finding it difficult to cover everyday costs throughout the year," explained Dawn Tam, B.C.-based Senior Manager, Regional Financial Planning Consultant, RBC Financial Planning. "This is when a conversation about your finances with an advisor can help you explore options for managing the trade-offs, so holiday spending doesn't get out of hand."

Good financial advice can also help ease concerns that go well beyond seasonal expenses. As the RBC poll revealed, it's ongoing costs related to raising their children that parents are finding the most worrisome.

  • 72% were caught by surprise by how much these costs had increased over the past year
  • 60% reported their household budget has never been stretched so thin
  • 52% admitted they had never been so stressed about covering these expenses
  • And the vast majority (94%) is concerned about these costs rising even higher in the new year.

Then there are the annual 'extras' that aren't always included in family budgets: school supplies and field trips; extracurricular sports, music, dance, arts and crafts and art activities; as well as March Break and summer camps.

"Parents often underestimate how much extras add up over the year, which can bring some unexpected pressure on family finances. Smaller costs can quickly reach hundreds of dollars, while bigger expenses can run up into thousands," noted Tam. "As a parent of young children myself, I understand the desire to give a child every advantage possible in life. The red flag we raise here when advising our clients is to make sure the choices they're making won't cripple their current – or future – finances."

The RBC poll findings underline this is a real possibility. Two-thirds (67%) of respondents stated they have, or would, sacrifice their own financial future to spend what they can on their children today. Also, 41% have dipped into their savings or emergency fund and 33% have taken on debt to cover family costs.

Tam added that the financial challenges parents are facing right now are even more difficult for anyone raising children on their own.

"Trying to manage today's high costs in a single income household can be so much more challenging – let alone trying to save for the future they're hoping to achieve, for themselves and their children," said Tam. "The good news is we can often help single parents as well as couples uncover hidden opportunities to stretch their budgets further and make the most of their cash flow."

To find out how to put your kids first without putting yourself last, please visit rbcfinancialplanning.com. There are also other tips and resources available on RBC's My Money Matters online advice hub which parents might find particularly helpful, including the articles below:

Fast Facts: 2025 RBC Family Finances Poll – Parenting Edition
Selected Findings – National & Regional

"AGREE" RESPONSES

CAN

BC

AB

SK / MB

ON

QC

AC

Surprised by how much child-related expenses have gone up in last year

72 %

74 %

72 %

72 %

73 %

67 %

74 %

Household budget has never been stretched so thin

60 %

61 %

69 %

65 %

62 %

51 %

55 %

Finances are stretched too thin to afford what I want for my child(ren)

56 %

61 %

66 %

62 %

58 %

43 %

57 %

Felt pressured to buy more for my child(ren) than I can afford

45 %

50 %

47 %

44 %

45 %

38 %

49 %

Never been so stressed about covering child-related costs

52 %

55 %

61 %

52 %

55 %

40 %

49 %

Have or would sacrifice my own financial future to spend what I can on my child(ren) today

67 %

68 %

71 %

79 %

66 %

62 %

69 %

As a parent, I'm constantly struggling to make ends meet

43 %

45 %

44 %

40 %

41 %

48 %

43 %

Struggling to keep up with child-related costs

47 %

55 %

51 %

46 %

50 %

38 %

47 %

"CONCERNED" RESPONSES

CAN

BC

AB

SK / MB

ON

QC

AC

Concerned about not being able to cover costs for my family

66 %

69 %

68 %

71 %

66 %

62 %

65 %

Concerned about costs rising even higher next year

94 %

91 %

95 %

97 %

95 %

94 %

95 %

COSTS THAT INCREASED MOST OVER LAST YEAR

CAN

BC

AB

SK / MB

ON

QC

AC

Everyday basics (e.g., food, clothing)

85 %

84 %

85 %

92 %

85 %

85 %

83 %

Extra-curricular activities (e.g., sports, arts, crafts, camps)

60 %

62 %

61 %

67 %

61 %

55 %

59 %

ACTIONS TO KEEP UP WITH COSTS OF CHILD-REARING

CAN

BC

AB

SK / MB

ON

QC

AC

Delayed or canceled major purchases

53 %

53 %

52 %

59 %

56 %

48 %

42 %

Scaled back or delayed long-term investments

46 %

52 %

51 %

59 %

49 %

33 %

43 %

Dipped into savings or emergency fund

41 %

48 %

49 %

45 %

40 %

32 %

43 %

Taken on debt

33 %

37 %

39 %

38 %

35 %

22 %

38 %

Taken on extra work or another job

30 %

36 %

28 %

33 %

28 %

30 %

24 %

About the RBC Family Finances Poll: Parenting Edition
These are the findings of a national survey commissioned by RBC and conducted from July 9 to 15, 2025, among n=1,514 Canadian parents with at least one child between the ages of 0-17 and who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin or error of ±2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Disclaimers
RBC Financial Planning is a business name used by Royal Mutual Funds Inc. (RMFI). Financial planning services and investment advice are provided by RMFI. RMFI, RBC Global Asset Management Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and The Royal Trust Company are separate corporate entities which are affiliated. RMFI is licensed as a financial services firm in the province of Quebec.

This is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up to date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Media contact:
Kathy Bevan, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-2287

 

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Royal Bank of CanadaRY:CCTSX:RYFintech Investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

lithium investing

Trading Halt