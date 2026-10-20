Pantera Silver Announces Completion of Annual Filings and Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR,OTC:PNTRF) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is providing an update further to its news release of October 6, 2026.

On October 9th, 2026 the Company filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Following the filing of the Annual Filings, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") revoked the cease trade order effective October 13, 2026. On the same day, the Company provided the TSX Venture Exchange with the revocation order and its submission to have trading in its common shares reinstated.

Trading in the Company's common shares remains suspended pending completion of the TSX Venture Exchange's reinstatement review. The Company will issue a news release announcing the date on which trading will be reinstated once it has been confirmed by the Exchange.

"We regret the delay in completing our annual filings and the disruption it caused our shareholders," said Jay Roberge, President and CEO. "The filings were completed and the cease trade order was lifted. We expect trading to be reinstated shortly. The suspension to trading did not interrupt our work in Bolivia, and we look forward to providing updates on the Rakanco Silver Project."

The Company's exploration and corporate activities continued without interruption during the cease trade order, including work at the Rakanco Silver Project in Bolivia.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement and acquisition of high-quality silver projects. The Company combines experienced technical teams with strategic partnerships to advance its existing portfolio while identifying new opportunities through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Pantera is committed to responsible exploration, strong community partnerships and sound environmental practices. Our objective is to discover and advance mineral resources that create lasting value for shareholders and local communities while contributing to the growing global demand for responsibly sourced critical and industrial metals.

For further information, contact:

Jay Roberge
President and Chief Executive Officer
Pantera Silver Corp.
panterasilvercorp@gmail.com
778-895-0247

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320094

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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