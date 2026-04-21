PAN GLOBAL TO EXTEND WARRANTS

PAN GLOBAL TO EXTEND WARRANTS

TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF   |   OTCQX: PGZFF   |   FRA: 2EU

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF) ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) announces that the Company intends to extend the expiry date of 30,209,661 Warrants (the "Warrants") from May 6, 2026 to August 6, 2026.

The Company issued the Warrants on November 7, 2024 as part of a $7.25 million private placement financing (see November 7, 2024 media release). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.16.

All other Warrant terms remain unchanged. No Warrants have been exercised to date. Extension of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications
jason@panglobalresources.com / investors@panglobalresources.com
Tel: +1-236-886-9518
www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/21/c8320.html

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