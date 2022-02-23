Copper Investing News

High resolution electromagnetic and magnetic survey commences targeting VMS-style mineralizationFirst drill hole completed at La Jarosa target and additional holes planned New high priority target identified at Zarcita with coincident Cu Pb Zn soil geochemistry anomaly and alteration over 1.3m of strikePan Global Resources Inc. is pleased to announce commencement of a high resolution helicopter borne Time Domain ...
  • High resolution electromagnetic and magnetic survey commences targeting VMS-style mineralization
  • First drill hole completed at La Jarosa target and additional holes planned
  • New high priority target identified at Zarcita with coincident Cu Pb Zn soil geochemistry anomaly and alteration over 1.3m of strike

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a high resolution helicopter borne Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey over the company's 100%-controlled mineral rights in the Escacena project, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. The survey is designed to detect potential Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralization typical of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Drilling, gravity and soil geochemistry surveys are also progressing concurrently across a range of targets in the Escacena project area. The first drill hole has been completed at the La Jarosa target approx. 4km northeast of La Romana. Preliminary portable XRF soil geochemistry results highlight the presence of a strong copper-lead-zinc anomaly over the Zarcita target located approx. 4km north of La Romana.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "We are excited to have commenced the airborne survey over the Escacena project area to identify and prioritise base metal targets. This is a proven geophysical method for identifying potential VMS style mineralization in the region. With our recent and ongoing drilling success, we are confident the potential for further significant discoveries at Escacena."

Mr. Moody added: "The company recently commenced drilling at the La Jarosa copper target and has added follow-up drill holes. The new soil geochemistry results at Zarcita are very encouraging and indicate potential for near surface mineralization coincident with a zone of alteration continuous over 1.3 km of strike. Results are also pending for a further 23 holes completed at the La Romana copper discovery. We look forward to providing further updates on the wider exploration program whilst continuing to advance drilling at the La Romana copper discovery."

Helicopter borne Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey
The helicopter borne electromagnetic and magnetic survey will be on a 100 metre line spacings and total approx. 722 line kilometres will be flown over most of the Escacena Project area, including over the La Romana copper discovery and several additional large untested gravity targets. NRG Europa have been contracted to conduct the survey using XciteTM technology Electromagnetic and total field magnetic data will be processed daily in the field and the final data expected approximately 6 to 8 weeks from completion of the survey. Modelling of anomalies will be commence as data is received and follow-up ground geophysics will define targets for drill testing.

"La Zarcita" Soil Geochemistry
A soil geochemistry survey is also in progress over the La Zarcita target in the north of the Escacena project. Portable XRF analyses highlight a prominent 1.3km x 0.3km east-west oriented Cu Pb Zn anomaly (Figure 1) in volcanics. The anomaly coincides with a series of historical mine workings and strong zone of alteration that appears to continue to the west beneath post-mineral cover. The survey is being extended to the west. The samples will also be sent to ALS in Spain for Au analysis. The results show that La Zarcita is a strong target for potential drill testing.

The Zarcita mine workings include a series of small surface excavations and shafts that were mined for copper in the early 1900's.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/114540_1954f2feb425585a_001.jpg

Figure 1 - La Zarcita Cu Pb Zn soil geochemistry anomaly

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/114540_1954f2feb425585a_001full.jpg

Drilling
Pan Global is also pleased to announce the completion of the first drill hole (LJD-01) at the La Jarosa target located approx. 4km northeast of La Romana and approx. 2 km southwest of the Aznalcollar open pit controlled by Grupo Mexico. Pan Global hole LJD01 was designed to follow-up historic drill hole PJ2 which is described as having intersected 9.5m at approx. 1.4% Cu (Boliden Apirsa S.L., Plan de Labores 1997, Memoria Y Presupuesto, (Annex D), p5.). Two additional drill holes are now planned testing up and down dip from LJD-01. The PJ2 drill core is not available and historical results could not be verified by the Qualified Person.

Results are pending for hole LJD01 and a further 23 completed drill holes from La Romana to hole LRD117.

QA/QC
Soils were collected by Pan Global geologists on a 100 x 40m grid. Approximately 800g of soil was collected from the B and B, C horizon (5-20cm in depth). These samples previously air dried and subsequently analysed using a portable XRF using 90 second analysis time with no further preparation. Low level Certified Reference Materials were analysed routinely inserted and analysed to control the performance of the portable XRF. All of the samples will now be sent to a commercial laboratory for further assay.

Qualified Person
James Royall, VP Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
info@panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114540

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesTSXV:PGZCopper Investing
PGZ:CA
Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ,OTC:PGNRF) is a junior resource company in pursuit of base and precious metals projects in Spain. The company’s flagship Escacena project is located in southern Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district that hosts at least nine giant VMS ore deposits (>100 million tonnes) and several operating mines.

Pan Global’s land package in the Iberian Pyrite Belt totals approximately 5,760 hectares and lies directly adjacent to the Aznalcollar (>70 million tonnes) and Los Frailes (>90 million tonnes) deposits. The Escacena project is also located only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine (42 million tonnes at 2.95% copper) which has been mining grades of more than 5% copper in the open pit.  Pan Global is currently focusing on two targets at Escacena, the La Romana massive sulfide copper deposit and the Cañada Honda gravity anomaly.  Recent drill results at the La Romana target have returned high multi-metal (copper, tin, silver, zinc) grades from near surface with every hole hitting mineralization indicating the potential for a large size deposit. Escacena’s exceptional land position, great infrastructure and multiple large untested targets make it an exciting prospect for the company.

 

Pan Global Resources Project Location and Infrastructure Map – Southern Spain

Pan Global Resources Project Map

Pan Global has been exploring the Aguilas project since 2017 which comprises more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain.  The Aguilas project contains several major faults and breccia structures with indications of hematite-dominant iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and polymetalic lead-zinc-silver mineralization.

Pan Global Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Pan Global’s exploration activities are focused in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Andalucia, Spain
  • Flagship Escacena project is located in Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class VMS district host to at least 9 ore deposits and several operating mines
  • Iberian Pyrite Belt hosts several exploration and mining companies, such as Lundin, Grupo Mexico, First Quantum, Trafigura, Mubadala, Atalaya and juniors including Avrupra Minerals, Ascendant Resources and Emerita Resources
  • Escacena project includes the recent La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and several other large untested targets
  • Escacena project is located adjacent to the Aznalcollar-Los Frailes mines and only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine, one of the highest grade open pit copper mines in the world
    Aguilas project has returned high-grade drill intervals up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver
  • Pan Global’s strong management team has a track record of discoveries in Spain and brings decades of resource industry experience and expertise to the company

Pan Global Resources’ Escacena Project

In June 2017, Pan Global Resources acquired the Escacena project.  The project hosts two large gravity anomalies, La Romana and Cañada Honda. Historical wide-spaced drilling at the La Romana gravity anomaly confirmed massive sulfide and stockwork mineralization including a best drill interval of 4.68 meters at 2.94 percent copper.

Exploration

Pan Global Resources began its initial exploration of the Escacena project in early 2019, including gravity, induced polarity (IP) and geochemical surveys. The results of this initial exploration work confirmed the La Romana and Cañada Honda gravity targets, allowing the company to move forward with drilling.

Pan Global Resources commenced drilling in July 2019, testing shallow IP targets previously identified at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets. This included two drill holes at La Romana and one drill hole at Cañada Honda, totaling 547 meters. Channel sampling of the Cañada Honda mine tunnel at the Escacena project returned 26 meters at 0.43 g/t gold and up to 2.91 g/t gold and 0.39 percent copper.

In October 2019, Pan Global announced the results of its first two drill holes at Escacena testing the La Romana target, including discovery drill hole LRD-02 at La Romana with 20.55m at 1.5% copper equivalent. Both drill holes LRD-01 and LRD-02 intersected shallow volcanic-associated copper stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides.

 

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Area Map (~5760 ha)

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Map

 

Pan Global continued its exploration of Escacena in 2020 including geochemistry and geophysics designed to identify new targets on the property. The second phase of drilling commenced in February and included the first step out drill holes at the La Romana copper target. The new drill holes intersected copper mineralization over wide intervals and showed the mineralization extends from near surface over several hundred meters of strike and shows copper in several layers open in most directions.  Pan Global’s own geophysics results and historical geophysics by Exxon indicate a potential for the copper mineralization to continue more than 2 kilometres along strike.

Selected drilling highlights include:

LRD-02: 20.55m at 1.5 percent copper equivalent (1.02 percent copper, 0.11 percent tin, 4.7 g/t silver) from 37.45m, including 7m at 3.43 percent copper equivalent (2.50 percent copper, 0.23 percent tin, 10.1 g/t silver, 0.014 g/t gold, 0.11 percent zinc, 133 ppm cobalt) from 48m.

LRD-03: 21.3m at 1.03 percent copper equivalent (0.73 percent copper, 0.055 percent tin, 4.1 g/t silver) from 47.3m, including 6.6m at 2.05 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper) combined thickness.

LRD-05: 21m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (1.19 percent copper, 0.069 percent tin, 5.8g/t silver) from 16m, including 11m at 2.60 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper or 0.5 percent tin) combined thickness.

drill core at escacena
Drill core at Escacena Project

 

In August 2020, Pan Global Resources commenced phase three follow-up drill program at La Romana. The 25-hole drill program is designed to test the multi-layer copper potential and significantly expand the mineralization in the area.  The program is also expected to test two large down-hole EM conductor plate anomalies and help define vectors to areas of stronger mineralization.

Pan Global Resources extended its holdings at the Escacena project through the acquisition of the rights to the “Al Andalus” property investigation permit and completed the acquisition of the property in early 2020.  Al Andalus is located adjacent to the company’s initial holdings at Escacena and includes potential eastern extensions to the company’s La Romana prospect and several large untested gravity anomalies.  The property comes to within 600 meters of the edge of the Aznalcollar open pit and also includes both the historical mining areas of the El Pozo and La Zarcita, and the La Jarosa target where a historical drill hole by Exxon in the mid-1980’s returned 9.5 meters at 1.42 percent. Exploration will commence on the Al Andalus property as soon as permitted.

Pan Global Resources’ Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project comprises nine investigation permits covering a total of 16,300 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The main targets on the property are major cross-cutting fault zones in the Pedroches Batholith, including the Torrubia and Zumanjo trends. The project hosts IOCG-style copper mineralization along the Torrubia copper trend, which was drilled by the company in 2019 and confirmed wide zones of breccia over several kilometers of strike length.  Drill holes on the Zumajo trend targeted high grade polymetallic (lead, zinc, silver and lesser copper and gold) vein or breccia mineralization. Several shallow historical mine shafts and ancient workings occur along both trends.

Pan Global first began drilling on the Aguilas project in April 2019, and so-far completed 27 wide-spaced drill holes totaling 3,908 meters. This includes thirteen of the holes along 4.1 kilometers of the more than 20 kilometer long Zumajo lead-zinc-silver trend and 14 drill holes along three sections of the more than 10 kilometer long Torrubia trend.

On the Zumajo trend, high-grade polymetallic mineralization was intersected with an 8 to 20- meter-wide, steeply-dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins.  High-grade intervals included hole VAC-02 with 14.85% lead, 0.11% zinc, 67.1g/t silver (16.91% lead equivalent or 634g/t silver equivalent) over 1.3 meters and hole VAC-06 with up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver (22.15 % lead equivalent or 815 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 meters. The drill results show potential for a significant zone of high-grade lead, zinc and silver mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings over several kilometers of strike and open at depth. Several other targets along the Zumajo trend require testing.

Drilling conducted at the Torrubia trend included 40 to 90-meter-wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration over several kilometers of strike. The best grades at Torrubia included 2.65% copper, 125ppm cobalt and 3 g/t silver (2.76% copper equivalent) over 0.8m and 1.65% copper, 240ppm cobalt and 2.1 g/t silver (2.05% copper equivalent) over 0.7m in drill hole TOR-001; and 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 74m, including 0.8m at 3.48g/t gold and 1.5g/t silver in drill hole TN-06. The breccia includes fragments or casts with high contents of chalcopyrite and hematite indicating an early copper mineralizing stage and further potential both along-strike and at depth.

Pan Global Resources’ Management Team

Patrick Evans—Chairman and Director

For over 30 years, Mr. Evans has enjoyed an exemplary career as a mining executive holding multiple senior management positions in the industry. Of note are CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines and Norsemont Mining and Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. He has extensive M&A experience and has helped a number of public mining companies discover and develop base metals, precious metals, and diamond mining projects on four continents. Mr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and served as Consul-General of South Africa to Canada.

Tim Moody—Director

Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and strategy. He spent 24 of those years with Rio Tinto, where he held the posts of Exploration Director, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Mr. Moody has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geophysics (Honours) from the University of New England. He is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program from the London Business School, a graduate of the Business Leadership Development Program from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources, Indico Resources and Xiana Mining.

Brian Kerzner—Director

Mr. Kerzner has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the retail and real estate industries. He is the founder and President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Canada Inc. and he established several private companies that have completed extensive residential and commercial developments throughout North America.  Mr. Kerzner has been broadly involved in providing seed capital for many successful public and private companies in the resource, environmental, and technology sectors. Mr. Kerzner is a graduate of the University of Toronto Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) program.  He is a member of the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Circle of Care and is actively involved in many other charitable organizations.

Directorships:  Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources Inc and Indico Resources.

Patrick Downey—Director

Mr. Downey brings over 25 years of international experience in the resource industry and he is currently President and CEO of Orezone.   His past senior positions include President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. and Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006 for $600 million. He also negotiated the successful merger of Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd and Oliver Gold Corporation that became Canico Resource Corp, which was purchased by CVRD in 2006 for over $800 million.  Mr. Downey holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Engineering from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

Directorships: Orezone and Pan Global Resources

Bob Parsons—Director

As a Chartered Professional Accountant and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Parsons spent 34 years heading up the firm’s global mining practice.  He has advised governments around the world on mineral policy matters and has served on the boards of the PDAC, Indonesian Mining Association, Canada Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, World Mines Ministries Forum, Canadian Minerals Industry Federation, Advisory Council of the Centre for Resource Studies at Queens University, and the Professional Advisory Board of the Government of Canada’s Petroleum Monitoring Agency.  In 2005, the PDAC presented Mr. Parsons with their Distinguished Services Award, and in 2013 the Government of Canada awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canada’s mining industry. Mr. Parsons is a graduate of McGill University (B.Com).

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Kennady Diamonds Inc, Indico Resources Ltd, Prism Resources Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Drilling Continues to Expand Near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at La Romana and Drilling Commences at Nearby La Jarosa, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

  • 10.1m at 2.5% CuEq, including 5.35m at 4.2% CuEq

  • Assays up to 2.96% Sn associated with cassiterite

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Intersects up to 16.8% Copper at Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Extends Mineralization

Pan Global Intersects up to 16.8% Copper at Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Extends Mineralization

  • 10m at 1.7% CuEq, including 0.7m at 18.2% CuEq
  • 20.6m at 0.9% CuEq supergene chalcocite, including 8.5m at 1.3% CuEq
  • Copper-tin mineralization increasing in the west and down dip
  • Exploration accelerating in Al Andaluz

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade copper and tin intercepts as drilling continues at the La Romana open pit copper target at the Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Exploration has also commenced on the recently granted Al Andaluz Investigation (Exploration) Permit immediately to the east of La Romana within the Escacena Project area. The La Romana target is located less than 6 km from the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 15km west of the Las Cruces copper mine.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results include the highest copper assay ever reported at La Romana with 16.8% Cu or 18.2% Cu equivalent (CuEq) over 0.7m within a 10m wide interval averaging 1.7% CuEq. The results add copper and tin mineralization near-surface in the west and downdip on several sections which confirms the deposit remains wide open in several areas. Results are awaited for several new holes, including in the far west where the copper and tin mineralization appears to be increasing towards the La Romana mine workings."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Pan Global Resources and FuelPositive Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Pan Global Resources and FuelPositive Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Pan Global Resources and FuelPositive discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Granted "Al Andaluz" Mineral Rights, Southern Spain

Pan Global Granted "Al Andaluz" Mineral Rights, Southern Spain

  • Government authorizes the Al Andaluz Investigation Permit
  • Area permitted for exploration in the Escacena Project more than doubles (115% increase)
  • Exploration to begin immediately on several large high priority targets and extensions to the La Romana copper tin discovery

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Regional Government of Andalusia (Junta de Andalucia) has authorised the "Al Andaluz" Investigation Permit at the Escacena Project. The permitting of "Al Andaluz" significantly expands the area for exploration in the Escacena Project. Al Andaluz is located immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 12km west of the Las Cruces copper mine, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "The granting of the Al Andaluz Investigation Permit is a significant step forward for Pan Global. The property hosts several large gravity targets similar to the gravity anomaly associated with our La Romana discovery and has outstanding potential for the discovery of additional large copper deposits (See Figure 1 below). A drill hole with 9.5m at 1.42% Cu by Exxon in 1985 on the edge of one of these gravity anomalies at La Jarosa, confirms this potential. With Al Andaluz now granted and over $15mm in the treasury our plans to immediately commence an aggressive exploration program opens the opportunity to make additional copper discoveries in this highly prospective area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Continues Intersecting near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Expands Mineralized Footprint

Pan Global Continues Intersecting near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Expands Mineralized Footprint

  • 19.4m at 1% CuEq, including 11.9m at 1.3% CuEq
  • New results confirm continuity and expand the near-surface copper-tin mineralization which remains open in several directions
  • Drilling commences on new IP targets to the north

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade copper and tin intercepts as drilling continues at the La Romana coppertin target at the Escacena Project. La Romana is located approximately 6km southwest of the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 15km west of the Las Cruces copper mine, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The new drill holes at La Romana confirm additional continuity of the near-surface copper and tin mineralization over a strike of more than 1 km. The mineralization remains wide open to the west towards the La Romana mine workings and down dip. The new results also expand supergene enrichment style copper mineralization in the east with individual assays up to 8.7% Cu in hole LRD69 and supergene copper evident over almost 50m in hole LRD64. Results are awaited for 20 additional drill holes. I'm also very pleased to report that permitting on the adjoining Al Andalus property is imminent. This will provide access to several large gravity targets immediately to the east of La Romana and on the same trend as the Aznalcollar mine."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: https:us02web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_VlXZp4TGSZmyrSkg_eIM2g

Significant drill results are listed below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

South African Mining Veteran Riaan Vermeulen Appointed as Kamoa Copper's New Managing Director

Kamoa Copper continues to bolster senior leadership team with appointment of Zhang "Frank" Xingxun as Executive Director

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President, Marna Cloete, announced today that Riaan Vermeulen has been appointed as Kamoa Copper's new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date.

High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment zone defined at eastern Montaña de Cobre Zone. Results include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

The motion also indicated that the DOI has requested that the lawsuits filed against the DOI by a coalition of national and Alaska environmental non-government organizations be suspended. The lawsuits had been filed in response to the United States Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") issuance of the Joint Record of Decision ("JROD"), that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for AIDEA and the AAP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×