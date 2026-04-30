Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2026, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/ .

A total of 290,835,897 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 68.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at ten, the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, and the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay".

Number of Directors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Resolution to set the size of the Board of Directors to ten directors

289,739,530 (99.62%)

1,096,363 (0.38%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Begeman

249,893,726 (99.51%)

1,228,241 (0.49%)

Ignacio Bustamante

250,595,034 (99.79%)

526,933 (0.21%)

Neil de Gelder

241,637,845 (96.22%)

9,484,120 (3.78%)

Chantal Gosselin

249,719,107 (99.44%)

1,402,860 (0.56%)

Charles Jeannes

245,414,875 (97.73%)

5,707,092 (2.27%)

Kimberly Keating

250,159,453 (99.62%)

962,513 (0.38%)

Jennifer Maki

247,223,944 (98.45%)

3,898,023 (1.55%)

Pablo Marcet

250,582,108 (99.79%)

539,858 (0.21%)

Michael Steinmann

250,652,406 (99.81%)

469,559 (0.19%)

Gillian Winckler

244,326,853 (97.29%)

6,795,114 (2.71%)

Appointment of Auditor

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company until its next annual general meeting and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors of the Company

258,888,686 (89.02%)

31,947,209 (10.98%)

Say-on-Pay

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory resolution to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation

203,011,508 (80.84%)

48,110,454 (19.16%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own a 44% joint venture interest in the Juanicipio mine in Mexico, a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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