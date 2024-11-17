Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pan Asia Metals Limited

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer, Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (“PAM” or ”the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding Capital Commitment Agreement (“Facility”) with New York based Global Emerging Markets Group for a 4 year $35 million equity investment commitment, providing PAM with a reliable source of equity funding to see it through to JORC Resource and Pre-Feasibility at its Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium projects.

Highlights

  • 4 Year $35 Million equity investment via Capital Commitment Agreement (Facility) secured.
  • Facility with Global Emerging Markets Group, a $3.4 billion alternative assets management group.
  • Facility significantly reduces PAM’s capital raising risks but maintains PAM’s capital raising flexibility.
  • Facility structured to incentivise GEM to build value in PAM, with equity commitments at fixed pricing reflecting traditional capital raising structures.
  • Facility potentially funds PAM through to Resource and Preliminary Feasibility at Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium Projects.
  • PAM will seek shareholder approval to rename the Company ‘Flagship Minerals Limited’.

Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, commented:

“We have been working on this Capital Commitment Agreement with GEM for several months and have found the GEM team constructive and collegiate. The facility provides PAM a pathway to Resource definition and pre-feasibility at both the Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium projects, as well as working capital for the Company’s other needs. I am also pleased to put forward to our shareholders a proposal for a company name change to Flagship Minerals Limited. We are seeking the name change as we have noticed confusion from investors regarding the Company’s geographic focus.”

The Company will also seek shareholder approval to be renamed Flagship Minerals Limited. The name change marks a break in PAM’s exclusive geographic focus on Asia.

Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets across the world, having completed over 570 transactions in 70 countries. GEM’s investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity profile, providing GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPE's) and select venture investments.

The GEM Facility will be primarily employed for Resource definition and preliminary feasibility work at the Company’s Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium projects. The GEM facility also positions PAM to undertake strategic acquisitions, should appropriate opportunities present.

The PAM Board is of the opinion that the GEM Facility is a transformative step for the Company, providing a pathway for near and medium term funding requirements but not limiting the Company from meeting its capital requirements from other sources, including traditional equity capital and convertible notes.

Key Terms of the GEM Capital Commitment Agreement

The Capital Commitment Agreement between the Company, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS and GEM Yield Bahamas Limited, provides the Company the option, but not the obligation, to draw down up to an aggregate $35 million at any point during the 4 year term of the Facility, subject to certain conditions, including the provision of a drawdown notice to commence a 15 trading days pricing period, with the subscription price being 90% of the higher of:

a. The average closing bid price of PAM shares as quoted by ASX over the pricing period; or

b. A fixed floor price nominated by PAM equal or higher than the closing price immediately preceding the Capital Call; and

the Company’s shares are continuously quoted on ASX during the 15 days prior to the Capital Call. The quantum of the first 3 drawdowns can be for up to $1.5 million each and the following 3 for up to $5 million each for up to an aggregate $19.5 million. The remaining drawdowns and outstanding Facility after the initial 6 drawdowns are limited to 700% of the daily trading volume and GEM may opt to subscribe for 50% to 200% of the drawdown face value provided that any issue of Shares to GEM (or its nominee) would not be a breach of any law or the ASX Listing Rules, including GEM breaching the 19.9% threshold of issued Shares held.

The Company will pay GEM a fee of 2% of the Capital Commitment of $35 million, or A$700,000, within 12 months, exclusive of GST, which is payable in cash and/or shares at the Company’s election. The Company will also issue GEM with 2 tranches of 10 million 5 year call options with a strike price of 12.5c and 20c and expiring 5 years from issue, subject to Shareholder approval.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces it has filed the Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project related to the initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate previously announced on October 2, 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Impact Minerals

Maiden Measured Resource for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce a substantial and high-grade maiden Measured Resource estimate for its flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located about 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, owner of the Lake Hope project, via an incorporated joint venture by completing a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) currently in progress (Figure 1 and ASX Release 21st March 2023).

Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Canadian Copper-Gold Project on Prolific Cadillac Break

Dufay Cu-Au Project, Quebec

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option to acquire 80% of the highly prospective Dufay Cu-Au Project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ (Dufay Option), in Canada.

Copper bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canterra Surges 150 Percent on High Grades from Surface

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 2.63 percent on the week to close at 591.22 on Friday (November 8). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 0.43 percent to 24,890.68 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) climbed 1.24 percent to 146.64.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released October’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (November 13), with figures showing that inflation has stalled. While the numbers were in line with analysts' expectations, all items CPI was up 0.2 percent month-over-month for the fourth consecutive month following a decline of 0.1 percent in June.

Keep reading...Show less
Vehicles at mine site.

Gunnison Releases PEA for Arizona Copper Project, Plans for Open-pit, Heap-leach Operation

Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU,OTCQB:EXMGF) is shifting its development strategy for the Gunnison copper project in Arizona, US, laying out plans for a conventional open-pit and heap-leach operation.

In a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), released on Thursday (November 14), the company explains that it is targeting the production of finished copper cathode for domestic consumption.

The PEA outlines an after-tax net present value of US$1.3 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an internal rate of return of 20.9 percent based on a long-term copper price of US$4.10 per pound.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag with shipping containers and stock charts.

Will China's US$1.4 Trillion Debt Relief Package be a Tailwind for Copper Demand?

In a move to address its growing financial woes, China has announced a sweeping five year, 10 trillion yuan (US$1.4 trillion) package aimed at alleviating the growing burden of local government debt.

The plan, unveiled by Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, seeks to address the substantial hidden debt that many local governments have accumulated, exacerbated by an economic slowdown and real estate market instability.

Keep reading...Show less

