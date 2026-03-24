Palvella Therapeutics to Host Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide a Corporate Update on March 31, 2026

XfLyfZFSHEYusKUX0DVhZw2cU7ow7b3zdG0HhzUsZUOX-lQQB0aazhZqotaLAPaZiPvX2PrZKVgNNc-3waqJmGEwlgOP8yFpCNad8_muQqeSCCNGTjAnZOmcny1jPttemEBo-odkMGUMSPJ5fPjUzxtXJGg0lSoBf4vORXgLnEE6O-bzg87ShAYcInYCYImtCbsc5w==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. ("Palvella" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which tXbbPZTc_BKUPkF7CALQSVuE4nHCn5fvdfFk9_9zbmDFQ1Ip8E33bY9dyrZ_c=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">here are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that the Company will report its full year 2025 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Palvella management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET on that same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live webcast of the call with slides, please click here or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Palvella's website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call and archived for 90 days under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.palvellatx.com.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella's lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella's second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors
Wesley H. Kaupinen
Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics
wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com

Media
Marcy Nanus
Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC
mnanus@trilonadvisors.com


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