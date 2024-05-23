Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community event:

Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
7:50 a.m. PDT

Additional information about upcoming investor event participation and a live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com .

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek 's Most Loved Workplaces (2023, 2022, 2021), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-event-302153535.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANWNASDAQ:PANW
PANW
Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Fiscal third quarter revenue grew 15% year over year to $2.0 billion
  • Remaining performance obligation grew 23% year over year to $11.3 billion
  • Non-GAAP operating margin grew 200 bps year over year to 26%

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024, ended April 30, 2024 .

Total revenue for the fiscal third quarter 2024 grew 15% year over year to $2.0 billion , compared with total revenue of $1.7 billion for the fiscal third quarter 2023. GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2024 was $278.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $107.8 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

News Summary:

  • Cortex XSIAM shifts paradigm so that third-party EDR data is as easily ingestible as first-party data
  • Cortex XSIAM's BYOML framework empowers custom ML models for tailored security solutions
  • Cortex XSIAM expands cloud detection and response capabilities for complete visibility and protection

Cortex XSIAM ® from Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is the AI-driven security operations platform that enables organizations to transform their security operations with a unified platform that delivers all critical capabilities in one powerful solution. Today, the global cybersecurity leader announced the ability for customers to integrate their own custom machine learning models, seamlessly integrating third-party EDR data and also leveraging cloud detection and response capabilities. Cortex XSIAM now offers Palo Alto Networks customers the flexibility and customization to create a security solution that aligns perfectly with their organization's goals.

×