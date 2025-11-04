Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026, ending October 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.
A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to commencement of the fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results webcast on November 19, 2025, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.
About Palo Alto Networks
As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, and security operations, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42®. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.
Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in certain jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-announce-fiscal-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-wednesday-november-19-2025-302603283.html
SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.