Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026, ending October 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to commencement of the fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results webcast on November 19, 2025, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

About Palo Alto Networks
As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, and security operations, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42®. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in certain jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-announce-fiscal-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-wednesday-november-19-2025-302603283.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANWNASDAQ:PANW
PANW
The Conversation (0)
Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Keep Reading...
Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community event: Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference Tuesday, June 4, 2024 7:50 a.m. PDT Additional information... Keep Reading...
Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fiscal third quarter revenue grew 15% year over year to $2.0 billion Remaining performance obligation grew 23% year over year to $11.3 billion Non-GAAP operating margin grew 200 bps year over year to 26% Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today... Keep Reading...
Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

News Summary: Cortex XSIAM shifts paradigm so that third-party EDR data is as easily ingestible as first-party data Cortex XSIAM's BYOML framework empowers custom ML models for tailored security solutions Cortex XSIAM expands cloud detection and response capabilities for complete visibility and... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt