Palantir to Deliver Eight TITAN Systems to the U.S. Army

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced that the Army Contracting Command has awarded Palantir USG, Inc. — a wholly-owned subsidiary of Palantir Technologies Inc. — a prime agreement for the production and delivery of the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground station system, the Army's next-generation deep-sensing capability enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The agreement covers the production of eight new TITAN systems, four Advanced and four Basic systems. The Advanced variant delivers greater processing and integration capability. The Basic variant is built for mobility and rapid deployment. The contract also includes the integration of new critical technologies and the fielding to the operational Army.
TITAN is a crewed ground station with access to Space, High Altitude, Aerial, and Terrestrial sensors, providing actionable targeting information to enable mission command and long-range precision fires. Palantir's TITAN solution is built to maximize usability for Soldiers, incorporating feedback from operational users at every stage of the earlier prototype development phase. Building on its prior work delivering AI capabilities for the warfighter, Palantir is deploying the Army's latest AI-defined ground station platform.
As prime, Palantir oversees manufacturing and delivery across the full system and provides the software that powers the capability. TITAN integrates subsystems, technologies, and software from a team of traditional and non-traditional partners, including Anduril Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Strategic Technology Consulting, and World Wide Technology. These companies all share the Army's imperative to build continuously evolving and innovative systems. This best-in-class offering is scalable, adaptable, and designed for the needs of a rapidly evolving threat environment.
"TITAN was shaped by the Soldiers who used it, in the conditions they used it in, against the standard they set. That is the only way a system like this earns its place in the field," said Akash Jain, President and CTO, Palantir USG. "We are honored by the Army's trust, grateful for a partner team that shared the same commitment, and clear-eyed about the work still ahead."
This award marks the next phase of the Army's software-centric, competitively prototyped approach to the TITAN Program. Palantir will continue to sustain the existing prototype systems currently fielded with the operational force, while supporting development and production of future TITAN capabilities.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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