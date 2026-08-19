Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced its second Sovereignty Bootcamp in <30 days. On the back of unprecedented demand for its Inaugural Sovereignty Bootcamp , held on July 27, Palantir is welcoming nearly 100 new organizations to its second Sovereignty Bootcamp. With nearly 200 unique organizations in attendance across both, Palantir has also enabled the accelerated onboarding of net new customers who recognize that getting started quickly is critical for their own institutional sovereignty.
�AI sovereignty is perhaps the paramount issue of our time. Palantir's products serve as the foundation of our partners' sovereignty over their alpha their data, their insights, their telemetry, and the training and ownership of their models," said Alex Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies.
Customer speakers at Palantir's Sovereignty Bootcamps include NVIDIA, Novartis, Cisco, NATO, McCarthy Building Companies, Ondas Sentinel, Rackspace Technology, and others. Customers in attendance include Dell, Eaton, SharkNinja, Freedom Mortgage, Moder, Jacobs, Tampa General, USA Today, Zeta Global, Mixology, HCA Healthcare, Nscale, and many others.
For highlights from the first Sovereignty Bootcamp, see Palantir's YouTube including Dr. Alex Karp's Opening Remarks . Highlights from today's Sovereignty Bootcamp will be live within 24 hours.
To join the waitlist for attendance, please reach out to sovereignty-bootcamp@palantir.com .
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