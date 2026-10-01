Palantir and Armada Partner to Accelerate Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Partnership combines Armada's Galleon modular data centers, the Armada Platform, and the Sovereign AI Grid with Palantir's Sovereign AI Operating System, giving enterprises and governments a path to run and adapt open-weight models on infrastructure they fully control.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Armada today announced a partnership to deliver sovereign AI on infrastructure manufactured in the United States and allied nations, with Palantir naming Armada its Inaugural Certified Modular Data Center Partner. The joint offering combines Palantir's Sovereign AI Operating System with Armada's infrastructure layer: modular data centers, the Armada Platform that keeps every deployment under the customer's control, and the Sovereign AI Grid that connects deployments into a resilient distributed system. Enterprises and governments gain the ability to run open-weight models on compute, data, and physical infrastructure they own and control outright, deployed in months rather than years.
Demand for sovereign AI has accelerated as organizations look to reduce their dependence on hosted models and hardware supply chains outside their control. Palantir's enterprise and government customers have increasingly asked for infrastructure that keeps model weights, data, and physical systems inside their own security boundary, rather than renting capacity from providers outside their jurisdiction—and for new AI capacity that can come online in months, at sites where power is already available, rather than waiting years for new construction. The partnership extends the Palantir Sovereign AI Operating System Reference Architecture —jointly developed with NVIDIA— to host compute infrastructure customers physically own: open models, adapted on the customer's own data, running under the customers' control.
Under the agreement, Palantir will validate and integrate its Sovereign AI Operating System—built on AIP, Ontology, Foundry and Apollo—on Armada's Galleon modular data centers, with the Armada Platform and Sovereign AI Grid providing control and resilience across every deployment. The joint offering builds on the Palantir Sovereign AI OS Reference Architecture with NVIDIA, extending it to a ruggedized, modular data center. Customers gain the ability to deploy open-weight models, continually adapt them on their own proprietary data, and serve them to Palantir's platforms entirely within infrastructure that never leaves their control, with the modular data centers manufactured in the U.S. and allied nations.
The Armada Platform, the company's software layer, distills the latest open-source models, including NVIDIA Nemotron, for fine-tuning and inference on infrastructure the customer owns and controls, without reliance on any external cloud, including any operated by Armada, and can operate fully air-gapped where the mission requires it. It provides continuous, real-time monitoring of each deployment's power, cooling, and compute. The Sovereign AI Grid connects these deployments into a distributed system, so critical AI workloads never depend on a single site. Together with Galleon hardware and Palantir's Sovereign AI Operating System, the result is a single integrated stack that customers own end to end.
"Sovereignty is not something you rent. It is owning the weights, the data, and the hardware those models run on—and knowing where that hardware was built," said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir. "Our ontology gives institutions control over their data, their models, and the inputs they use to fine-tune models. Armada gives them control over the infrastructure those models operate from, manufactured in the United States and allied nations and delivered in months."
"Palantir makes the software governments and enterprises trust with their most consequential decisions. Armada brings the infrastructure layer beneath it: hardware manufactured in the United States and with trusted allies, a platform that keeps every deployment under the customer's control without reliance on any external cloud, and the Sovereign AI Grid that connects deployments into a system resilient by design," said Dan Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Armada. "Together we make sovereign AI faster to deploy, more sovereign, and more resilient—on-grid, off-grid, or fully air-gapped, in months instead of years."
About Palantir
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com .
About Armada
Armada is the hyperscaler for the edge, delivering modular AI infrastructure from first deployment to AI factory with speed, scale, and sovereignty. For more information, visit https://www.armada.ai./
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the conference/presentations to which it relates contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding our product development, distribution, contracts, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, expectations regarding any current or potential customers, partnerships, or other business relationships or initiatives, opportunities (including growth opportunities), and positioning, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are or were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer(s), the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired, the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors, our platforms' reliability, and the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001185115/en/
Palantir
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com
Armada
Justin O'Kelly
press@armada.ai