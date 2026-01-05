PainReform's DeepSolar Launches Smart TDD, a Next-Generation Solar Due Diligence Service Targeting the $60B+ Global Solar Asset M&A Market

PainReform's DeepSolar Launches Smart TDD, a Next-Generation Solar Due Diligence Service Targeting the $60B+ Global Solar Asset M&A Market

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) today announced that its DeepSolar business unit has launched Smart TDD, an advanced solar Technical Due Diligence ("TDD") service designed to provide faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive assessments of solar asset performance and risk. The newly enhanced service expands DeepSolar's audit capabilities to support independent power producers (IPPs), infrastructure funds, operators, lenders, and insurers at every major lifecycle milestone of a solar asset.

Solar continues to experience historic global growth, with more than $500 billion invested in 2024 and over $60 billion in solar assets changing hands annually. At the same time, tens of gigawatts of capacity are reaching warranty expiration or showing mid-life underperformance—driving urgent demand for reliable, data-driven technical assessments. Yet most traditional TDD processes still rely on partial sampling, manual inspections, and over-simplified models that often miss underlying problems, extend deal cycles, and increase financial risk.

"Solar energy production technical due diligence today is often superficial, incomplete, and slow," said Ehud Geller, Chairman of PainReform. "With Smart TDD, we believe that DeepSolar is offering the market something fundamentally different: a fast, independent, full-picture audit so investors and owners can truly understand what they are acquiring, operating, or insuring—and unlock more value."

Smart TDD is engineered to address the longstanding shortcomings of conventional TDD by combining four key elements:

  • Complete data coverage: auditing 100% of components and operational history, not just sampling at one time point
  • Advanced diagnostics: fusing AI-driven analytics with physics-based modeling and expert engineering review
  • Actionable output: clearly prioritized findings organized by financial impact and severity
  • Fast turnaround: preliminary results delivered within days of data upload, reducing deal friction

With these capabilities, Smart TDD supports all major checkpoints in a solar plant's life:

  • Commissioning: verify build quality and confirm compliance with acceptance criteria
  • Warranty expiry: identify hidden defects and potential claims before constructor coverage ends
  • Underperformance: diagnose and address the sources of revenue loss
  • Asset acquisition: provide buyers and financiers with a clear, detailed, fast, and independent picture of asset condition

"The growth of solar as the world's leading source of new energy capacity has created a massive secondary market and lifecycle maintenance challenge," Geller added. "DeepSolar's Smart TDD is built with the goal of meeting that need with a level of completeness, accuracy, and speed that the market has not seen before."

The launch of Smart TDD reinforces DeepSolar's role as a trusted analytics partner for the global solar sector. As aging assets face increasing performance issues and M&A activity continues to accelerate, the demand for high-quality technical due diligence services is expected to rise sharply, and DeepSolar's enhanced platform is designed to deliver at scale.

For more information, please visit: https://tdd.deepsolar.ai/

AboutDeep Solar

DeepSolar develops advanced digital-asset-management technologies for utility-scale solar plants. Its AI-driven algorithms transform complex operational data into actionable insights detecting issues, forecasting production, and improving decision-making to maximize asset performance and profitability. DeepSolar is an active participant in the NVIDIA Connect program (#NVIDIAConnect), supporting continued innovation in AI-powered renewable-energy solutions.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) is a company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, and a developer of AI-driven energy optimization technologies through its DeepSolar platform. The Company's pharmaceutical programs leverage a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system intended to provide prolonged post-surgical pain relief while minimizing the need for repeated dosing and reducing reliance on opioids. Through DeepSolar, PainReform also delivers advanced software solutions that enable both consumers and enterprises to monitor, forecast, and optimize energy consumption—particularly in solar-integrated environments. This dual business model reflects PainReform's strategic commitment to applying precision technology across high-impact sectors including healthcare and sustainable energy. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about PainReform's expectations, beliefs and intentions including with respect to the ability of Smart TDD to support all major checkpoints in a solar plant's life. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to continue as a going concern, our history of significant losses, our need to raise additional capital and our ability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; our dependence on the success of our initial product candidate, PRF-110 OcuRing™-K, LayerBio Inc.'s lead product candidate, and the commercialization of the DeepSolar solution; the outcomes of preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research regarding PRF-110, OcuRing™-K and future product candidates; our limited experience managing clinical trials; our ability to retain key personnel and recruit additional employees; our reliance on third parties for the conduct of clinical trials, product manufacturing and development; the impact of competition and new technologies; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements relating to the development and marketing of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the overall global economic environment; our ability to develop an active trading market for our ordinary shares and whether the market price of our ordinary shares is volatile; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: prfx@crescendo-ir.com

Dr. Ehud Geller
Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer
PainReform Ltd.
Tel: +972-54-4236711
Email: egeller@medicavp.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PainReform Ltd.PRFXNASDAQ:PRFXLife Science Investing
PRFX
The Conversation (0)
PainReform Ltd.

PainReform Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX