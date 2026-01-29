Pacific Imperial Announces Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 29, 2026 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,350,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options vest over a period of two years, with 25% of the Stock Options vesting every six months after the date of grant. Each Stock Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.055 until January 29, 2031. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, which was most recently re-approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 24, 2025.
About Pacific Imperial Mines
Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Brownell property in Saskatchewan and the Babine property in B.C.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Chris McLeod"
Chris McLeod, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Chris McLeod (604) 669 6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com
