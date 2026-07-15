Pacific Empire Upsizes Private Placement to $1.62 Million

Pacific Empire Upsizes Private Placement to $1.62 Million

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC,OTC:PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, announces that, further to its news release dated July 13, 2026, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") due to strong investor demand. The Company now intends to issue up to 36,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.045 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,620,000, up from the previously announced $1,355,000, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.07 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date of the Offering. All other terms of the Offering remain as previously disclosed.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for the Company's 2026 drill campaign on its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project and its Pinnacle project, and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Brad Peters, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The response to this financing has been very strong, and we are pleased to increase the size of the Offering to $1.62 million to accommodate additional investor demand. These funds further strengthen our position as we move toward the start of diamond drilling at Trident and Pinnacle in early August."

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 16,982 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer

pacific empire minerals corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: the completion, size and timing of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, including that the net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for the Company's 2026 drill campaign on its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project and its Pinnacle project and for general working capital purposes; the payment of any finder's fees; and the incurrence and renunciation of Canadian exploration expenses, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES
NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305228

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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