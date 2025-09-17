Pacific Empire Announces Oversubscription of Private Placement and CFO Appointment

Pacific Empire Announces Oversubscription of Private Placement and CFO Appointment

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC,OTC:PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer based in British Columbia, is pleased to announce two corporate developments:

Oversubscription of Private Placement

The Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") dated September 17, 2025, has received strong investor demand and will be oversubscribed. The Offering, originally structured to raise up to C$1,125,000, will now be increased to up to 23,000,000 Hard Dollar Units and 18,000,000 Flow-Through Units for gross proceeds of up to C$1,525,000.

The Offering consists of Hard Dollar Units priced at C$0.035 per Unit, with each Unit including one common share and one warrant exercisable at C$0.05 for two years, and Flow-Through Units priced at C$0.04 per Unit, with each including one flow-through common share and one warrant exercisable at C$0.06 for two years.

Use of Proceeds

Funds raised will be directed toward Pacific Empire's fully permitted 2025 diamond drill program at its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project in north-central British Columbia, as well as for general working capital.

Closing remains subject to customary approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

CFO Appointment

Effective immediately, Leon Ho will replace Doug Reed as pacific empire minerals corp.'s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Reed for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Ho is a Chartered Professional Accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

Brad Peters, President & CEO of Pacific Empire, commented: "The strong demand for our financing and subsequent oversubscription is a clear sign of growing support for our vision at Trident. We believe this drill program represents one of the most important tests in the project's 50-year history, and it's encouraging to see investors share our excitement.

"I would also like to extend my gratitude to Doug Reed for his years of service as CFO and warmly welcome Leon Ho to the team. Leon's extensive experience working with exploration-stage companies will be a valuable asset as Pacific Empire moves into this next phase of growth and discovery."

Other Matters

The latest President's Newsletter, along with updated maps and Corporate Presentation, are now available at www.pemcorp.ca.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

pacific empire minerals corp. 
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES
NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266905

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire MineralsPEMC:CATSXV:PEMCBase Metals Investing
PEMC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC)

Pacific Empire Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Building a Copper-focused Portfolio in British Columbia

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects.

Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect Generator" business model, where the Company would acquire projects through staking or through option agreements. The Company would then seek to attract partners to advance the projects, primarily in the form of diamond drilling. The acquisition of the Trident Copper-Gold Porphyry Project marks a significant turning point for the Company and an opportunity to focus entirely on advancing one highly prospective project toward discovery, while partner-funded exploration continues at the Company's Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that the mineralized breccia encountered in historical drilling at Jean Marie was encountered during the 2022 diamond drilling program and has successfully expanded the area of copper mineralization 200 metres to the northwest.

Diamond drilling at Jean Marie during 2022 was successful in intercepting copper mineralization in both diamond drill holes that were completed. Both drill holes were step-out holes from historical drilling at distances of 100 metres (JM22-01) and 200 metres (JM22-02) from historical drill hole 97-11. A total of 700 metres of drilling was completed in two holes. Laboratory assays have now been received and will be presented in detail in the coming days following a detailed review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has now commenced at its flagship Jean Marie copper project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,460, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on September 15, 2025, GlobeTrotters disposed of ownership of an aggregate of 1,428,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Issuer") at an approximate price of $0.75 per Share pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owned a total of 6,298,333 Shares, representing approximately 9.59% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 prospecting program at its Scattergood Project ("Scattergood") (Figure 1, 2). The Company has confirmed surface gold mineralization in close proximity (~4.5km) to Dynasty Gold's Pelham Deposit (Figure 2).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Related News

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time as Fed Cuts Rates

copper investing

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

battery metals investing

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

rare earth investing

Baltic Sea Rock Lumps Hold Clues to Rare Metals — and Ecological Risks

Gold Investing

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Iron Investing

Australian Government Launches AU$500 Million Green Iron Investment Fund