Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 third quarter results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday November 9, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 8, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2022 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Suncor Energy to Hold Investor Presentation in Toronto, Ontario

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an investor presentation on November 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the results of the previously announced review of the company's retail assets, provide updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, and a discussion of 2023 guidance. Presenters will include:

Enterprise Group SVP Desmond O'Kell

Enterprise Group Helps Energy, Resource Sectors Meet Low-emission Goals

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Suncor Energy Focuses on Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels - Sells Wind and Solar Assets

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its wind and solar assets for $730 million to Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company. As previously announced, Suncor is divesting its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels, that are more complementary to its core business as the company progresses to net-zero by 2050.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2022 results on Monday, October 24, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Suncor Energy Announces Expiration and Upsizing of Tender Offers for Ten Series of Notes

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") today announced the expiration of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes described below ("Notes"), and that it has amended the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by increasing the Maximum Purchase Consideration from C$1.75 billion to C$3.6 billion. The Offers described herein were made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

