Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today provided participant details for its upcoming Montney webcast and conference call:

Ovintiv Provides Details on Upcoming Montney Webcast and Conference Call (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Time/Date:

9:00 a.m. MT , Monday September 19, 2022

Webcast Details:

To join the webcast, please click here .

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

Slides will be available at www.ovintiv.com under Investors/Presentations and Events before markets open on Monday September 19, 2022 .

What to expect:

  • An overview of the Company's differentiated market access and price diversification strategy and how this is driving long-term value for the Company.
  • A detailed review of Ovintiv's Montney resource, including type curves, economics and undeveloped resource.
  • A discussion of Ovintiv's innovative development practices which have led to industry-leading well performance, lower costs, and superior returns, making the Montney competitive across all North American basins.
  • Broad participation from Ovintiv's executive leadership team and Montney leadership team in the webcast and subsequent Q&A session.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:
Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-provides-details-on-upcoming-montney-webcast-and-conference-call-301619973.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c5993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVV:CAOVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced that Ralph Izzo has been named as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022 and that Bruce Waterman will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2022 .

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Mr. Izzo, 64, currently serves as the Executive Chair of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ("PSEG"), having recently retired as their Chair, President and CEO. PSEG is a publicly traded diversified energy holding company, founded in 1903 and has a long history of providing infrastructure to access safe, affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to customers in New Jersey and Long Island .  Since joining PSEG in 1992, Mr. Izzo has held several significant executive positions within the PSEG family of companies. Mr. Izzo also serves on the Board of Directors of the Bank of New York Mellon.

Mr. Izzo is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy's Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee and the former chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.  He is also on the Board of Directors for the Edison Electric Institute, Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Liberty Science Center and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.  Mr. Izzo is on the advisory board for the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics Department, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peddie School and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment Advisory Council, as well as a member of the Visiting Committee for the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Columbia University School of Engineering Board of Visitors, and of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, he is a former chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Izzo received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in applied physics from Columbia University . He also received a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in finance, from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

"We are excited that Ralph is joining our Board. His significant senior leadership experience in operations, strategic planning, finance, risk management, environmental stewardship, and diversity leadership will enhance the board's strengths," said Ovintiv's Chair Peter Dea . "Mr. Izzo is a well-known leader within the utility industry, as well as the national energy policy arena and represents our ongoing Board refreshment process as our third new Director in the past 18-months."

Mr. Waterman joined the board in 2010 and served on various committees over his tenure including Audit Committee Chair from 2017 until 2022. Mr. Waterman's wealth of finance, energy industry and government relations experience benefited the Company immensely. "On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I would like to thank Bruce for his many contributions and wise counsel over the last 12 years," said Mr. Dea. Brendan McCracken , Ovintiv's President and CEO noted "the Company is grateful for Mr. Waterman's years of service and dedication and we wish him well in retirement."

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-names-ralph-izzo-to-its-board-of-directors-301617867.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c9206.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial advances renewable diesel plans, awards hydrogen contract to Air Products

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced a long-term contract with Air Products (NYSE: APD) to supply low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial's proposed renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta. Air Products will provide pipeline supply from its hydrogen plant under construction in Edmonton.

"Our agreement with Air Products is an important milestone as we progress plans to build the largest renewable diesel manufacturing facility in Canada," said Jon Wetmore, Imperial's vice president of downstream. "This project highlights Imperial's commitment to investing in a lower carbon future. We continue to progress discussions with our business partners and governments as we work toward a final investment decision in the months ahead."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c8715.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOURMALINE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (" Tourmaline " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.225 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Reader Advisories
Currency

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the future payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic thereon; the availability and cost of financing, labour, services and materials; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on Tourmaline's business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars (including the war in Ukraine ), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c9137.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ways to Invest in Oil

Ways to Invest in Oil

Those watching the oil market and looking for ways to invest in this commodity know that prices have experienced a high level of volatility since soaring past US$140 per barrel in 2008.

One recent curveball came in form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put oil prices under significant pressure in 2020, even pushing them to an unprecedented negative level at one point.

The spread of COVID-19 has disrupted global economies and caused a “decline in energy demand without parallel,” points out Deloitte in its mid-year oil and gas industry outlook.

Imperial completes sale of interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc. for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). As a result of the sale, Imperial will record an after-tax earnings gain of approximately $200 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The sale is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The assets include 567,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta. Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

