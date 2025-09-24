OUTCROP SILVER STRENGTHENS TREASURY WITH $4.1 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

OUTCROP SILVER STRENGTHENS TREASURY WITH $4.1 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG,OTC:OCGSF) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce that it has received total proceeds of C$4,145 ,742 from the exercise of 18,774,099 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at an average price of C$0.22 per warrant. Most of these Warrants were originally issued in connection with a financing completed on September 22, 2022 .

Outcrop Silver is also pleased to confirm that its ongoing drill program, with three rigs operating at the Santa Ana high-grade primary silver project in Colombia , continues to advance. More than 21,000 metres have been completed to date in 2025, and Outcrop Silver has increased its drilling estimate for the year from 24,000 metres to 31,000 metres. The program remains on track to support a resource update in Q1 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez , CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia . Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value consistently. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 638 2545
harris@outcropsilver.com
www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 778 783 2818
li@outcropsilver.com

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration of five silver and gold exploration projects discovery in Colombia. It is currently drilling the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district.

