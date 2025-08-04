OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 7 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

  REGISTER HERE   

 

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

 

"Now in its seventh year, the OTCQB Venture Investor Conference has become the go-to platform for innovative early-stage companies to connect directly with investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "It offers a unique window into the momentum and vision driving the next generation of public companies."

 

  August 7   th  

 
                                             
  Eastern  
Time (ET)  		  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
  9:30 AM ET   Sparc AI Inc.   (OTCQB: SPAIF | CSE: SPAI)  
  10:00 AM ET   Surge Copper. Corp   (OTCQB: SRGXF | TSXV: SURG)  
  10:30 AM ET   ReGen III Corp.   (OTCQB: ISRJF | TSXV: GIII)  
  11:00 AM ET   Silver47 Exploration Corp.   (OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
  11:30 AM ET   Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.   (OTCQB: NMHI)  
  12:00 PM ET   Zero Candida Technologies Inc.   (OTCQB: ZCTFF | TSXV: ZCT)  
  12:30 PM ET   Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.   (OTCQB: OTLC)  
  1:00 PM ET   Telo Genomics Corp.   (OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)  
  1:30 PM ET   Zomedica Corp.   (OTCQB: ZOMDF)  
  2:00 PM ET   Metaguest.AI Incorporated   (OTCQB: MGSTF | CSE: METG)  
  2:30 PM ET   Waste Energy Corp.   (OTCQB: WAST)  
  3:00 PM ET   CleanGo Innovations Inc.   (OTCQB: CLGOF | CSE: CGII)  
  3:30 PM ET   Sekur Private Data Ltd.   (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)  
  4:00 PM ET   CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.   (OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE)  
 

 
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

 

  About Virtual Investor Conferences   ®

 

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

 

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

  Media Contact:  
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,   media@otcmarkets.com   

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:  
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com  

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 ExplorationAGA:CCTSXV:AGABase Metals Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a premier high-grade US silver portfolio

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Exchanged for Securities of Silver47 Exploration Corp. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 1, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 10,383,434 common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp., (Silver47 Shares) and 1,525,000 Silver47 Share purchase warrants (Silver47 Warrants) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration acquired all the outstanding common shares of Summa Silver Corp (Summa Silver Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Summa Silver Shares received 0.452 of a Silver47 Share for every Summa Silver Share they held. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns over 10% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

 

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously announced at-market merger (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The combined company (the "Combined Company") will continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp.".

 

Gary R. Thompson, Executive Chairman of Silver47, stated: "We are excited to have reached this transformative milestone which begins our rapid growth phase to become a large high-grade USA-focused silver company. I'm looking forward to unlocking the value of these assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

   REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Exploration Update

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Music Well Exploration Update

RemSense Capital Raising

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

RemSense Capital Raising

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

zinc investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Uranium Investing

Cameco Lifts Outlook on Nuclear Momentum, Westinghouse Boost After Strong Q2 Performance

×