OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tinka Resources Limited to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tinka Resources Limited (TSX-V: TK; OTCQX: TKRFF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tinka Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Tinka Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TKRFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Executive Chairman of Tinka, Mr. Brandon Macdonald, stated "Tinka's graduation from OTCQB to OTCQX is part of a continued evolution and reflects the quality of our Company and projects. With access to a wider investor audience on OTCQX we anticipate improved visibility and liquidity, and a broader base of both US and global investors."

About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc (with silver-lead credits) and tin in separate zones. The nearby Silvia gold-copper project is the current focus of exploration drilling. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


