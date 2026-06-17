OTC Markets Group Welcomes Starcore International Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Starcore International Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Starcore International Mines Ltd. ("Starcore") (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF; OTCQX: SHVLF), a growth-oriented mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Starcore upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Starcore begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SHVLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to qualify for trading on the OTCQX Market, which enhances our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. OTCQX provides a recognized platform for international companies that meet high financial and governance standards, and we believe this qualification will support greater communication with our U.S. shareholder base while broadening awareness of our company within the North American investment community," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of Starcore.

About Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold-producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Querétaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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