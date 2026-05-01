OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Viper Minerals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Viper Minerals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF; OTCQX: VIPRF), a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VIPRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our transition to the OTCQX Market underscores Silver Viper's ongoing efforts to expand engagement with U.S. investors and strengthen our capital markets profile. We believe this progression will support increased liquidity and broaden awareness as we advance our portfolio in Mexico." Steve Cope, President & CEO.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in northwestern Mexico. The company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims most recently operated by Pan American Silver. These claims form the core of the surrounding La Virginia property, which Silver Viper acquired from Pan American Silver in exchange for an NSR over the entire project. The project is an early stage exploration property targeting a series of laterally extensive intrusive dykes and breccia zones hosting low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization. The Company's directors and management (Belcarra Group) include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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