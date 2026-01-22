OTC Markets Group Welcomes Quimbaya Gold Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced that Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF; OTCQX: QIMGF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, upgrading from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "QIMGF." U.S. investors can access current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a meaningful step in Quimbaya Gold's capital markets strategy," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "It enhances visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors as we deliver consistent technical results and build momentum across our projects. Trading on OTCQX underscores our commitment to high disclosure standards, disciplined execution, and expanding our shareholder base as we enter the next phase of growth."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development swahl@quimbayagold.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


