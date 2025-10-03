OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mineros S.A. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF; OTCQX: MNSAF), a Latin American gold mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mineros S.A. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Mineros S.A. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MNSAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

David Splett, Chief Financial Officer commented, "Upgrading to OTCQX is part of a continuing initiative by Mineros to provide improved access and liquidity for our investors. Mineros elected to trade on the OTCQX Best Market to address the strong US demand for high-quality gold equities, and this will provide an avenue for investors to move shares into liquid markets. In addition, for companies like Mineros, who are listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable Mineros to use our current market reporting to make our information available in the U.S."

About Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region including the La Pepa Project in Chile.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mineros S.A.MSA:CATSX:MSA
MSA:CA
The Conversation (0)

Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company that has been operating for almost fifty years. Although new to the TSX, the Company has a long history of profitability and payment of dividends to shareholders on the Colombia Stock Exchange. Mineros has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina. 2020 production totaled over 270,000 ounces of gold. The Company has a robust portfolio of exploration to development-stage growth assets throughout Latin America. We follow the ESG pillars of Employee Health & Safety, Community Development and Environmental Stewardship. At Mineros, we operate for the well-being of everyone.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Gold Investing

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Lithium Investing

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Gold Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams