OTC Markets Group Welcomes Maple Gold Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Maple Gold Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF), a Canadian gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MGMLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Maple Gold's graduation to the OTCQX represents another important milestone that will enhance our visibility with U.S. investors and improve the accessibility and liquidity of our shares across a broader shareholder base", said Kiran Patankar, President & CEO of Maple Gold.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts 481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay (SLR, 2022) with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel, which collectively produced 1.1 million ounces of gold between 1974 and 1993. The Company is well-capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Maple Gold MinesTSXV:MGMGold Investing
MGM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

battery metals investing

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

nickel investing

Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Price Breakout — What's Next, Key Drivers