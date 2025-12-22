OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argenta Silver Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argenta Silver Corp. (TSX-V: AGAG; OTCQX: AGAGF), a focused silver exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argenta Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argenta Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AGAGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our upgrade to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone as we broaden our presence in the United States and increase accessibility for U.S. investors seeking high-quality silver opportunities," said Joaquin Marias, CEO. "OTCQX enhances our visibility and credibility with both institutional and retail investors, while providing direct access to a silver growth story. As we advance the El Quevar Project, we believe we are well positioned to deliver meaningful value in a strengthening silver market, and we welcome new U.S. investors to participate in this exciting stage of our development."

About Argenta Silver Corp
Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. The Company's mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


