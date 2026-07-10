Orogen Royalties Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Orogen Royalties Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV:OGN,OTC:OGNNF)(OTCQX:OGNNF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX®Best Market ("OTCQX"). Orogen has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Orogen Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGNNF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Orogen focuses on organic royalty creation and selective royalty acquisitions across precious and base metal projects in western North America. By identifying opportunities early and advancing them through partnership, Orogen seeks to build royalty value while limiting financial risk and dilution.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Orogen Royalties CEO Paddy Nicol stated, "We are proud to qualify for trading on OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC markets. Trading on OTCQX enables Orogen to enhance its visibility and liquidity with U.S. investors. Orogen looks forward to an exciting future with our organically generated royalty assets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached US$23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2-2025. OTC Markets recorded US$453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Orogen Royalties Inc

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orogen Royalties tsxv:ogn gold investing
OGN:CC
The Conversation (0)
orogen royalties

Orogen Royalties

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions Keep Reading...
Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin floating over stacked gold bars with glowing red lights.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record high of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The gold price may have fallen to the US$4,000 level in the second quarter, but plenty of upside potential remains... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern... Keep Reading...
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

The gold price hit record highs in January 2026, and still up more than 25 percent from this time last year.Gold's growth may have been stalled by a variety of factors, including widespread economic and geopolitical uncertainty as the US and Israel clash with Iran and the US Federal Reserve... Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by the Company’s registered California geologist Mark... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with "M & A" stand vertically on white papers with charts, against a gray background.

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).Under the proposed scheme of... Keep Reading...
Map of the Philippines with a red pushpin over Manila, text reads: South China Sea, Celebes Sea.

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

Canadian miner OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has committed US$1.9 billion to expand and extend the operational lifespan of its flagship Didipio gold and copper mine in the Philippines.The investment will push the operational life of the high-grade Didipio project, located across the provinces of Nueva... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Trading Halt

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

base metals investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Q2 2026 Production Update at Galaxy And Announces Mobilisation of Mining Contractor at Summit

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

lithium investing

Pentagon Launches US$300 Million Lithium Stockpile