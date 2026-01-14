Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced that it plans to publish its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The access code for the call is 3818407. Please request the "Ormat Technologies, Inc. call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 3818407. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES
With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,695MW with a 1,310MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 385MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

