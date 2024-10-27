Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and gold production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 928km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Subsequent to the end of the September quarter and at the time of reporting, the company announced a proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited and a two tranche placement of $14M. The merged entity shall have in addition to the resource base above, 422kt of Ni metal in resource, the 2.2Mtpa Black Swan processing facility that is proposed to be refurbished and upgraded to include a CIL gold circuit, the 1.5Mtpa Lake Johnston processing facility and untested gold anomalies adjacent to Black Swan.

Activities during the quarter focussed on implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from mining projects, with mining commencing in August at Boorara to treat 1.24Mt of ore at Norton Goldfields' Paddington processing plant and announcing a JV agreement with BML Ventures to mine the Phillips Find project and treat 200kt of ore via a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie. The Mining Proposal, being the last permit required to undertake mining, was granted during the quarter and mobilisation commenced.

Multiple studies continued during the quarter for Kalpini and Pennys Find which are still ongoing, and the Ore Reserve study for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering due to be completed in the next quarter.

There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company. The Company did however receive the final re-assays from the Burbanks project, with results not identifying any new economic mineralisation, however will provide invaluable information in the future modelling and upgrading of the resource model.

The company sold the first tranche of its listed investments in Ora Banda Mining Limited, selling 1,063,094 shares for proceeds of $532,943.

During the quarter, experienced mining executive Mr Warren Hallam joined the Company as a non-executive director, and non-executive directors Mr Jon Price and Mr Chris Hansen resigned from the board. The board is not seeking a replacement member of the board at this time.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/285PWSKW


About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited

Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Click here to view the Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2024




HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) have entered into a scheme implementation deed pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Poseidon (Poseidon Shares) and 100% of the unlisted Poseidon options under the code POSAAB, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

In addition, Horizon has received firm commitments for a placement to raise $14 million to support the expanded business.

HIGHLIGHTS

Logical consolidation of complementary assets in the Western Australian Goldfields

- The proposed transaction will consolidate Horizon's large gold resource and Poseidon's Black Swan processing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts.

- The combination provides a pathway for sustainable, long-term gold production and cashflow as an independent mid-cap producer.

Substantial resource base and regional tenure

- Combined JORC Mineral Resources of ~1.8Moz gold at an average grade of 1.84g/t Au and 422,700t nickel at an average grade of 1% Ni.

- Combined tenure of 1,309km2 in an attractive geological position in the WA Goldfields.

- A strong pipeline of production sources, Mineral Resource growth opportunities, advanced brownfield exploration targets and greenfield exploration opportunities.


Aligned strategy of using Poseidon's Black Swan infrastructure to fast-track gold production

- Refurbishment of the front end of the Black Swan processing plant and conversion of the back end to facilitate gold production presents a significantly faster, lower capital pathway to gold production compared to building a new gold processing plant in the region.

- Horizon's 465koz Burbanks and 428koz Boorara gold deposits form the cornerstone assets in a project pipeline aiming to deliver a 5-year mine plan to fill the Black Swan processing plant.

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DPBJR05Q

- Conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to a gold plant with throughput optionality will unlock latent value in Horizon's portfolio and open up the region for toll milling and further consolidation.

Shared focus and ambition to become the next mid-tier gold producer

- Horizon aims to become a sustainable, 100kozpa standalone producer following the merger and conversion & recommissioning of the Black Swan processing plant.

Strategically positioned and permitted infrastructure

- In addition to the combined entity's Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie gold assets, Lake Johnston and Windarra present highly strategic assets that have the ability to deliver further shareholder value.

- Situated in the southern Goldfields, the permitted Lake Johnston 1.5Mtpa processing plant and associated infrastructure presents an opportunity to develop a lithium processing hub in this emerging lithium province.

- Located in Laverton, Windarra's water resource and gold tailings present highly strategic assets

Potential for re-rating based on enhanced scale and market relevance

- Enhanced trading liquidity and scale to drive increased market relevance, grow investor appeal and improved access to capital.

- Lower combined corporate overheads to enable greater focus on asset investment.

OVERVIEW

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed:

- each Poseidon shareholder will receive 0.1156 Horizon shares for every 1 Poseidon Share held (the Share Scheme);

- each holder of Poseidon options (other than a POS Incentive Option - see below) (Poseidon Options) will receive 0.1156 new Horizon options for every 1 Poseidon Option held (the Option Scheme and, together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes); and

- Poseidon, Horizon and each holder of POS Incentive Options will enter into a deed under which all of the relevant POS Incentive Options will be cancelled (or transferred to Horizon or its nominee) for cash consideration, with effect from the Implementation Date and conditional on the Scheme becoming effective (POS Incentive Option Deed). The POS Incentive Options are not subject to the Option Scheme.

The exchange ratio under the Share Scheme was based on a 40% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.0042 per Poseidon share for the period up to 22 October 2024 that is $0.006. Based on the last trading price of Poseidon shares as at 22 October 2024, which was $0.006 and represents a 0% premium to the last traded price.

Following implementation of the Schemes, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8% of the Combined Group (defined below) while Poseidon shareholders will own the remaining 30.2%.

The Schemes are unanimously recommended by the POS Independent Board. Each member of the POS Independent Board intends to vote all Poseidon Shares they control in favour of the Share Scheme and all Poseidon Options they control in favour of the Option Scheme, subject to no Superior Proposal emerging and the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Schemes are in the best interests of Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options, respectively.

Under the proposed transaction the combined group will have a global JORC Mineral Resource of ~1.8Moz of gold and ~422.7kt of nickel, as well as 1,309km2 of attractive exploration tenure and two strategically located processing facilities in Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

The Black Swan processing plant has a 2.2Mtpa nickel sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure and is ideally located as a central processing hub for Horizon's gold projects as well as for regional toll treatment opportunities. The Black Swan concentrator will also unlock value for Horizon's high-grade Nimbus silver, zinc and gold project which contains 20.2Moz of silver, 78koz gold and 104kt of zinc.

The proposed transaction brings together complementary assets. A Feasibility Study on the refurbishment and conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to gold production from Horizon's large baseload and satellite gold deposits will be undertaken. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 with first gold production from Black Swan currently targeted for mid-2026.

The conversion of the Black Swan processing plant for gold processing would utilise the existing crushing and grinding circuit and likely involve the addition of a carbon in leach (CIL) circuit, elution plant and gold room. The Black Swan plant is currently on care and maintenance and will require some refurbishment. Horizon's Feasibility Study will provide an up-to-date estimate of the cost of completing this work.

The combined group of Horizon and Poseidon (the Combined Group) will be pursuing its growth strategy from a position of greater market scale, underpinned by an estimated pro-forma cash and listed investments balance of ~$19 million (inclusive of the Placement) and lower consolidated cost base. Following implementation of the Schemes, Poseidon will be delisted from the ASX and become a subsidiary of Horizon, and the Combined Group will continue to trade as Horizon Minerals Ltd under the ticker (ASX:HRZ).

Completion of the Schemes is targeted for late January / early February 2025. The Schemes remain subject to various customary closing conditions, including the approval of Poseidon shareholders, holders of Poseidon Options, and the Court, which are summarised below.

Commenting on the proposed merger, Horizon Managing Director Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We believe this proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to unlock the value of our significant gold resource in the WA Goldfields and leverage strategically located processing infrastructure.

This really is a logical consolidation of complementary assets, delivering a near term and cost-effective processing pathway and creates greater potential for both sets of shareholders to create value from the cashflow generation potential of a long project pipeline and wholly owned processing infrastructure.

Outside gold, the merged nickel and silver assets enhances the respective asset values of both parties and retains full exposure for the combined shareholder group to crystalise value in any future sustained price upturn for these commodities."

Poseidon Nickel CEO Mr Brendan Shalders commented:

"The Schemes announced today are a pivotal step towards establishing a significant gold business and provides Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options with an exciting opportunity to become part of an emerging gold producer at a time when the gold price is at all-time highs.

"There is strong alignment between Poseidon's strategy and that of Horizon, which is one of the core pillars underpinning this regional consolidation. Together we have greater capability to deliver on longer term cashflow generation from cornerstone operations fitting for an emerging mid-tier gold producer."

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/62XHIX4J



Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal to develop Phillips Find has been approved by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS)

- Site clearing works underway and offices and workshop being established

- 200 tonne excavator and two blast hole rigs have been mobilised to site, with haul trucks arriving this week

- Mining to commence in the coming weeks

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find on track to be treated at FMR's Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"Our Phillips Find project is gearing up, with equipment mobilisation and site establishment well underway. We look forward to commencing production at Phillips Find later this month, along with mining our Boorara project, we will be mining and generating income from two independent assets in a strong gold price environment.

This is another major achievement for Horizon creating significant cashflows and value from our suite of in ground assets on our path to be a long-term sustainable gold producer."

Next Steps

Site mobilisation and establishment is well underway, with key equipment on site or scheduled for delivery shortly. Mining is due to commence in the coming weeks with early mining predominantly in waste whilst accessing ore through cutbacks of existing open pits. Ore stockpiles will be developed over the coming months, with processing of ore to occur through February to June 2025.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M59603OL



Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly

- The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with PhillipsFind ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

- Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML's working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 asis towards the end of the project

- Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.



Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors.

Experienced mining executive and director, Mr Warren Hallam, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2024. Mr Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and Non-Executive Chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited.

Mr Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr Hallam is a metallurgist who also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

The Company also advises that Mr Jon Price has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director to focus on other business commitments, effective from 31 August 2024. Mr Price joined the Board of the Company in January 2016 as Managing Director and has guided Horizon through a transformational period of substantial resource growth prior to stepping down as Managing Director in June 2023.

Commenting on the Board changes, Non-Executive Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Horizon as we transition the Company from an explorer to producer. We look forward to his guidance during this exciting growth phase.

On behalf of the board and broader Horizon team, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jon for his significant contribution to the Company over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."



Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The proposed mining project is 100% owned and located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24 Mt of ore at 1.24 g/t Au for 49.5 koz of gold

- Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington plant to generate $30 million in free cashflow at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

- Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd ("Hampton") on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received

- Hampton has successfully mobilised and established the site, and grade control drilling is well advanced

- Mining has commenced with the first drill and blast pattern fired last week to build up broken stocks in conjunction with free dig areas in Pit 2, the larger pit in the Regal zone of the Boorara ore system

- Excavation has commenced on single shift, transitioning to double shift by the end of August, with a second digger shift commencing in September and ramping up to four digger shifts by the end of September

- All activities have been undertaken productively and safely

- First ore on track to be mined in September and processed at Paddington in October 2024

Commenting on the mining of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to see mining accelerating at Boorara, with all activities being undertaken ahead of schedule and safely, which is a credit to the site team and our contract business partners.

We are eagerly awaiting mining progressing to expose first ore in September and pouring gold bars in October to give us first revenue from Boorara in this strong gold price environment.

This is a major milestone for Horizon as we commence our journey to be a long-term sustainable gold producer, delivering significant cashflows into the business to create further value through our significant portfolio of assets.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 1 of the grade control drilling program, and gradually ramp-up load and haul production activities throughout the remainder of August and September. First milling and gold production is expected in October 2024.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11CT3RGX



Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Placement to Raise $1 Million

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

×