Orezone Reports Positive Drill Results at Bomboré Demonstrating Growth Potential Ahead of Mineral Resource and Reserve Update in Q1 2027

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to provide additional drill results from its Bomboré Gold Mine. The latest results are from multiple zones across the 14-kilometre-long reserve-defined Bomboré gold system.
Selected Drill Highlights1:
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|Incl. 4.50g/t over 7.0m
|Incl. 3.33g/t over 6.0m
|
|
|
|
|Incl. 5.46g/t over 2.0m
|Incl. 4.97g/t over 3.0m
|
|
|
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Patrick Downey, President and CEO, commented "These latest exploration drill results continue to demonstrate the growth potential at Bomboré, confirming the continuity of gold mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.
Step-out drilling continues to highlight significant exploration upside along strike, demonstrated by follow-up drilling at P16, that confirmed the zone's 600 metre strike extension and its overall sub-parallel orientation to the P17 high-grade trend. As with P17, the emerging P16 trend hosts notably higher-grade zones within a broader envelope of lower grade mineralization. Ongoing structural studies and future exploration drilling will focus on refining the controls and continuity of these higher-grade zones, which are potentially amenable to underground mining and could significantly enhance the production profile.
In addition to our successful expansion drilling programs, the 2026 resource definition program focused on converting Inferred Resource to the Indicated category, supporting a Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve update which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2027. The updated estimate will incorporate the results of approximately 100,000m of additional drilling, in addition to an adjusted cut-off grade reflective of current operating costs and higher gold prices. Given Orezone's ongoing exploration success in extending mineralization to depth and along strike, we expect that the new estimate will yield a material increase to both Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, further extending the overall life-of-mine at Bomboré".
Exploration Drilling Results
Follow-up drilling at P16 was successful in confirming the P16 strike extension, which has now been traced over 600 metres to the northeast of the established P16 Mineral Resource. This newly emerging trend is subparallel to the established P17 Trend, located approximately 1 kilometre to the southeast. As with the P17 Trend, P16 hosts notably higher-grade zones, with mineralization plunging at 25 degrees to the north-northeast, parallel to the axes of tight folds in quartz veins. Follow-up drilling at P16 will look to both delineate mineralization along the broader trend, as well as to further refine the continuity of the higher-grade zones with increasingly tighter drill spacing.
The P16 strike extension is a significant discovery that has broader implications in terms of future resource growth within the Bomboré gold system. P16 strike extension was not previously recognized as a prospective target because of the approximately eight metres of Tertiary cover that masks the underlying mineralization. This recent finding opens up multiple areas under cover that were not previously advanced due to the absence of surficial geochemical anomalies.
P16 selected intercepts – 600 metres northeast of established P16 resource:
|8.34g/t over 6.0m (BBD1418)
|4.88g/t over 4.6m (BBD1414)
|27.31g/t over 1.0m (BBD1405)
|2.83g/t over 6.0m (BBD1405)
|4.37g/t over 2.4m (BBD1422)
|12.50g/t over 1.0m (BBC7353)
Previously reported – selected high-grade intercepts from P16 area:
|10.63g/t over 14.0m (BBD0448)
|16.50g/t over 5.0m (BBD0448)
|9.03g/t over 12.0m (BBC3241)
|6.69g/t over 15.5m (BBD0443)
|5.91g/t over 15.0m (BBD0477)
|7.82g/t over 9.0m (BBD0213)
|58.91g/t over 3.0m (BBD0768)
|25.87g/t over 1.0m (BBD0813)
Resource Definition Drill Results
For 2026, Orezone has budgeted approximately 65,000m of drilling at Bomboré, with 45,000 metres dedicated to resource definition drilling. The definition program follows more recent 100 metre-spaced step-out drilling, which was successful in extending gold mineralization below several of the current life-of-mine resource pits. Targeted infill drilling is expected to expand the existing resource base, with future pit optimizations potentially extending pit boundaries further down depth and along strike.
Further to the planned 2026 step-out and resource definition drill programs, mineralization at Bomboré remains open at depth and along strike. To date, the broader mineralized system has been traced across a continuous 14-kilometre strike length, with Mineral Reserves to an average depth of less than 40 metres and Mineral Resources to an average depth of approximately 70 metres. Future definition drilling at Bomboré will be focused on delineating higher-grade centers of mineralization, with the potential to be sequenced into the near-term mine plan, supporting further growth in production and operating cash flow.
North Zone selected intercepts:
|2.97g/t over 34.0m (BBD1393)
|1.64g/t over 15.0m (BBD1394)
|Incl. 4.50g/t over 7.0m
|Incl. 2.31g/t over 4.0m
|4.28g/t over 11.0m (BBD1393)
|1.06g/t over 31.2m (BBD1394)
|1.81g/t over 13.0m (BBD1392)
|Incl. 2.62g/t over 4.0m
|1.05g/t over 12.4m (BBD1395)
|3.27g/t over 5.0m (BBC7295)
P17 selected intercepts:
|1.26g/t over 34.0m (BBD1430)
|1.39g/t over 19.0m (BBD1408)
|Incl. 5.46g/t over 2.0m
|Incl. 4.97g/t over 3.0m
|4.00g/t over 11.3m (BBD1409)
|9.14g/t over 3.3m (BBD1411)
|1.70g/t over 12.0m (BBD1430)
|4.92g/t over 3.0m (BBD1429)
Siga selected intercepts:
|1.74g/t over 26.0m (BBD1437)
|1.08g/t over 27.2m (BBD1438)
|Incl. 3.33g/t over 6.0m
|Incl. 1.60g/t over 13.0m
|223.25g/t over 1.0m (BBD1437)
|2.96g/t over 7.0m (BBD1440)
|1.09g/t over 13.4m (BBD1439)
P8P9 selected intercepts:
|1.28g/t over 16.6m (BBD1402)
|1.09g/t over 11.30m (BBD1401)
|Incl. 3.01g/t over 3.0m
|2.07g/t over 7.0m (BBC7341)
Figure 1 – Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts
Figure 2 – North Zone Long Section
Figure 3 – North Zone Cross Section
Figure 4 – Siga South Cross Section
Figure 5 – P16 Long Section
Table 1 – Drill Results Table
|Hole
|Zone
| Easting
(m)
| Northing
(m)
| Elv.
(m)
| Dip
(deg.)
| Azi.
(deg.)
| EOH
(m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length*
(m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|Type
|BBC7271
|CFU
|729342
|1352598
|270
|-50
|312
|70
|9.00
|12.00
|3.00
|0.87
|OX
|And
|28.00
|33.00
|5.00
|0.22
|OX
|BBC7272
|CFU
|729549
|1352745
|274
|-50
|312
|111
|0.00
|5.00
|5.00
|0.43
|OX
|And
|9.00
|12.00
|3.00
|0.52
|OX
|And
|19.00
|25.00
|6.00
|0.39
|OX
|And
|57.00
|61.00
|4.00
|0.79
|HR
|And
|78.00
|84.00
|6.00
|0.80
|HR
|And
|92.00
|95.00
|3.00
|0.52
|HR
|And
|107.00
|111.00
|4.00
|0.33
|HR
|BBC7273
|NORTH
|728028
|1352940
|268
|-50
|312
|132
|15.00
|20.00
|5.00
|1.40
|OX
|And
|54.00
|57.00
|3.00
|0.51
|OX
|And
|68.00
|77.00
|9.00
|0.28
|OX
|And
|87.00
|91.00
|4.00
|0.30
|HR
|And
|117.00
|120.00
|3.00
|0.97
|HR
|BBC7274
|CFU
|729545
|1352666
|272
|-50
|310
|102
|43.00
|48.00
|5.00
|0.20
|HR
|And
|90.00
|93.00
|3.00
|0.46
|HR
|BBC7275
|SIGA S
|728233
|1344889
|267
|-50
|253
|80
|9.00
|13.00
|4.00
|0.35
|OX
|And
|22.00
|26.00
|4.00
|0.24
|OX
|BBC7276
|SIGA S
|728250
|1345004
|269
|-49
|254
|72
|17.00
|22.00
|5.00
|0.99
|OX
|And
|43.00
|47.00
|4.00
|0.26
|HR
|BBC7277
|SIGA S
|728218
|1345098
|270
|-50
|254
|60
|3.00
|6.00
|3.00
|0.32
|OX
|BBC7278
|SIGA S
|728265
|1345113
|271
|-49
|254
|70
|11.00
|14.00
|3.00
|0.35
|OX
|And
|21.00
|25.00
|4.00
|0.27
|OX
|BBC7279
|SIGA S
|728313
|1344811
|266
|-49
|252
|80
|NSR
|BBC7280
|SIGA S
|728887
|1345126
|264
|-49
|255
|120
|65.00
|73.00
|8.00
|0.31
|HR
|BBC7281
|NORTH
|729817
|1354838
|279
|-50
|312
|50
|26.00
|31.00
|5.00
|0.26
|OX
|BBC7282
|NORTH
|729798
|1354793
|280
|-50
|312
|80
|NSR
|NSR
|BBC7283
|NORTH
|729901
|1354901
|277
|-50
|314
|130
|39.00
|44.00
|5.00
|1.24
|OX
|BBC7284
|NORTH
|730108
|1354780
|277
|-50
|312
|125
|89.00
|94.00
|5.00
|0.36
|HR
|And
|106.00
|110.00
|4.00
|0.29
|HR
|BBC7285
|NORTH
|730042
|1354776
|277
|-50
|311
|60
|NSR
|BBC7286
|NORTH
|730062
|1354756
|277
|-48
|315
|100
|18.00
|26.00
|8.00
|0.35
|OX
|And
|36.00
|39.00
|3.00
|0.35
|OX
|BBC7287
|NORTH
|730394
|1354323
|278
|-50
|313
|100
|15.00
|19.00
|4.00
|0.41
|OX
|And
|26.00
|29.00
|3.00
|0.83
|OX
|BBC7288
|NORTH
|730431
|1354346
|276
|-50
|312
|100
|18.00
|39.00
|21.00
|0.47
|OX
|Incl.
|34.00
|36.00
|2.00
|1.18
|OX
|Incl.
|31.00
|38.00
|7.00
|0.64
|OX
|And
|62.00
|66.00
|4.00
|0.45
|HR
|BBC7289
|NORTH
|730173
|1354118
|282
|-48
|315
|120
|NSR
|BBC7290
|NORTH
|730204
|1354261
|280
|-49
|315
|60
|NSR
|BBC7291
|NORTH
|730306
|1354233
|281
|-48
|314
|120
|NSR
|BBC7292
|NORTH
|729809
|1354814
|279
|-51
|318
|75
|NSR
|BBC7293
|NORTH
|730265
|1354570
|277
|-50
|312
|80
|3.00
|10.00
|7.00
|0.34
|OX
|BBC7294
|NORTH
|730356
|1354257
|280
|-50
|317
|120
|11.00
|14.00
|3.00
|3.12
|OX
|Incl.
|12.00
|13.00
|1.00
|8.15
|OX
|BBC7295
|NORTH
|730356
|1354290
|280
|-50
|313
|80
|48.00
|59.00
|11.00
|1.64
|HR
|Incl.
|50.00
|55.00
|5.00
|3.27
|HR
|And
|63.00
|70.00
|7.00
|0.90
|HR
|BBC7296
|NORTH
|730361
|1354319
|280
|-51
|317
|80
|38.00
|43.00
|5.00
|0.19
|OX
|And
|60.00
|70.00
|10.00
|0.85
|HR
|BBC7297
|NORTH
|730356
|1354358
|279
|-51
|315
|65
|0.00
|7.00
|7.00
|0.25
|OX
|BBC7298
|NORTH
|730236
|1354533
|277
|-50
|314
|80
|NSR
|BBC7299
|NORTH
|730299
|1354577
|279
|-52
|314
|100
|33.00
|42.00
|9.00
|0.86
|OX
|BBC7333
|NORTH
|729731
|1354447
|287
|-50
|312
|100
|49.00
|55.00
|6.00
|0.40
|HR
|And
|80.00
|85.00
|5.00
|0.43
|HR
|BBC7335
|NORTH
|730609
|1354260
|276
|-51
|313
|130
|64.00
|67.00
|3.00
|0.84
|HR
|BBC7339
|P8P9
|727790
|1352625
|267
|-49
|313
|99
|28.00
|35.00
|7.00
|0.99
|OX
|And
|80.00
|86.00
|6.00
|1.23
|HR
|Incl.
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|4.91
|HR
|BBC7340
|P8P9
|727834
|1352585
|267
|-50
|312
|140
|96.00
|100.00
|4.00
|0.42
|HR
|BBC7341
|P8P9
|727945
|1352472
|267
|-50
|315
|80
|17.00
|45.00
|28.00
|0.89
|OX
|Incl.
|37.00
|44.00
|7.00
|2.07
|OX
|BBC7342
|P8P9
|728025
|1352559
|266
|-50
|312
|80
|36.00
|43.00
|7.00
|0.33
|HR
|BBC7343
|P8P9
|727831
|1352658
|267
|-50
|312
|54
|13.00
|16.00
|3.00
|0.59
|OX
|BBC7344
|P8P9
|727878
|1352722
|267
|-50
|312
|120
|45.00
|50.00
|5.00
|0.31
|OX
|BBC7345
|P8P9
|727947
|1352757
|267
|-50
|312
|150
|118.00
|123.00
|5.00
|0.56
|HR
|BBC7346
|P8P9
|727902
|1352799
|267
|-49
|313
|80
|39.00
|42.00
|3.00
|0.40
|OX
|BBC7347
|NORTH
|728295
|1352591
|266
|-48
|312
|100
|48.00
|53.00
|5.00
|0.42
|HR
|BBC7348
|P16
|729673
|1344348
|260
|-50
|270
|94
|NSR
|BBC7349
|P16
|729750
|1344350
|260
|-50
|270
|95
|NSR
|BBC7350
|P17 S
|730181
|1343198
|260
|-50
|270
|72
|NSR
|BBC7351
|P16
|729255
|1343900
|261
|-50
|270
|104
|10.00
|14.00
|4.00
|0.70
|OX
|BBC7352
|P16
|729383
|1343948
|262
|-50
|270
|100
|NSR
|BBC7353
|P16
|729396
|1343899
|262
|-50
|270
|67
|3.00
|23.00
|20.00
|1.06
|OX
|Incl.
|9.00
|10.00
|1.00
|12.50
|OX
|And
|39.00
|44.00
|5.00
|0.57
|OX
|And
|50.00
|54.00
|4.00
|0.46
|HR
|BBD1374
|SIGA E
|728691
|1347159
|274
|-48
|252
|252
|111.00
|114.00
|3.00
|1.46
|HR
|And
|197.00
|201.00
|4.00
|1.07
|HR
|And
|205.00
|210.00
|5.00
|0.84
|HR
|BBD1375
|P8P9
|728540
|1351955
|269
|-50
|310
|309
|2.00
|17.00
|15.00
|0.67
|OX
|Incl.
|8.00
|10.00
|2.00
|1.75
|OX
|And
|22.00
|28.50
|6.50
|0.71
|OX
|And
|151.10
|179.00
|27.90
|0.83
|HR
|Incl.
|170.00
|178.00
|8.00
|1.30
|HR
|BBD1376
|P8P9
|727428
|1350533
|302
|-51
|312
|252
|46.00
|49.00
|3.00
|2.55
|HR
|BBD1377
|SIGA E
|728408
|1346499
|266
|-50
|250
|375
|153.25
|156.40
|3.15
|0.55
|HR
|And
|193.30
|206.15
|12.85
|0.69
|HR
|And
|243.00
|248.00
|5.00
|0.64
|HR
|And
|256.00
|260.10
|4.10
|0.31
|HR
|And
|279.00
|288.00
|9.00
|0.69
|HR
|And
|293.00
|298.00
|5.00
|0.43
|HR
|BBD1378
|SIGA S
|728791
|1344665
|261
|-58
|248
|255
|149.40
|153.10
|3.70
|0.39
|HR
|BBD1379
|SIGA S
|728632
|1345724
|270
|-50
|249
|354
|98.10
|101.45
|3.35
|0.79
|HR
|And
|195.00
|202.00
|7.00
|0.46
|HR
|And
|253.00
|256.00
|3.00
|0.70
|HR
|And
|293.60
|299.00
|5.40
|0.75
|HR
|And
|305.20
|322.00
|16.80
|0.75
|HR
|Incl.
|306.00
|315.00
|9.00
|0.99
|HR
|BBD1380
|P8P9
|728536
|1352025
|268
|-50
|311
|252
|132.10
|135.90
|3.80
|1.40
|HR
|BBD1382
|P8P9
|728542
|1351824
|270
|-52
|312
|372
|267.00
|272.00
|5.00
|0.88
|HR
|And
|278.00
|286.00
|8.00
|0.47
|HR
|And
|316.01
|322.00
|5.90
|0.64
|HR
|And
|332.00
|339.00
|7.00
|0.65
|HR
|BBD1383
|SIGA S
|728667
|1345686
|268
|-51
|252
|372
|136.15
|143.00
|6.85
|0.58
|HR
|And
|265.00
|270.00
|5.00
|0.64
|HR
|And
|274.00
|280.00
|6.00
|0.98
|HR
|And
|293.00
|298.00
|5.00
|0.75
|HR
|And
|317.00
|320.00
|3.00
|0.63
|HR
|And
|324.00
|333.00
|9.00
|1.52
|HR
|Incl.
|235.00
|241.00
|6.00
|2.01
|HR
|And
|339.00
|351.10
|12.10
|1.01
|HR
|Incl.
|345.00
|350.10
|5.10
|1.76
|HR
|BBD1384
|SIGA S
|728632
|1345140
|267
|-46
|250
|228
|12.00
|16.00
|4.00
|0.53
|OX
|And
|182.00
|191.80
|9.80
|0.87
|HR
|BBD1385
|SIGA S
|728715
|1345068
|270
|-49
|253
|285
|9.30
|13.10
|3.80
|1.21
|OX
|And
|17.00
|25.00
|8.00
|0.61
|OX
|And
|83.00
|86.00
|3.00
|0.52
|HR
|And
|136.00
|141.15
|5.15
|0.59
|HR
|And
|154.00
|163.00
|9.00
|1.66
|HR
|Incl.
|154.00
|158.00
|4.00
|2.75
|HR
|And
|208.00
|214.30
|6.30
|0.53
|HR
|And
|217.55
|223.00
|5.45
|1.45
|HR
|Incl.
|222.15
|223.00
|0.85
|6.66
|HR
|And
|229.85
|235.00
|5.15
|0.70
|HR
|BBD1386
|SIGA S
|728805
|1344776
|262
|-50
|250
|267
|19.80
|24.00
|4.20
|0.78
|OX
|And
|208.00
|213.00
|5.00
|0.60
|HR
|BBD1387
|SIGA S
|728727
|1344965
|264
|-50
|251
|241
|6.00
|12.50
|6.50
|0.44
|OX
|And
|121.00
|134.00
|13.00
|0.76
|HR
|And
|171.30
|176.00
|4.70
|0.64
|HR
|And
|194.00
|198.00
|4.00
|0.39
|HR
|BBD1388
|SIGA E
|728172
|1346993
|274
|-50
|253
|267
|116.00
|126.00
|10.00
|0.55
|HR
|And
|141.00
|147.00
|6.00
|0.75
|HR
|And
|160.00
|169.00
|9.00
|0.42
|HR
|And
|197.00
|203.10
|6.10
|0.47
|HR
|BBD1390
|SIGA E
|727891
|1347537
|275
|-50
|252
|192
|124.00
|129.00
|5.00
|0.46
|HR
|And
|141.00
|144.00
|3.00
|0.38
|HR
|BBD1391
|SIGA S
|728928
|1344823
|262
|-51
|248
|382
|336.00
|339.00
|3.00
|0.65
|HR
|BBD1392
|NORTH
|728965
|1353592
|278
|-54
|311
|273
|190.00
|198.00
|8.00
|1.37
|HR
|Incl.
|193.00
|195.00
|2.00
|2.83
|HR
|And
|205.00
|218.00
|13.00
|1.81
|HR
|Incl.
|205.00
|210.00
|5.00
|2.57
|HR
|BBD1393
|NORTH
|728897
|1353620
|279
|-50
|313
|252
|2.10
|6.70
|4.60
|0.73
|OX
|And
|29.00
|41.00
|12.00
|0.69
|OX
|And
|149.00
|183.00
|34.00
|2.97
|HR
|Incl.
|152.00
|159.00
|7.00
|4.50
|HR
|And
|162.00
|173.00
|11.00
|4.28
|HR
|And
|219.50
|225.20
|5.70
|2.08
|HR
|Incl.
|219.50
|222.00
|2.50
|3.15
|HR
|BBD1394
|NORTH
|729446
|1354272
|286
|-55
|311
|327
|43.00
|50.00
|7.00
|0.71
|HR
|And
|229.00
|260.15
|31.15
|1.06
|HR
|Incl.
|233.00
|237.00
|4.00
|2.62
|HR
|And
|270.00
|285.00
|15.00
|1.64
|HR
|Incl.
|277.00
|281.00
|4.00
|2.31
|HR
|BBD1395
|NORTH
|729442
|1354206
|285
|-57
|311
|399
|81.00
|87.00
|6.00
|0.78
|HR
|And
|91.00
|97.00
|6.00
|0.53
|HR
|And
|131.00
|137.00
|6.00
|0.50
|HR
|And
|304.00
|353.00
|49.00
|0.87
|HR
|Incl.
|304.00
|316.40
|12.40
|1.05
|HR
|And
|359.00
|364.90
|5.90
|0.83
|HR
|BBD1396
|NORTH
|729094
|1354083
|285
|-54
|312
|297
|117.00
|141.00
|24.00
|0.64
|HR
|Incl.
|140.00
|141.00
|1.00
|3.39
|HR
|And
|198.00
|201.00
|3.00
|0.46
|HR
|BBD1397
|NORTH
|729051
|1353955
|284
|-56
|308
|366
|30.00
|34.00
|4.00
|0.71
|HR
|And
|73.00
|76.50
|3.50
|0.61
|HR
|And
|169.00
|174.00
|5.00
|0.78
|HR
|And
|198.00
|204.00
|6.00
|0.71
|HR
|And
|246.60
|250.00
|3.40
|1.02
|HR
|And
|305.00
|308.00
|3.00
|0.64
|HR
|And
|322.00
|330.00
|8.00
|0.46
|HR
|And
|343.10
|348.00
|4.90
|0.51
|HR
|BBD1398
|NORTH
|728895
|1353785
|280
|-50
|312
|189
|NSR
|BBD1399
|NORTH
|728937
|1353819
|281
|-50
|309
|396
|91.00
|95.00
|4.00
|0.30
|HR
|And
|295.00
|298.00
|3.00
|0.46
|HR
|And
|345.00
|353.00
|8.00
|0.75
|HR
|BBD1400
|NORTH
|729158
|1354026
|285
|-56
|313
|405
|5.00
|10.00
|5.00
|0.47
|OX
|And
|251.00
|262.00
|11.00
|0.73
|HR
|And
|312.00
|318.00
|6.00
|1.52
|HR
|Incl.
|312.00
|315.00
|3.00
|1.90
|HR
|And
|325.00
|333.00
|8.00
|1.47
|HR
|Incl.
|330.00
|333.00
|3.00
|3.34
|HR
|BBD1401
|P8P9
|727744
|1350791
|287
|-50
|313
|324
|8.00
|14.80
|6.80
|0.69
|OX
|And
|70.00
|79.00
|9.00
|0.88
|HR
|And
|90.00
|105.00
|15.00
|0.89
|HR
|Incl.
|96.00
|102.00
|6.00
|1.10
|HR
|And
|142.00
|165.00
|23.00
|0.49
|HR
|And
|174.00
|178.20
|4.20
|0.51
|HR
|And
|187.00
|193.00
|6.00
|0.53
|HR
|And
|206.00
|218.00
|12.00
|0.57
|HR
|And
|249.00
|282.00
|33.00
|0.66
|HR
|Incl.
|252.70
|264.00
|11.30
|1.09
|HR
|And
|285.80
|291.00
|5.20
|0.60
|HR
|BBD1402
|P8P9
|727672
|1350717
|292
|-50
|312
|321
|16.00
|21.10
|5.10
|0.37
|HR
|And
|80.00
|83.00
|3.00
|0.68
|HR
|And
|102.20
|105.20
|3.00
|0.89
|HR
|And
|119.90
|126.00
|6.10
|0.63
|HR
|And
|215.00
|219.00
|4.00
|0.66
|HR
|And
|227.40
|244.00
|16.60
|1.28
|HR
|Incl.
|233.00
|236.00
|3.00
|3.01
|HR
|BBD1403
|P8P9
|727669
|1350789
|291
|-50
|312
|240
|4.00
|30.00
|26.00
|0.37
|OX
|And
|92.80
|97.00
|4.20
|0.69
|HR
|And
|123.00
|132.00
|9.00
|0.76
|HR
|BBD1404
|P16 N
|729666
|1344998
|261
|-52
|270
|186
|103.00
|104.00
|1.00
|1.24
|HR
|BBD1405
|P16 N
|729581
|1344897
|261
|-50
|269
|228
|88.00
|100.00
|12.00
|2.68
|HR
|Incl.
|99.00
|100.00
|1.00
|27.31
|HR
|And
|107.00
|111.00
|4.00
|0.48
|HR
|And
|125.00
|130.00
|5.00
|1.72
|HR
|Incl.
|125.00
|128.00
|3.00
|2.69
|HR
|And
|147.00
|151.00
|4.00
|0.41
|HR
|And
|185.00
|191.00
|6.00
|0.43
|HR
|And
|207.00
|213.00
|6.00
|2.83
|HR
|Incl.
|207.00
|211.00
|4.00
|3.92
|HR
|BBD1406
|P17 S
|730207
|1343149
|260
|-50
|270
|81
|59.50
|67.50
|8.00
|0.59
|HR
|And
|71.00
|72.00
|1.00
|7.55
|HR
|BBD1407
|P17 S
|730209
|1343099
|260
|-49
|270
|87
|54.00
|56.00
|2.00
|1.36
|HR
|BBD1408
|P17 S
|730212
|1343201
|260
|-50
|271
|105
|10.00
|15.00
|5.00
|2.04
|HR
|Incl.
|14.20
|15.00
|0.80
|5.20
|HR
|And
|37.00
|44.00
|7.00
|0.51
|HR
|And
|48.00
|67.00
|19.00
|1.39
|HR
|Incl.
|64.00
|67.00
|3.00
|4.97
|HR
|BBD1409
|P17 S
|730118
|1342899
|259
|-54
|271
|81
|55.00
|66.30
|11.30
|4.00
|HR
|Incl.
|60.40
|61.20
|0.80
|3.98
|HR
|BBD1410
|P17 S
|730231
|1343149
|261
|-50
|270
|114
|87.00
|88.00
|1.00
|4.18
|HR
|BBD1411
|P17 S
|730250
|1343200
|261
|-49
|270
|153
|19.00
|27.30
|8.30
|3.81
|HR
|Incl.
|24.00
|27.30
|3.30
|9.14
|HR
|And
|114.00
|122.00
|8.00
|0.77
|HR
|And
|130.00
|143.00
|13.00
|1.19
|HR
|Incl.
|137.00
|141.00
|4.00
|2.67
|HR
|BBD1412
|P17 S
|730045
|1343156
|260
|-49
|269
|120
|NSR
|BBD1413
|SIGA S
|728774
|1344504
|259
|-49
|250
|168
|NSR
|BBD1414
|P16 N
|729545
|1344850
|261
|-51
|269
|207
|75.50
|80.10
|4.60
|4.88
|HR
|Incl.
|76.50
|77.50
|1.00
|12.69
|HR
|And
|150.00
|155.00
|5.00
|0.49
|HR
|BBD1415
|SIGA S
|729375
|1345629
|261
|-50
|251
|141
|11.00
|27.00
|16.00
|0.45
|OX
|And
|99.00
|104.00
|5.00
|1.17
|HR
|BBD1416
|P8P9
|727575
|1350670
|297
|-49
|311
|255
|76.80
|83.00
|6.20
|0.70
|HR
|BBD1417
|P16 N
|729514
|1344903
|261
|-50
|270
|198
|86.00
|91.00
|5.00
|0.73
|HR
|And
|154.00
|157.90
|3.90
|0.52
|HR
|And
|180.70
|184.15
|3.45
|0.72
|HR
|BBD1418
|P16 N
|729562
|1344952
|261
|-51
|271
|255
|27.00
|32.00
|5.00
|0.41
|HR
|And
|44.00
|56.00
|12.00
|4.32
|HR
|Incl.
|48.00
|54.00
|6.00
|8.34
|HR
|And
|149.00
|153.30
|4.30
|0.41
|HR
|And
|181.00
|186.00
|5.00
|0.36
|HR
|BBD1419
|P16 N
|729626
|1344949
|261
|-51
|270
|204
|NSR
|BBD1420
|P16 N
|729680
|1345099
|261
|-49
|270
|204
|168.00
|169.00
|1.00
|4.41
|HR
|BBD1421
|P16 N
|729369
|1345049
|261
|-49
|270
|120
|94.70
|95.80
|1.10
|0.74
|HR
|BBD1422
|P16 N
|729480
|1344851
|261
|-51
|272
|159
|64.40
|66.00
|1.60
|0.77
|HR
|And
|132.00
|135.20
|3.20
|3.79
|HR
|Incl.
|132.80
|135.20
|2.40
|4.37
|HR
|BBD1423
|P16 N
|729580
|1344800
|261
|-50
|269
|243
|44.00
|49.00
|5.00
|0.52
|HR
|BBD1424
|P16 N
|729528
|1344750
|261
|-50
|268
|165
|29.00
|30.00
|1.00
|0.58
|OX
|BBD1425
|P17 S
|730448
|1343253
|261
|-51
|270
|261
|NSR
|BBD1426
|P17 S
|730286
|1343250
|260
|-51
|271
|189
|11.35
|13.00
|1.65
|1.62
|HR
|And
|21.00
|25.00
|4.00
|1.27
|HR
|And
|39.00
|41.00
|2.00
|2.44
|HR
|And
|50.00
|55.00
|5.00
|1.61
|HR
|Incl.
|53.00
|54.00
|1.00
|3.57
|HR
|And
|76.00
|78.00
|2.00
|1.81
|HR
|And
|91.00
|93.20
|2.20
|1.01
|HR
|And
|106.00
|112.00
|6.00
|2.22
|HR
|Incl.
|110.90
|112.00
|1.10
|10.79
|HR
|And
|170.00
|177.00
|7.00
|0.88
|HR
|And
|181.00
|188.00
|7.00
|1.39
|HR
|Incl.
|186.00
|188.00
|2.00
|2.83
|HR
|BBD1427
|P17 S
|730219
|1343251
|260
|-50
|271
|120
|34.00
|39.00
|5.00
|0.30
|HR
|BBD1428
|P17 S
|730354
|1343424
|262
|-50
|271
|228
|107.00
|110.00
|3.00
|0.72
|HR
|And
|139.00
|141.00
|2.00
|2.49
|HR
|And
|168.00
|175.00
|7.00
|2.03
|HR
|Incl.
|173.00
|174.00
|1.00
|10.70
|HR
|BBD1429
|P17 S
|730348
|1343375
|261
|-51
|271
|300
|71.30
|76.00
|4.70
|0.72
|HR
|And
|89.00
|95.00
|6.00
|0.57
|HR
|And
|100.00
|102.00
|2.00
|1.44
|HR
|And
|111.00
|113.00
|2.00
|0.95
|HR
|And
|136.00
|137.00
|1.00
|3.24
|HR
|And
|146.00
|149.00
|3.00
|4.92
|HR
|And
|161.00
|171.00
|10.00
|0.81
|HR
|And
|215.00
|216.90
|1.90
|2.03
|HR
|And
|281.00
|292.60
|11.60
|0.89
|HR
|Incl.
|285.00
|287.00
|2.00
|3.05
|HR
|BBD1430
|P17 S
|730340
|1343325
|261
|-50
|270
|300
|29.00
|34.00
|5.00
|0.65
|HR
|And
|40.00
|52.00
|12.00
|1.70
|HR
|Incl.
|43.00
|48.00
|5.00
|3.37
|HR
|And
|57.00
|62.00
|5.00
|2.16
|HR
|Incl.
|59.00
|62.00
|3.00
|3.16
|HR
|And
|68.00
|102.00
|34.00
|1.26
|HR
|Incl.
|68.00
|70.00
|2.00
|5.46
|HR
|And
|91.00
|93.00
|2.00
|5.29
|HR
|And
|125.00
|134.00
|9.00
|1.47
|HR
|Incl.
|131.00
|133.00
|2.00
|3.81
|HR
|And
|151.00
|158.00
|7.00
|0.71
|HR
|BBD1431
|P17 S
|730310
|1343175
|261
|-51
|271
|348
|31.40
|34.60
|3.20
|0.85
|HR
|And
|47.60
|59.00
|11.40
|0.95
|HR
|And
|105.00
|115.20
|10.20
|0.88
|HR
|And
|296.00
|301.00
|5.00
|1.99
|HR
|Incl.
|299.00
|300.00
|1.00
|5.04
|HR
|BBD1432
|P17 S
|730335
|1342825
|252
|-54
|270
|186
|137.00
|144.90
|7.90
|1.71
|HR
|Incl.
|139.00
|143.00
|4.00
|2.07
|HR
|BBD1433
|P17 S
|730220
|1343300
|261
|-49
|269
|135
|NSR
|BBD1434
|P17 S
|730322
|1343448
|262
|-49
|271
|303
|NSR
|BBD1435
|SIGA S
|729042
|1344809
|262
|-49
|253
|221
|199.00
|206.00
|7.00
|0.30
|HR
|BBD1436
|SIGA S
|728744
|1344917
|263
|-50
|250
|225
|31.00
|36.00
|5.00
|0.34
|HR
|And
|60.30
|67.30
|7.00
|1.17
|HR
|Incl.
|62.00
|63.00
|1.00
|4.72
|HR
|And
|123.00
|128.00
|5.00
|0.45
|HR
|And
|142.80
|148.00
|5.20
|0.45
|HR
|And
|166.90
|195.90
|29.00
|0.51
|HR
|And
|199.30
|211.00
|11.70
|0.43
|HR
|BBD1437
|SIGA S
|728702
|1344955
|264
|-50
|249
|191
|8.00
|41.00
|33.00
|0.46
|OX
|And
|88.00
|114.00
|26.00
|1.74
|HR
|Incl.
|97.00
|103.00
|6.00
|3.33
|HR
|And
|152.00
|167.30
|15.30
|14.64
|HR
|Incl.
|154.00
|155.00
|1.00
|223.25
|HR
|And
|174.00
|189.70
|15.70
|0.45
|HR
|BBD1438
|SIGA S
|728635
|1345297
|269
|-45
|250
|248
|30.00
|34.00
|4.00
|0.62
|HR
|And
|52.00
|59.00
|7.00
|0.63
|HR
|And
|100.00
|112.00
|12.00
|0.49
|HR
|And
|151.80
|179.00
|27.20
|1.08
|HR
|Incl.
|165.00
|178.00
|13.00
|1.60
|HR
|And
|188.00
|193.00
|5.00
|1.31
|HR
|And
|228.00
|231.00
|3.00
|0.60
|HR
|BBD1439
|SIGA S
|728703
|1345000
|265
|-50
|250
|231
|113.00
|126.40
|13.40
|1.09
|HR
|Incl.
|123.00
|126.40
|3.40
|2.79
|HR
|And
|163.00
|199.00
|36.00
|0.72
|HR
|Incl.
|178.00
|180.00
|2.00
|3.32
|HR
|BBD1440
|SIGA S
|728672
|1345634
|269
|-53
|251
|351
|2.00
|18.00
|16.00
|0.45
|OX
|And
|47.00
|54.00
|7.00
|0.38
|HR
|And
|105.00
|114.00
|9.00
|0.40
|HR
|And
|119.00
|124.00
|5.00
|0.42
|HR
|And
|252.00
|256.00
|4.00
|0.53
|HR
|And
|264.00
|271.00
|7.00
|0.59
|HR
|And
|299.00
|308.00
|9.00
|0.57
|HR
|And
|328.00
|344.00
|16.00
|1.60
|HR
|Incl.
|336.00
|343.00
|7.00
|2.96
|HR
|BBD1441
|SIGA S
|728642
|1345623
|269
|-48
|249
|180
|10.70
|15.00
|4.30
|0.46
|OX
|BBD1442
|SIGA S
|728629
|1345828
|267
|-51
|253
|321
|78.40
|86.00
|7.60
|0.32
|HR
|And
|147.00
|153.00
|6.00
|0.31
|HR
|And
|165.00
|168.00
|3.00
|0.48
|HR
|And
|233.00
|245.00
|12.00
|0.38
|HR
|And
|303.00
|321.00
|18.00
|0.89
|HR
|Incl.
|312.00
|317.00
|5.00
|1.62
|HR
|BBD1444
|SIGA S
|728576
|1345919
|265
|-55
|248
|300
|6.00
|20.50
|14.50
|0.57
|OX
|And
|92.10
|95.40
|3.30
|2.13
|HR
|And
|118.00
|127.00
|9.00
|0.52
|HR
|And
|212.00
|220.00
|8.00
|0.71
|HR
|And
|255.80
|261.20
|5.40
|1.57
|HR
|And
|266.00
|283.00
|17.00
|0.50
|HR
|BBD1448
|SIGA S
|728364
|1346161
|263
|-50
|253
|231
|75.75
|91.00
|15.25
|0.57
|HR
|And
|111.00
|122.00
|11.00
|0.42
|HR
|And
|137.00
|143.00
|6.00
|0.99
|HR
|And
|157.00
|164.00
|7.00
|0.32
|HR
|And
|185.00
|191.20
|6.20
|0.94
|HR
|BBD1451
|NORTH
|728853
|1353894
|279
|-50
|312
|240
|171.00
|174.00
|3.00
|0.50
|HR
|And
|178.00
|199.10
|21.10
|0.57
|HR
|And
|217.00
|231.00
|14.00
|0.95
|HR
|BBD1452
|NORTH
|728810
|1353863
|279
|-50
|313
|261
|7.00
|14.00
|7.00
|0.26
|OX
|And
|178.00
|188.00
|10.00
|0.67
|HR
|And
|227.00
|233.00
|6.00
|2.31
|HR
|Incl.
|227.00
|228.00
|1.00
|9.98
|HR
|BBD1454
|NORTH
|728744
|1353859
|277
|-51
|311
|210
|32.00
|36.00
|4.00
|0.79
|HR
|And
|63.50
|67.00
|3.50
|1.26
|HR
|And
|110.00
|113.00
|3.00
|0.52
|HR
|And
|189.40
|199.00
|9.60
|0.68
|HR
|BBD1455
|NORTH
|728363
|1353459
|271
|-50
|313
|270
|62.00
|68.00
|6.00
|0.69
|HR
|And
|141.00
|145.00
|4.00
|0.55
|HR
*True width of mineralized intercept to drill core length: Siga 80-100%, P8P9 & P17 75-85%, North Zone 60-80%, P16 yet to be determined
ABOUT Orezone Gold CORPORATION
Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.
Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Mallough
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com
For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.
The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.
This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.
Qualified Person and Competent Persons Statement
Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Information in this press release that relates to grade control drilling and exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Gallaugher, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Gallaugher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Gallaugher is an employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "continue", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continuity, extent and potential expansion of mineralization at Bomboré; the potential for future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve growth; the expected timing of an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate in the first quarter of 2027; the incorporation of approximately 100,000 metres of drilling into the updated estimate; the expected impact of revised cut-off grades; the potential to extend the mine life at Bomboré; the delineation and continuity of higher-grade mineralized zones; the potential for future underground mining opportunities; the timing, scope and results of current and future drilling programs; future pit optimizations; the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category; and the Company's exploration plans, objectives and expenditures.
All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization, the accuracy of geological interpretations, the results of current and future exploration programs, the completion of resource modelling and estimation work, the completion of pit optimization and mine planning studies, gold prices, operating costs, exchange rates, permitting, political and regulatory conditions, and the availability of labour, equipment and supplies.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration results not supporting future Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates; geological, technical or metallurgical uncertainties; changes in mineral resource estimation assumptions; fluctuations in gold prices, foreign exchange rates and operating costs; delays in obtaining permits or regulatory approvals; changes in applicable laws or regulations; political and security risks in Burkina Faso; the availability of financing, labour, equipment and supplies; community relations; environmental and climate-related risks; operational risks; and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although Orezone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Orezone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition
All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise indicated
Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code Explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code Explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
-P8P8 & P17: 75-85%
-North Zone: 60-80%
-P16: Yet to be determined
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
__________________________________
1. Results are from multiple zones, are uncapped, and have variable true widths. See Section 2 of release for per zone estimated true widths.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f14d351-07c2-43fc-aaed-9588a9b333e9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3078b32-4669-4e3d-9c4d-5421d3065048
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e44d49e3-64ec-47e0-b986-2a7723d7caed
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/423a0461-c4b3-4bb1-a8eb-d3d5c8510acb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ef5ce9-2be6-452e-9ea4-f3d4c890780e