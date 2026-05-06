Orezone Provides Notice of First Quarter 2026 Results

Orezone Provides Notice of First Quarter 2026 Results

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) will announce its first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after TSX market close. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, May 14, 2026, 7:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Q1-2026 RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Timing: May 13, 2026, 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / May 14, 2026, 7:00 am AEST
Conference call webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzadwn4m

TO CONTACT BY PHONE:
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1-800-715-9871
International callers: +1-646-307-1963
Event ID: 4993694

ABOUT Orezone Gold CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2Moz of gold to date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com or contact:

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1-778-945-8977
info@orezone.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.


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News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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