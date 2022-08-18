Battery MetalsInvesting News

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

 This release is being made by Randy Johnson to report information concerning holdings of Mr. Johnson and Orca Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Acquiror") in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Ucore"). Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") is wholly owned by Mr. Johnson, serving as a holding company for Mr. Johnson's securities holdings. Mr. Johnson has been a director of Ucore since October 6, 2020.

On August 16, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange approved and Ucore issued 2 million common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a term ending on July 20, 2023. The issuance of these Warrants was in consideration for Orca providing Ucore with a secured line of credit facility (the "Line of Credit") in the amount of up to USD$2 million, as detailed in the Ucore's news release dated July 21, 2022. Drawdowns on the Line of Credit will be available in multiples of USD$100,000 and will carry interest at a rate of 9 percent per annum. All amounts owing under the Line of Credit will be repayable by maturity, which is six months from the execution date of the Line of Credit (Jan. 20, 2023), unless such repayment is accelerated due to the Company's completion of an equity financing on terms acceptable to the Company and the investor(s). The Line of Credit is secured by a general security agreement over the assets of the Company. Orca has been a secured creditor of the Company since March 30, 2019 when Orca provided a term loan to Ucore. That term loan, as amended and currently bearing interest at 9%, had principal and accrued interest owing of CAD$1,100,071 as at March 31, 2022 (the end of Q2 2022) and is due for repayment on November 30, 2023.

Immediately prior to the issuance of the Warrants, the Acquiror directly or indirectly held beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, a total of 5,092,406 common shares, 1,000,000 warrants, and 765,000 options, representing approximately 10.37% of the issued outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis) or approximately 13.49% upon the exercise of the warrants and the options (on a partially diluted basis, which assumes the exercise of all of the warrants and the options beneficially owned by Mr. Johnson, and that no other securities, including those convertible into or, exercisable for, the Company's securities, are issued, converted or exercised).

Immediately following the issuance of the 2 million Warrants the Acquiror directly or indirectly held beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, a total of 5,092,406, common shares, 3,000,000 warrants, and 765,000 options, representing approximately 10.37% of the issued and outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis) or approximately 16.76% upon the exercise of the warrants and the options (on a partially diluted basis). Of the 765,000 options that Mr. Johnson currently holds, 500,000 options (with an exercise price of $2.65 per common share) are expected to expire out-of-the-money on August 21, 2022.

The securities referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Acquiror may, from time to time, increase or decrease its shareholdings or continue to hold the Issuer's securities as the Acquiror may determine appropriate in the normal course of investment activities.

The Acquiror is an "accredited investor" within the meaning of Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("1933 Act")) and acquired the securities referred to above pursuant to available exemptions from registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws. In regard to National Instrument 45-106 "Prospectus Exemptions", the Warrants were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption found at section 2.24 of that instrument.

The Issuer is located in 210 Waterfront Drive, Suite 106, Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada B4A 0H3, and the Acquiror is located in P.O. Box 8158, Ketchikan, Alaska, USA, 99901. A copy of the report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws by the Acquiror in connection with the transactions referred to in this press release may be obtained from the Acquiror via email (tomc@tylerrental.com) or telephone (907-228-5379), or on the SEDAR profile of the Issuer at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134250

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.UCU:CATSXV:UCUBattery Metals Investing
UCU:CA
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL:TSX, AVLNF:OTCQB), based in Toronto focused on Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chains today announced that Don Bubar, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×