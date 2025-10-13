Oracle Unveils New Defense Ecosystem Members

Oracle Unveils New Defense Ecosystem Members

Expanded coalition deepens commitment to national security, bringing new AI and cyber capabilities to the forefront of defense missions

Oracle AI World Oracle today announced the second cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a pioneering global initiative designed to accelerate technological innovation and strengthen the capabilities of the defense community across the United States and allied nations. Established in June 2025, the Oracle Defense Ecosystem brings together leading startups, scale-ups, and established enterprises to drive AI and cyber innovation and enhance national security.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem is purpose-built to help government organizations adopt next-generation technologies more easily and securely. By fostering partnership and enabling access to cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions, the ecosystem empowers participating organizations to deliver disruptive breakthroughs and address evolving national security challenges.

"Emerging threats demand fast, secure, and collaborative innovation," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "Through the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, we are committed to enabling the next generation of defense innovators to solve vital national security challenges with speed and scale. The incredible response to our inaugural cohort demonstrated the urgent need for such partnerships. We are thrilled to welcome a new group of visionary companies to this growing community."

Welcoming the next wave of defense disruptors
The second cohort joins a network of ecosystem members already accelerating digital transformation across the defense landscape. These companies specialize in critical domains, including secure communications, AI-powered situational awareness, autonomous systems, cyber resilience, and advanced analytics. The new cohort includes:

New members gain exclusive access to Oracle resources, preferred pricing, and expert guidance to accelerate solution development and go-to-market strategies within the defense sector. This tailored program helps Oracle and its partners deliver results for the U.S. Department of War, allied government agencies, and industry leaders.

Accelerating impact
Members of the inaugural cohort—Arqit, Blackshark.ai, Entanglement, Fenix Group (now part of Nokia Federal Solutions), Koniku, Kraken, Mattermost, Metron, SensusQ, and Whitespace—are already demonstrating the ecosystem's value by rapidly prototyping and fielding cloud- and AI-powered solutions to address some of the nation's most pressing defense challenges.

The addition of the second cohort demonstrates Oracle's continued commitment to equipping the United States and its allies with advanced technological solutions to maintain a strategic advantage in today's dynamic global security environment. This initiative accelerates the development and deployment of advanced defense technologies, streamlines the transition from innovation to operational readiness, and empowers participants to actively influence the future of defense and national security.

Prospective organizations can learn more about the Oracle Defense Ecosystem and apply here.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-unveils-new-defense-ecosystem-members-302581475.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OracleORCLNYSE:ORCLTech Investing
ORCL
The Conversation (0)
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as China/US Tensions Reignite

This week, the technology sector remained the dominant force shaping overall market trends in the US, despite the ongoing complexity of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The partial US government shutdown continued to delay key economic reports, creating a data vacuum that heightened... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement dated October 8, 2025 with an experienced Engineer, Procure and Construct... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 9 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the... Keep Reading...
IODM UK Revenue Update

IODM UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IODM UK Revenue UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy