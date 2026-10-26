Oracle Unveils Agentic AI Platform to Accelerate Implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

New platform combines specialized AI agents, Oracle expertise, and guided learning to help customers implement and modernize Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications faster and realize value sooner
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced an agentic AI platform designed to help customers accelerate the implementation and modernization of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Delivered through Oracle AI Success Navigator, and built on the Oracle Fusion Setup and Configuration Registry (FSCR), the authoritative, machine-readable source for Oracle Fusion setup, configuration, and product-defined best practices, the new platform combines specialized AI agents, Oracle implementation expertise, and guided learning to reduce manual effort, simplify complex tasks, and help customers realize business value sooner.
Oracle AI Success Navigator is built on Oracle FSCR. Developed and continuously maintained by Oracle, FSCR captures setup and configuration definitions, Oracle product expertise, and product-defined best practices as reusable AI skills that enable agents to plan, execute, test, and validate setup and configuration directly in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.
"Organizations want to move to the cloud faster, simplify implementation, and begin realizing the benefits of AI immediately," said Gary Miller, customer success officer and executive vice president, Oracle. "Oracle AI Success Navigator brings together specialized AI agents, proven best practices, expert guidance, and training to help customers accelerate their journey to Oracle Fusion Applications and achieve business value sooner."
Whether customers are moving from on-premises or third-party applications, beginning a new Oracle Fusion Cloud implementation, or adopting the latest Oracle AI capabilities, Oracle AI Success Navigator helps them modernize faster and continue innovating after go-live.
An agentic platform for faster implementation
Oracle AI Success Navigator—formerly Oracle Cloud Success Navigator—is an interactive digital platform that provides tools, guidance, and Oracle best practices to help customers rapidly implement, adopt, and get more value from Oracle Fusion Applications. Its core tools and services now include AI-powered guidance that provides tailored recommendations and suggested actions based on customer context, subscriptions, configuration and adoption data, and Oracle best practices. This helps implementation teams prioritize the right activities at the right time throughout the implementation lifecycle.
To help customers further automate and accelerate key implementation activities, Oracle is also adding specialized AI agents to Oracle AI Success Navigator. The agents help reduce manual work, improve consistency, and enable teams to move more efficiently from business requirements to a deployed and adopted solution. The new agents include:
- Discovery Agent: Helps customers analyze their current environments and quickly identify scope, process gaps, risks, and modernization opportunities. This provides teams with grounded recommendations from the start.
- Design Agent: Helps customers translate business processes into specific application designs for review and approval.
- Configuration Agent: Helps customers accelerate the development of application prototypes by building Oracle Fusion Applications configurations based on their unique designs and business processes, using the authoritative setup, configuration, and product-defined best practices available through FSCR.
- Testing Agent: Helps accelerate and simplify testing throughout the implementation process by building customer use cases and determining the steps needed to align testing with configurations.
- Integration Agent: Helps customers define the scope and architecture for integrations with existing systems and develops the code needed to build them.
- Innovation Agent: Helps customers increase application and AI adoption based on potential business outcomes by identifying and prioritizing opportunities.
Early adopters such as Lexington Health are already realizing benefits from Oracle AI Success Navigator's agentic AI capabilities, including reduced process complexity, greater implementation consistency, and faster deployments.
"As a healthcare provider, it's important to Lexington Health that we take advantage of every opportunity to streamline efforts and direct resources to patient services. AI will be critical within our Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications deployment in the long term. Right now, during implementation, the Oracle AI agentic delivery approach has allowed us to reduce certain design and configuration efforts by 80 percent. We anticipate further AI-enabled benefits as we transition into testing and beyond our go-live," said Tom Tan, executive director, IT, Business Services, Lexington Health.
Oracle plans to add more AI agents to Oracle AI Success Navigator to support additional implementation and adoption activities.
About Oracle
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SOURCE Oracle