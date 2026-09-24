Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Trade Finance Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Trade Finance Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment (#US54139826, August 2026). The report evaluates 12 vendors that provide trade finance solutions for corporate banks.
According to the report, "Banking organizations seeking a comprehensive, fully integrated digital trade and supply chain finance suite with production-deployed agentic AI and the support infrastructure of a major global technology provider" should evaluate Oracle Banking Trade and Supply Chain Finance. IDC MarketScape's assessment cites "Oracle's a broad production deployment of agentic AI in trade finance with five documented AI agents operating across management, letter-of-credit workability, guarantee validation, corporate advisory, and supply chain finance program creation."
As trade finance organizations contend with increased market uncertainty, more complex regulatory expectations, and the ongoing transition from paper-based processes to electronically recognized trade documents, they need technology that can help connect workflows, manage risk, and improve operational efficiency. Oracle believes IDC MarketScape's recognition reflects Oracle's extensive front-to-back digital trade capabilities that help banks modernize and automate their trade finance operations for an ecosystem led trade business.
"In 2026, trade finance vendors are facing three key challenges: proving that their AI claims hold up under customer scrutiny, preparing for a trade ecosystem that is steadily shifting from paper to electronically recognized documents, and proving they have strong governance to meet tightening regulatory requirements and support advanced risk management leveraging AI for continuous monitoring of key risk indicators," said Maria Adele Di Comite, senior research director, IDC Financial Insights. "Across this assessment, vendors show meaningful progress on each of these fronts, though the pace and depth of progress vary across the vendor landscape."
"We believe Oracle's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our sustained investment in moving agentic AI from pilot to production across the trade finance life cycle," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, software engineering, Oracle Financial Services. "Our digital trade platform helps banks transition from digitization to true operational intelligence, to deliver business outcomes."
Oracle's Trade Finance suite is used by more than 170 banks in over 70 countries to help streamline trade operations and support secure connections across the trade ecosystem. The SWIFT-certified, cloud-based platform supports digital self-service, process management, and back-office operations across major trade instruments and supply chain finance.
The suite supports straight-through processing workflows, compliance with standards such as Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits 600, progressive adoption of ICC DSI KTTDE, the latest SWIFT and FCI messaging capabilities. It also helps banks digitalize manual processes, expand corporate self-service capabilities, improve productivity, accelerate time to market, and strengthen risk and compliance operations.
To learn more about Oracle trade finance solutions visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/trade-finance/ or see our solutions in action by visiting Oracle's Exhibition Stand H057 at SIBOS in Miami, Florida Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2026.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.
About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.
About Oracle
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SOURCE Oracle